Threads Of Protection: The Fashion Industry And Intellectual Property Rights

Fashion is not just about clothes. It is a dynamic creative world including textiles, shoes, jewellery, accessories and brand image. This has grown rapidly in India, driven by global exposure and digital platforms.

Founded in 2013, LegaLogic is a leading full-service law firm headquartered in Pune, India. With a team of 120+ across multiple offices, we advise diverse industries and are the go-to firm for Corporate Commercial matters, M&A, Intellectual Property, Employment, Real Estate, Dispute Resolution, Litigation, India Entry and Private Client Practice.

Article Insights

Janhavi Shirodkar’s articles from LegaLogic are most popular: within Intellectual Property topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives and HR

in India

with readers working within the Healthcare, Retail & Leisure and Law Firm industries

Introduction

Fashion is not just about clothes. It is a dynamic creative world including textiles, shoes, jewellery, accessories and brand image. This has grown rapidly in India, driven by global exposure and digital platforms.

However, with this growth comes a major challenge: imitation. As we live in an age where fast fashion is common and social media is widespread, imitations of products can be made available for consumption within days of them being launched by designers.

This is when intellectual property rights (IPRs) come into play. There is no such law as Fashion Law in India, but designers use the help of other existing laws like:

The Designs Act, 2000

The Copyright Act, 1957

The Trade Marks Act, 1999

Together, they form a protective framework safeguarding creativity, aesthetics, and brand reputation.

1. PROTECTION UNDER INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LAWS

A. Designs Act, 2000 – Safeguarding Aesthetic Appeal

The Designs Act provides the most effective safeguard against infringement of fashion items. The Designs Act protects the aesthetic characteristics of an item, including its form, pattern, decoration, and combination of colors.

Covers: garments, handbags, footwear, jewellery, etc.

Requirements: novelty and originality

Duration: 10 years (extendable by 5 years)

The key limitation of Design Protection is that it only protects appearance and not functional elements.

Case Law: Ritika Pvt. Ltd. v. Biba Apparels Pvt. Ltd. (2016)

According to the judgement passed by the Delhi High Court, when a design becomes industrially applied and is not registered under the Designs Act, it can no longer be protected through copyright law.

However, the frequent cycles of fast fashion often make it economically and time-consuming for designers to register their designs. However, they must take this step because not doing would make them vulnerable to risks.

B. Copyright Act, 1957 – Protecting Artistic Expression

Fashion begins with sketches, prints, embroidery patterns, and illustrations, which qualify as artistic works under copyright law. Protection is offered to Design sketches, textile prints and original artwork.

Important Ruling – Section 15

Copyright protection gets nullified if the design is reproduced more than 50 times via industrial process unless it is registered under the Designs Act.

Case Law: Microfibres Inc. v. Girdhar & Co. (2009)

The Delhi High Court clarified the overlap between copyright and design law, holding that mass produced designs come under the purview of the Designs Act rather than copyright law.

The real Issue for Designers is that a successful design can paradoxically lose protection if not strategically registered.

C. Trade Marks Act, 1999 – Protecting Brand Identity

In fashion, brand identity is often more valuable than the product itself.

Trademark law protects:

Logos (e.g., Nike swoosh)

Brand names (e.g., Zara, Gucci)

Labels and tags

Signature patterns (like Louis Vuitton monogram) Also includes Trade Dress:

Store layout

Stitching style

Packaging

This ensures consumers can instantly identify a brand, even without a visible logo.

2. LANDMARK CASE: SABYASACHI V. H&M (2018)

Background

Indian luxury designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee accused global fast-fashion giant H&M of selling garments that closely resembled his distinctive designs.

Allegation

Imitation of signature prints, colour palettes, and design aesthetics

Misappropriation of Sabyasachi’s artistic identity

Outcome

The dispute was amicably settled, with H&M withdrawing the allegedly infringing products.

3. OTHER IMPORTANT CASE LAWS IN FASHION & IPR

Christian Louboutin v. Yves Saint Laurent (2012)

Issue: Red sole trademark of Louboutin shoes

Held: The red sole can be trademarked, but only when contrasted with the shoe body

This case highlights the importance of recognising colour as a brand identifier

4. CHALLENGES IN PROTECTING FASHION DESIGNERS

Despite legal safeguards, several practical difficulties persist:

1. Short Life Cycle of the Product

Fashion trends change rapidly, often faster than legal processes.

2. High Cost of Litigation

Independent designers struggle to compete legally with large corporations.

3. Digital Piracy & Fast Fashion

Social media and e-commerce platforms allow instant copying and distribution.

4. Ambiguous Legal Framework

Confusion between:

Copyright vs Designs Act

Trademark vs trade dress

This leads to uncertainty in legal strategy.

5. PRACTICAL STRATEGIES FOR DESIGNERS

Fashion designers in order to strengthen their legal protection should adopt a proactive and strategic approach towards their intellectual property, which includes getting their designs registered under the Designs Act at an early stage for securing exclusive rights and prevent unauthorised imitations. The brand names and logos should be protected under trademark law to safeguard brand identity in the market. It is equally important to maintain evidence of original creations such as drafts, sketches, design development records which can be used as proofs in case of disputes.

Additionally, entering into well drafted contracts and licensing agreements helps define ownership rights and usage terms, especially when collaborating with manufacturers or retailers.

CONCLUSION:

The fashion industry thrives on originality and innovation yet remains highly vulnerable to imitation. While Indian IP laws provide a fairly strong framework, their effectiveness depends on awareness, timely action, and strategic use by designers.

Cases like Ritika v. Biba and Sabyasachi v. H&M show that the law can protect creativity but only when used proactively.

Ultimately, stronger enforcement, clearer legal frameworks, and greater awareness among designers can help ensure that creativity is not only celebrated but also protected.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.