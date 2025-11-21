Unreal Campaign Presentation – AVC College (Autonomous), Mayiladuthurai, Tamilnadu

RNA, Technology And IP Attorneys’s articles from RNA, Technology and IP Attorneys are most popular:

Bala Thiyagu returned to his alma mater, AVC College (Autonomous), Mayiladuthurai, as a guest lecturer after 24 years. Having completed his undergraduate studies there, it was both exciting and enriching for him to present the Unreal Campaign to second-year B.Com students.

The session focused on the growing threat of counterfeit goods, supported by practical examples and current case studies. He highlighted the importance of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) in combating infringement and encouraged students to become conscious and informed consumers.

Over 120 students participated actively, engaging in brand-related quizzes and team activities aimed at identifying genuine versus counterfeit products. Their enthusiasm and curiosity were truly inspiring.

