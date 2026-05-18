An individual’s name is a fundamental part of their identity. It shapes how others recognize them, carries their reputation, and over time becomes associated with their story. The same holds true for a company. When an entrepreneur registers a business, the name chosen is not just a legal requirement, it forms the foundation of the brand, represents its values, and becomes the basis on which trust is built over time.

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What’s In a Name? For a Company, Everything

An individual’s name is a fundamental part of their identity. It shapes how others recognize them, carries their reputation, and over time becomes associated with their story. The same holds true for a company. When an entrepreneur registers a business, the name chosen is not just a legal requirement, it forms the foundation of the brand, represents its values, and becomes the basis on which trust is built over time.

This is why the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has taken a firm stance in its Advisory for Stakeholders on Name Reservation and Incorporation of Company and LLP (March 2026). The key takeaways as per the MCA’s advisory, illustrated with real examples of rejected applications, and concludes with a reflection on how the name reservation process itself can evolve to serve entrepreneurs better is mentioned below.

DistinctivenessA name must be genuinely distinctive and not just in spelling, but phonetically. The CRC applies a broad standard: names that merely sound like an existing entity are equally at risk. All of the following were rejected in 2026:

Existing Name Rejected Proposal Veera Lifesciences Private Limited Vira Lifesciences Private Limited Met Technologies Private Limited Meet Technologies Private Limited Den Hills Private Limited DenHilz Private Limited Zencare Pharmaceuticals LLP Carezen Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Cross Border Exports Private Limited Across Borders Exports Private Limited Element7 Hotels & Resorts Private Limited Seven Elements Hotel & Resort Private Limited

1 Key takeaway: before arriving at a shortlist of preferred names, applicants must run a thorough search on the MCA portal and must ask not just ‘Does this name exist?’ but ‘Does anything sound, look, or read like this name?’ The NOC mythAn Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) will not be taken into account in cases involving identical or similar names, and such applications are liable to be rejected.

The following rejections from 2026 underscore this point, all involved cases where NOCs were submitted but disregarded:

Existing Name Proposed Name Advik Constructions LLP Adhvik Constructions LLP Growth Exponential India Private Limited Growthexponential LLP Vedic Vidya Foundation Vaidik Vidhya Private Limited Mystice Muse LLP Mystic Muse LLP Royal Foods Pvt Ltd Royale Foods Private Limited2

Key takeaway: Do not rely on an NOC as a fallback strategy where a name similarity issue is apparent at the outset.

No Government or Regulatory Association

Names should not contain any words or expressions that may create an impression of association with the Central Government, any State Government, or any local authority or statutory body. If your proposed name includes any of the words below, you must secure regulatory approval before filing: Bank → RBI in-principle approval required

Insurance → IRDAI approval required

Chartered Accountants / Company Secretaries → NOC from ICAI / ICSI

Architect → NOC from the Council of Architecture

BRICS, NHDC → Well-known abbreviations; avoid entirely

Key takeaway: If your proposed name includes any regulated word or expression, initiate the approval process with the relevant authority before filing the name reservation application.

Check TrademarksThe advisory directs applicants to cross-check proposed names against the Trade Marks Registry. The NIC code chosen for the company must be matched to the relevant trademark class if a registered mark exists in that class, the name may be rejected.

Example: ‘Bharti Projects Private Limited’ with NIC 43309 (TM Class 37 — construction) would require an NOC from Bharti Enterprises (Holding) Pvt Ltd, which holds a registered word mark in that class. Any such NOC must carry the DSC of the trademark holder and cite the specific class and registration number.3

Key takeaway: Search the Trade Marks Registry database, match the proposed name words against registered marks, and align the NIC code with the relevant trademark class.

Cooling Off Period- Some names are not free yet

The MCA has reiterated restrictions on reuse of names associated with dissolved or struck-off entities: Names of companies dissolved through liquidation proceedings or struck off, and of LLPs in liquidation or struck off, cannot be used during the prescribed cooling-off periods.

The old name of an existing company that has undergone a name change cannot be reused for a period of three years from the date of such change, subject to specified exceptions

A few key timelines are listed below:

20 years — name of a struck-off company (from Gazette notification date)

5 years — name of a struck-off or wound-up LLP 3 years — old name of a company that has recently changed its name 2 years — name of a company dissolved through liquidation

Key takeaway: Before finalizing a name, verify whether it was previously associated with a struck-off, dissolved, or renamed entity, and confirm that any applicable cooling-off period has elapsed.

Minor Name Change Requires Approval

Even minor alterations to an existing name—such as removing a hyphen (for example, changing “Indi-Tech Private Limited” to “Inditech Private Limited”4) are regarded as a change of name and require the filing of Form RUN to obtain approval.Key takeaway:Do not assume that cosmetic or typographical modifications to a name can be made without regulatory approval. Any alteration must be routed through the prescribed process.

How To Make Name Reservation Smarter?

At its core, the name reservation framework is designed to protect three interests:

the integrity of the corporate registry the rights of existing entities

o the interests of the public who rely on company names to make informed decisions.

The following mechanisms maybe introduced to improve the current name search process:

o Real-Time Phonetic Search Tool on the MCA Portal: The MCA portal currently supports text-based name searches. A phonetic similarity engine of the kind used in trademark clearance would allow applicants to identify problematic names before filing, rather than discovering conflicts post-rejection.

o Integrated Trademark Cross-Check: Since the MCA advisory explicitly requires trademark alignment by NIC/TM class, an integrated search that simultaneously queries both the MCA name registry and the IP India trademark database in a single interface.

o Pre-Submission Advisory Score: A traffic-light system showcasing Green (low risk), Amber (review advised), Red (likely conflict) generated at the time of name entry could serve as a preliminary filter. This would reduce avoidable rejections and the associated delays in incorporation timelines.

Conclusion

India’s ease of doing business has improved significantly over the past decade, largely due to simpler and faster incorporation processes. The next step is to make these processes more efficient and well-informed not just quick. By choosing names carefully and aligning with the guidelines from the outset, businesses can avoid delays, reduce additional costs, and move forward with greater clarity and confidence. When Shakespeare asked, ‘What’s in a name?’ For Juliet, it was a philosophical question about love and identity. For a company, it is a legal question with real commercial consequences. The MCA’s advisory is a reminder that the name of a business is its first regulated act and that the standards applied to it are serious ones.

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[1] https://www.mca.gov.in/bin/dms/getdocument?mds=Yyau8%252FQveEEgOSo722nczw%253D%253D&type=open

[2] https://www.mca.gov.in/bin/dms/getdocument?mds=Yyau8%252FQveEEgOSo722nczw%253D%253D&type=open

[3] https://www.mca.gov.in/bin/dms/getdocument?mds=Yyau8%252FQveEEgOSo722nczw%253D%253D&type=open

[4] https://www.mca.gov.in/bin/dms/getdocument?mds=Yyau8%252FQveEEgOSo722nczw%253D%253D&type=open

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.