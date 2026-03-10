Humour Versus Harm: A Review Of How The Trademark Act Deals With Parody And Infringement In India

INTRODUCTION

In today's world, the use of humour, satire, and parody as means of transmitting messages globally, commenting on society, and pushing boundaries in corporate advertising has grown rapidly. Multinational corporations and domestic companies have spent billions of dollars around the world to create, promote, and protect well-known brands. Because of the unique nature of their brands, they have also changed how consumers view brands and how they act towards them after having spent decades developing brand equity. Consequently, these well-known brands have become iconic representations of lifestyles, corporate cultures, societal values, and economic power around the world. As a result, brands are often subject to reinterpretation and creative ways of representation by an enormous diversity of people. Everyday, internet users post viral memes on social media, social pundits critique corporations for their greed and exploitation of the planet and working class, political activists engage in protests against environmentally irresponsible practices and unfair labour practices, and corporations compete against each other with cutthroat, highly competitive advertising campaigns aimed at achieving competitive advantages by acquiring the limited supply of marketable consumer goods. This enormous cultural and commercial shift has made trademark parody — which is a highly intricate, multifaceted and highly complex area of trademark law in respect of existing, ongoing litigation and thus has received considerable scholarly attention and discussion — an extremely significant and urgent issue in our current intellectual property legal system. A trademark parody is achieved by intentionally imitating an established, well-known trademark and then intentionally modifying that trademark in a clever parody-type manner in order to create a comedic, satirical or critical impact on an audience. Accordingly, a trademark parody can only be successfully achieved when the original trademark is known to the target audience (thus allowing for the target audience to instantly recognize the original trademark); if the original trademark did not have well-established notoriety, well-entrenched goodwill (brand loyalty), and/or a well-known recognition by a significant segment of the public, the trademark parody would not be successful; the resultant trademark parody would be incomprehensible or confusing and, therefore, unable to communicate the intended message or humour.

Although a parody is usually just for fun and an important social statement or an artistic expression protected by the Constitution, when a parody interacts with a brand owner's economic interests and legal monopolies, the exposure to legal problems becomes very complicated, expensive, and controversial. The core of the difficulty in this area of trademark parody litigants pertains to weighing two legal principles that are very much opposite in nature but equally important to a democratic free market system. On one end of this spectrum is the trademark owner's right, which has taken decades of considerable financial investment and ongoing commitment to quality to develop, to protect his/her brand from loss of goodwill; guarantee market exclusivity; and protect consumers from confusion, dilution, or damage to a brand's reputation. On the other end of this spectrum is the right to freedom of expression, which is a primary basis for democracy and protects an individual or entity from criticism, ridicule, and challenging an oppressive social structure – including very powerful corporations that often have almost unchecked power in all aspects of society. The crossing of a parody over the sometimes-imperceptible, highly-subjective boundary of harmless humor or protected political commentary and into the world of unjustified gain through commercial exploitation, blatant deception of consumers, or bad faith damage of a brand, results in serious legal issues regarding statutory trademark infringement and will require careful consideration by the courts to avoid creating monopolies which limit cultural discussion.

THE JURISPRUDENCE OF PARODY: BALANCING STATUTORY MONOPOLIES AND FREE EXPRESSION

Parody of trademarks in India is complicated and cannot be looked at only in a commercial context but needs to refer to the Trade Marks Act, 1999's parameters, which need to be constantly read in reference to the Constitution of India which provides for free speech under Article 19(1)(a), as well as the specific provisions of Section 29 of The Trade Marks Act. Since the various subsections of Section 29 address the specific requirements for proving trademark infringement in detail, they need to be studied carefully to appreciate how, in the context of trademark parody cases, parody use of a trademark can violate several provisions of trademark infringement. Section 29(1) and Section 29(2) of the Trade Marks Act focus on whether there exists a `likelihood of confusion' for the average consumer who can imperfectly recall whether any of the trademarked goods/services came from the same source as the parodied goods/services; therefore, parody cases do not fit easily into the traditional or conventional definition of trademark infringement. A common structural argument against the infringement of trademark parody use is that when a parody is created and executed well, this use will not create confusion amongst consumers, and there is no likelihood of confusion in the marketplace. To ensure that a parody is both legally and comedically viable it must walk a perilously narrow tightrope of sophistication: A parody must convey to a consumer, immediately, that a parody is a different iteration of an original famous trademark and inspire a consumer to reflect on exactly what type of trademark it is (a parody) while also allowing the consumer to be able to clearly establish in their mind that this trademark is not the same as the real trademark, i.e. that the parody is not an approved, authorized or otherwise 'legitimate' use of the trademark. In order for a parody to be effective it has to create both an immediate and very clear (to the consumer) meaning for the consumer that the parody is not affiliated, sponsored or an authorized use of the original trademark. This action is a key reason why traditional infringement claims often fail when competing against established parody works. An essential element of trademark confusion has been purposefully and inherently eliminated from a successful parody; thus, brand owners who are aggrieved by an infringing action must promptly change their legal strategy from a traditional infringement claim, to a claim of trademark dilution (specifically, dilution by tarnishment), which has been expressly set forth in Section 29(4) of the Trade Marks Act, 1999. Imposing restrictions Section 29(4) universally on all forms of parody creates a significant issue for democratic countries that highly regard an open, unrestricted exchange of ideas. The problem arises when courts blindly determine that all parodies that ridiculed, made fun of, or satirized a brand would cause damage to that brand's reputation. This determination would render any use of a brand in a parody illegal, thereby stifling the right to artistic creation, consumers' ability to express their views about products and services; and greatly limiting the freedom of speech. Courts must look to Section 30(1) of the Trade Marks Act to prevent the monopolistic overreach by stating very clearly that an action can be taken against someone who uses a registered trade mark only if the use was not done according to honest commercial or industrial standards, and was not used to take any unreasonable advantage of or damage any of the three characteristics of that trademark.

Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India provides a fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression, which is an essential societal valve that mitigates corporate dominance; moreover, the most important element in determining how this balance is resolved (between free expression and property) often lies in a fact-intensive and case-dependent analysis of the underlying commercial relationship and creator's intent. In the event that a parody is used for social commentary, environmental criticism, political dissent, or non-commercial entertainment purposes, the Indian courts give equal weight to the Article 19(1)(a) right of free speech versus the owner's rights of property and will generally grant very wide and possibly absolute immunity from claims of infringement against trademarks. This is clearly established by the Delhi High Court in Tata Sons Ltd. v. Greenpeace International & Anr., which involved the activist group, Greenpeace, using a satirical interactive video game called "Turtle vs. Tata" to help promote their campaign against the disruption of the endangered Olive Ridley breeding habitat caused by the construction of the Dhamra Port by the Tata Group. After TATA registered its famous "TATA" trade mark (represented in a predatory way, i.e., as a demon eating a turtle) in an interactive game, the company sued for trade mark infringement, trade mark dilution, and defamation and requested a permanent injunction against the defendants. The Delhi High Court ultimately refused the relief sought by TATA. It ruled that the use of a famous trade mark as part of a localized environmental critique and digital protest (as opposed to for commercial, competitive gain) enjoyed substantial constitutional protection. Moreover, the Court determined that suppressing non-commercial, public-interest environmental critiques via the use of a trade mark for intellectual property protection would violate democratic principles, and held that the Trade Marks Act cannot be weaponized by corporations to silence non-profit critics or shield themselves from public ridicule in relation to their environmental or social policies. The Court indicated that while non-commercial parodies are granted a strong constitutional protection, in commercial contexts (e.g., advertisements, merchandise, and comparative advertising) the legal landscape is infinitely more treacherous, complicated, and heavily litigated. Modern courts now also consider parody to be a form of competitive gain, but before deciding either way, they will conduct an analytical and thoughtful evaluation regarding the merits of a parody as an acceptable form of healthy, culturally sanctioned competition, versus a mediocre copycat parody of a leading brand's goodwill for the purpose of unjustly enriching intoxication from the original company.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit established the definitive global standard for determining commercial parody in Louis Vuitton Malletier, S.A. v. Haute Diggity Dog, LLC, a case of major international significance. An audacious, well-publicized legal case, Haute Diggity Dog, a clever pet products manufacturer, created plush squeaky dog chew toys that deliberately replicated the distinctive shapes, colors and monograms of several elite luxury brands by making such items as "Chewnel No. 5," "Dog Perignonn" and "Sniffany & Co." The principal item in the lawsuit, the replica Louis Vuitton handbag, was cleverly named "Chewy Vuiton." Louis Vuitton, typically very protective and zealous about maintaining its status as an elite luxury brand, sued based on allegations of trademark counterfeiting, trademark infringement and trademark dilution by tarnishment under the Trademark Dilution Revision Act. Its legal arguments were founded on the premise that dog toys designed for chewing and subsequently coated with dog saliva would impair and devalue the prestigious and exclusive characteristics of its high-fashion brand. The Fourth Circuit has utilized the confusion factor in accordance with the likelihood of confusion and has ruled in favor of defendants that the juxtaposition of elite, high-fashion luxury with mundane dog chew toys, and the inherent absurdity of doing so, means that there could be no reasonable consumer to conclude that the luxury fashion house sponsoring/creating the dog chew toy. Additionally, the court held that since commercial parody is recognized as a legitimate form of artistic expression, a commercially successful parody is not a basis for dilution or tarnishment of the original trademark, because it relies on and reinforces the very substantial fame of the original trademark, and does not create a "blurring" effect on the original trademark. By identifying the original trademark as an object of parody, the creator acknowledges the cultural significance of that trademark. Thus, any person can defend a commercial use of parody for inferring an original trademark, so long as the product created through parody is sufficiently transformative, distinct from the original trademark, and does not appropriate the entirety of the original trademark. Recent and contemporary Indian judicial systems have strongly echoed this judiciary's open and tolerant attitude toward commercial parody, First Amendment protections for parody, and witty banter between brands, especially in connection to the competitive, lucrative and high-stakes area of sports marketing.

