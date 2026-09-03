Minor Variations, Major Consequences: Bombay High Court On Pharmaceutical Trademark Infringement And Trade-dress Copying

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In brief

The Bombay High Court in Blue Cross Laboratories Private Limited v. Alto Healthcare Private Limited & Ors.1 reaffirmed the stringent standards applicable to pharmaceutical trademark disputes. It was held that the adoption of the mark ‘MEFIAL-SPAS’ amounted to trademark infringement of the Blue Cross Laboratories Private Limited’s registered mark ‘MEFTAL-SPAS’. The Court noted that minor spelling variations cannot disguise deceptive similarity, especially, in pharmaceutical section wherein the threshold is much higher, and consumer confusion can lead to profound consequences. The Court granted relief for trademark infringement, passing off and copyright infringement and recognised the independent protection of the plaintiff’s packaging and artistic work. Substantial costs were also imposed on the defendants for their dishonest conduct.

Introduction

The general practice adopted by courts in pharmaceutical trademark disputes entails a stricter standard of scrutiny in comparison to ordinary consumer goods cases. Confusion between pharmaceutical products can lead to severe consequences extending beyond commercial loss to public health and safety. The Bombay High Court made a similar observation in Blue Cross Laboratories Private Limited v. Alto Healthcare Private Limited & Ors. (Commercial IP Suit No. 520 of 2016), decided on 17 June 2026, while granting a permanent injunction against defendants for trademark infringement, copyright infringement and passing off. The Court also awarded substantial compensatory costs.

This decision is not only significant because it addresses deceptive similarity for the mark ‘MEFIAL-SPAS’ but also because it highlights how Courts evaluate pharmaceutical branding as a composite whole having trademarks, packaging, colour schemes, artistic works, and overall trade dress.

Background and brief facts

The plaintiff, Blue Cross Laboratories Private Limited, is a well-established pharmaceutical company and registered proprietor of the trademarks ‘MEFTAL’ and ‘MEFTAL-SPAS’ in Class 5. The marks have been continuously used since pharmaceutical preparations and have acquired substantial goodwill and market recognition through longstanding use.

Apart from its trademark rights, the plaintiff also claimed copyright protection in the artistic work appearing on the packaging and strips of its MEFTAL-SPAS products, including the distinctive colour combination and visual presentation associated with the brand.

The dispute arose when the plaintiff discovered that Alto Healthcare (the Defendant) was marketing a competing analgesic and antispasmodic preparation under the mark ‘MEFIAL-SPAS,’ while another defendant was engaged in manufacturing the product. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants not only copy the trademark but also the overall packaging, artwork, colour scheme, and trade dress of the ‘MEFTAL-SPAS’ product.

The plaintiff therefore instituted suit proceedings seeking relief for trademark infringement, copyright infringement and passing off.

Key takeaway

The Bombay High Court held that the adoption of the mark ‘MEFIAL-SPAS,’ which differed from the plaintiff’s registered mark ‘MEFTAL-SPAS’ by only a single letter, constituted trademark infringement and passing off. The Court further held that copying plaintiff’s packaging, colour scheme and artistic work amounted to copyright infringement. The Court also imposed substantial compensatory costs, reflecting the increasing judicial intolerance towards dishonest adoption of pharmaceutical brands and trade dress.

Case analysis: Trademark infringement

The central issue before the Court was whether ‘MEFIAL-SPAS’ was deceptively similar to ‘MEFTAL-SPAS.’ The Court noted that the defendants had reproduced the plaintiff’s registered trademark and only replaced the letter ‘T’ with the letter ‘I.’ Such minor change was insufficient to distinguish the competing marks.

The Court relied upon the principles laid down in K.R. Chinna Krishna Chettiar v. Shri Ambal & Co.,2 Parle Products (P) Ltd. v. J.P. & Co. and Hiralal Prabhudas v. Ganesh Trading Co. and reiterated that the trademarks must be compared as whole and from the perspective of an average consumer having imperfect recollection. Courts are not required to conduct a side-by-side forensic comparison.

The Court found substantial visual and phonetic similarity between the competing marks and concluded that the likelihood of confusion was evident. Significantly, the decision reinforced the principle that where a defendant appropriates the entirety of a registered trademark and alters by only a single letter, an inference of deliberate imitation can be observed. Such adoption is particularly suspect where the competing goods are identical pharmaceutical products.

Trade dress and copyright protection: Parallel and cumulative rights

The Court also examined the overall appearance of the competing products. Evidence on record demonstrated that the defendants had adopted packaging strikingly like that of the plaintiff's product, including the distinctive blue and red colour combination, geometric border design, label appearance, and overall visual presentation.

The plaintiff established copyright ownership in artistic works appearing on the product strips and packaging through valid copyright registrations. The Court accepted the evidence and held that the defendants had reproduced the plaintiff’s copyrighted artistic work and were liable for copyright infringement as well.

The judgement importantly notes that trademark rights and copyright protection may coexist and operate independently. While the copied brand name attracted liability for trademark infringement, the replication of the artistic packaging and simultaneously gave rise to a separate cause of action for copyright infringement. The decision therefore serves as an important reminder that intellectual property protection in pharmaceutical products extending beyond the trademark itself and encompasses packaging, artwork, trade dress, and visual identity.

Passing off and dishonest adoption

The Court further held that the plaintiff successfully established its claim for passing off. The plaintiff produced abundant evidence demonstrating the longstanding use of the MEFTAL family of marks, substantial sales, exports, and market recognition. This material established the goodwill associated with the plaintiff’s products.

The Court observed that there was no satisfactory explanation put forward by the defendants on why they chose an identical trademark and packaging design. In addition to this, the conduct of the defendants together with their failure to properly defend the matter before the Court only served to strengthen the presumption that the adoption was dishonest and intended to ride upon the goodwill and reputation built by the plaintiff over the several decades. This case therefore reaffirmed that in passing off actions, court may readily infer mala fides where adoption of a competing mark and trade dress appears deliberate and without legitimate justification.

Costs as a deterrent against bad-faith conduct

While decreeing the suit in terms of prayer clauses, the Court directed each of the defendants to pay a sum of INR 5,00,000 as costs to the plaintiff within a period of eight weeks from the date of the judgment. The Court further ordered that in the event of non-payment within the stipulated period, the amount would carry interest at the rate of 8% per annum until realization. The plaintiff was also granted liberty to apply for the return of original documents, and the suit, along with all pending interim applications, was disposed of in these terms.

Conclusion

The judgment in Blue Cross Laboratories Private Limited v. Alto Healthcare Private Limited & Ors. reinforces three important principles governing pharmaceutical intellectual property protection in India.

Firstly, minor spelling differences will do nothing to save an infringer whose mark is deceptively similar in terms of both look and sound. Secondly, a plaintiff may seek protection not only for the registered trademarks but also the packaging trade dress, colour schemes and artistic-work copyright that contribute to making up the identity of a product. Thirdly, commercial courts are becoming increasingly ready to make a considerable effort to punish those infringers who act deliberately, fraudulently, and opportunistically.

This decision is especially significant for the pharmaceutical industry since consumer confusion may not have only economic but also health-related consequences. Adopting a strong position against deceptive similarity and trade dress copying, the Bombay High Court has once again demonstrated the extent to which pharmaceutical brands may seek protection.

Key message

A one-letter modification of a registered pharmaceutical trademark, coupled with imitation of packaging and trade dress, is unlikely to be viewed as innovation. It is far more likely to be viewed as infringement.

Footnotes

1. Blue Cross Laboratories (P) Ltd. v. Alto Healthcare (P) Ltd. [2026 SCC OnLine Bom 9164].

2. K.R. Chinna Krishna Chettiar v. Shri Ambal & Co. [(1969) 2 SCC 131].

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