Recently, the Delhi High Court created a new benchmark to confirm the legal limits of commercial sports banter by ruling on a trademark infringement and a disparaging advertising lawsuit against Uber and its Uber Moto Ad Campaign based on the phrase Baddies in Bengaluru featuring Australian International Cricketer Travis Head. In this high-stakes commercial dispute, Uber's advertising campaign presented Head performing an act of mischief spraying the expression "ROYALLY CHALLENGED BENGALURU" on a directional sign used to identify a stadium while playing one of his rival teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bengaluru ("RCB"). RCB filed a lawsuit immediately after challenging Uber's advertisement and claiming trademark infringement under Section 29(4) and commercial disparagement by claiming that, because of the use of Head's likeness, the advertisement portrays their team in a false and negative light as being perennial underachievers; thus, Uber violated their goodwill by leveraging it to promote its ride-hailing services, while at the same time damaging the RCB's brand in front of millions of loyal fans that it carries. The Delhi High Court has also placed an extremely high legal burden to prove that either an advertisement or a trademark used in a humorous play on words or an act of parody constitutes an infringement under the strict definition of dilution provided in Section 29(4) of the Trademarks Act. For the Court to find that a parodically based advertisement utilizing a trademark constitutes an actual infringement, the Court requires that there exist clear and convincing evidence of maliciously and intentionally demeaning, ridiculing and damaging false statements that are intended to cause the rival harm and to cause economic harm to the rival entity. Justice Saurabh Banerjee observed that the use of a trademark that is phonetically similar or a parody of the trademark only for the purpose of a humorous tease or good-natured rivalry and for no other reason does not, as a matter of law, constitute trademark infringement or tarnishment under the definition of those terms set forth in the Trademarks Act because there has not been a showing that the act was intended to commercially exploit the trademark or that the act caused actual harm to the original trademark. The ruling firmly established the principle that light-hearted, humorous parody, competitive jest, and good-natured sporting banter are forms of commercial expression that do not violate any of the laws relating to intellectual property and will help to preserve the culturally dynamic and meaningful character of modern-day advertising from excessive enforcement of trademark rights.

CONCLUSION

The use of trademark parody presents a very precarious and fluid position at the intersection of strict intellectual property monopolistic rights and broad, foundational constitutional protections affecting the right to express one's thoughts and ideas. No clear standard for trademark parody is found in the quickly changing caselaw in both India and the United States. It appears clear that there will never be a blanket defence to a claim of trademark infringement for a claimant asserting trademark parody. Opportunistic copiers, counterfeiters and huge companies cannot use the term "parody" to deflect legal responsibilities or obligations in respect to the use of a product that exploits the trademark owner's rights without any intent to do so. However, contemporary courts are increasingly holding that companies which own a large, globally recognized trademark, that has a significant cultural impact, must accept some level of public commentary, satirical uses, and light-hearted forms of competition, such as parodies, without quickly resorting to costly litigation to protect their trademarks. Whether or not the use of a trademark is protected from economic loss due to being used as a trademark parody, is a legal question that turns on the intentions behind the specific use, the nature of the use (commercial versus non-commercial), the level of transformative humour involved, whether the imitation is an aggressive or malicious form of disparagement of the trademark owner or whether the imitation crosses the line of creating genuine consumer confusion.

If the intent is to comment socially, politically, or environmentally through satire or parody there are substantial protections afforded by the Courts through the expansive free speech considerations where an accused satirist or parodist will usually be found to have not infringed on the rights of others through their use of parody in establishing a democratic forum for discussion. There have been many recent developments in the law, which have held that there is no automatic trigger of liability for trademark infringement under the trademark statutes if someone utilizes creative play on words, humorous trading off or spoofing, and/or socially acceptable competitive banter in a commercially oriented manner. In order for a parody to be found to have crossed into the area of publishing false and disparaging information about another person or entity, creating consumer confusion in the marketplace, or engaging in unfair or parasitic commercial conduct to maliciously profit from the owner of the registered mark and violate the mark owner's rights, a parody must have crossed over a very high bar of proof from each of these three areas to be deemed infringing. As such, when determining whether a parody infringes upon the trademark owner's rights, the statutory monopolistic protections of the trademarks must yield to the social, legal and constitutional need for humor, satire, and free and open exchange of speech (commercial and non-commercial).

REFERENCES

Statutes and Constitutional Provisions

The Trade Marks Act, 1999, § 29, No. 47, Acts of Parliament, 1999 (India). The Trade Marks Act, 1999, § 30, No. 47, Acts of Parliament, 1999 (India). Constitution of India, 1950, Article 19, Clause (1)(a)

Case Laws

Tata Sons Ltd. v. Greenpeace International & Anr., 2011 SCC OnLine Del 466. Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited v. Uber India Systems Private Limited & Ors., 2025 SCC OnLine Del 2860. Louis Vuitton Malletier S.A. v. Haute Diggity Dog, LLC, MANU/FEFO/2837/2007 (4th Cir. 2007).

News & Media Reports: