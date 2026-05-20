Ready, Set, Protect: How IP Drives Innovation In Sports

Imagine a scenario where - it is the last over of a thrilling IPL match at the jam-packed Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. The stadium is alive with a diverse set of people cheering, phones held aloft to record and capture everything, and millions watching it around the world.

K&K is among leading IP and Commercial Law Practices in India with rankings and recommendations from Legal500, IAM, Chambers & Partners, AsiaIP, Acquisition-INTL, Corp-INTL, and Managing IP. K&K represents numerous entities through its 9 offices across India and over 160 professionals for varied IP, Corporate, Commercial, and Media/Entertainment Matters.

Article Insights

Khurana and Khurana are most popular: within Coronavirus (COVID-19), Real Estate and Construction and Criminal Law topic(s)

in India

Imagine a scenario where- it is the last over of a thrilling IPL match at the jam-packed Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. The stadium is alive with a diverse set of people cheering, phones held aloft to record and capture everything, and millions watching it around the world. While the media focuses on the skills of the players and the electrifying atmosphere, there’s another force playing out in parallel - Intellectual Property.

Right from the use of the team logos on jerseys and broadcasting rights valued in billions, to individual branding of the athletes and advanced patented technologies, IP acts like the unseen driving force that helps convert sports into sustainable financial success.

And this year, as we celebrate World IP Day 2026 under the theme “IP and Sports: Ready, Set, Innovate,” there's an increasing realization of the importance of IP rights in improving innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship within the global sports industry. Studies specifically focused on IP and sports entrepreneurship point out the significance of these rights in converting sporting concepts into innovations relating to business enterprises.

India is one country where such a movement is especially strong. Recently, the government announced a waiver of fees for three years for the registration of intellectual property rights (covering patents, trademarks, designs, etc.) in the sports sector. This initiative, being part of World IP Day celebrations, seeks to create an environment which encourages athletes, entrepreneurs, and inventors to take advantage of IP law in protecting and profiting from their inventions.

Intellectual Property, in short, has gone beyond traditional ways of protecting one's interest to become the very means through which passion for a sport can be turned into a business and technology can be created. This paper shall analyze the role of IP in brand management, athlete image rights, sponsorships, broadcasting deals, and the sports industry as an entrepreneur.

Business of Sports: The Evolution from Passion to Multi-Billion-Dollar Intellectual Property Assets

The sports industry has come a long way from mere amateur games that sought only glory and fame to becoming an integral part of a highly sophisticated international business that relies heavily on intellectual property.

In the current situation, the sports industry as a whole contributes significantly to the economic environment in the world. In terms of figures, the total market size of the industry is estimated to be around $417–521 billion in 2026. The more interesting aspect is that the total sports economy value worldwide (including tourism, media, etc.) clearly exceeds $2 trillion. Factors contributing to such extraordinary growth include media rights, sponsorship, merchandising, and fan engagement, all of which rely heavily on IP asset protection.

The shift towards such an approach can be seen in particular in the case of cricket in India. India's sports economy exceeded the $2 billion threshold (₹18,864 crore) in 2025, with cricket having a dominant 89% share in the overall income. At the root of it all, there is the case of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which can be regarded as one of the best examples of IP monetization. The business valuation of the league is around $18.5 billion, while the independent brand valuation is approximately $3.9 billion. Through trademark rights, broadcast licensing, merchandising, and even franchise branding, the league has turned cricket matches into profit-making products worth billions of dollars.

The difference from the old model of traditional sports is obvious. Previously, the only sources of income were limited to ticket sales and some sponsorship deals. IP-based leagues now offer multiple streams such as global media rights, licensing agreements of digital content, branding of individual players and teams, and merchandising. These innovations have made sporting events investment opportunities.

There is no doubt that in India, all of the above would not happen without additional government support. A recent decision by the country's authorities to waive all fees related to registering intellectual property (patents, trademarks, designs, etc.) for the period of three years will make the entry into the sports sector easier for players, startups, and entrepreneurs.

The above-described evolution clearly indicates that IP has transcended its defensive role and is now becoming a core driver of growth in the sports business.

Core IP Tools in the Sports Playbook

Intellectual Property in the realm of Sports comes across as an exhaustive guidebook where all of its components serve different purposes in promoting creativity, earning money, and nurturing innovation. Therefore, it is crucial to have an insight into what all of these fundamental components are for athletes, organizations, and sports ventures.

One should start with trademarks and branding since the two represent the cornerstones of the entire world of Sports business. Names, symbols, slogans, and colors create a strong basis for building fan bases and making money out of merchandising. For instance, various IPL franchises such as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings have created successful brands by means of trademarks in India. The range of their applications goes far beyond just sportswear and includes mobile games and global partnerships.

Moreover, one must consider such patents as the right granted by the government for inventions related to Sports. For example, Hawk-Eye technologies used during matches of cricket to provide accurate umpiring decisions; wearable technologies which collect data on athletes' performances; materials used in production of sports gear are all protected by patents. Patents give inventors and companies a temporary monopoly, encouraging investment in research and development.

Copyright and broadcasting rights are among the biggest money makers in the sports industry. Copyright applies to live broadcasts, video footage of games, documentaries, and digital content. The big leagues make millions of dollars through the sale of such rights. In India, the media rights of the IPL keep breaking records, generating huge revenues for the BCCI and team owners. Copyright can also apply to creative aspects such as opening ceremonies, fan engagement material, and sports photography.

Image rights and personality rights have become increasingly important over the last few decades. Such rights give an athlete control over his/her name, image, likeness, and identity, allowing him/her to earn from endorsements and promotions. Famous global sports personalities manage their endorsements and social media presence in order to maximize the financial benefits that arise from their popularity. In India, athletes like Virat Kohli, PV Sindhu, and Neeraj Chopra have been successful in building their own personal brands and capitalizing on their fame.

Design Rights and Trade Secrets make up the final parts of the package. Design rights cover the external look of the equipment and clothes used in sports, while trade secrets cover confidential information, such as coaching systems, strategy, and analytics data.

Together, these IP tools create multiple layers of protection around a single idea or product. A standout global example is Nike’s Air Jordan franchise. What began as a basketball shoe featuring Michael Jordan’s signature “Jumpman” logo evolved into one of the most successful IP-driven product lines in sports history.

The shoes were protected through patents for the innovative air-cushioning technology, trademarks for the Air Jordan name and Jumpman logo, design rights for the distinctive aesthetic and silhouette, and image rights (personality rights) through Michael Jordan’s exclusive association and endorsement. This strategic layering transformed a simple pair of sneakers into a cultural icon and commercial powerhouse. Decades later, the Air Jordan brand continues to generate over $5 billion in annual revenue for Nike, demonstrating how well-orchestrated IP can create enduring value far beyond the original product. From this, it is clear that the effective use of IP management has now become vital in contemporary sports.

IP Driving Sports Entrepreneurship & Innovation

No longer confined to the corporate arena, Intellectual Property plays a vital role in fostering sports entrepreneurship and technology innovation, especially in rising economies such as India.

In the world of sports entrepreneurship, it involves individuals in the sports field such as athletes, coaches, among others, leveraging their expertise by creating ventures using technologies that help them scale their operations. It can range from developing training applications, sustainable gear, fan community development, performance analytics systems, and more. Through IP protection, one creates the framework required to build and grow their business idea successfully.

The sports technology industry in India is growing significantly in Bengaluru, also known as the startup hub. Innovators have come up with products, including those that utilize Artificial Intelligence, wearable technology that prevents injuries, and games aimed at improving one’s health. By registering patents and trademarks, they safeguard their inventions while also positioning themselves to get investments and venture beyond their borders.

One initiative that fosters this startup ecosystem in India is a three-year waiver of registration fees of Intellectual Property in the sport sector. The policy addresses an important barrier that innovators and entrepreneurs face regarding patenting and trademarking their invention. It clearly communicates the desire to promote and recognize the grassroots innovation and innovators in the sports industry, ranging from providing cheaper sports equipment to rural athletes to offering sophisticated analytics tools to the coach.

“Protect → Monetize → Scale”

This framework has been widely adopted as a viable strategy by sports entrepreneurs wherein the following terms refer to:

Protect: Protect your innovation through filing for necessary IP rights (patent, trademark, or design right, depending on the nature of your sports innovation).

Monetize: You can leverage your IP rights to license to other bigger entities, sell merchandise, or sponsorships and endorsements.

Scale: With IP protection in place, you would be able to convince investors and scale in to new markets and monetize in the long term without being involved in active sport.

Several Indian athletes have managed to become entrepreneurs by leveraging their brand and technical expertise. Likewise, sports startups are making effective use of patents not just for their protective value but also as a means of raising capital in their fundraising rounds. Investors look for IP rights as a sign of seriousness and innovation capability.

This trend is changing sports from being just a career after which comes retirement, to being a whole ecosystem. This paradigm shift will ensure that athletics is no longer viewed as just a profession but rather an ecosystem of opportunities that spans throughout one’s lifetime. The youth are being coached to embrace entrepreneurship in athletics by solving problems that arise during competitions while ensuring their solution is safeguarded for the advantage of other athletes in the broader sports industry.

Nevertheless, the development of a successful sports business venture goes beyond creativity and innovation. It calls for proper IP management and understanding of the sports market environment.

Real-World Wins and Challenges

IP has been remarkably successful in sports but the process also highlights the major obstacles which exist, especially in rapidly growing markets such as India.

The victories are remarkable. One of the most successful cases is the IPL which can be cited as a brilliant model of value creation through IP. By carefully managing the trademarks, broadcasting rights, and merchandising, IPL has managed to create a globally recognized brand worth billions per annum. The success of brand athletes such as the personal brand of Virat Kohli and the business ventures of MS Dhoni highlight the role of well-crafted images and trademarks in earning fortunes for individuals. On the international stage, some of the biggest successes have belonged to Nike and Adidas which have managed to turn their patented footwear designs into multi-billion dollar line items while broadcasting rights of mega-events keep breaking records.

The successes above have demonstrated that good IP management can turn sports into valuable and lucrative business.

Major problems still persist however, specifically in the Indian scenario. Counterfeits abound with imitation jerseys, boots, and other sports merchandise being sold in markets across the nation. Ambush marketing during important tournaments continues to undermine official sponsors despite having a strong legal framework.

Enforcement of IP rights poses significant difficulties for startups and entrepreneurs in sports. Although filing for IP rights has gotten simpler after the introduction of the fee waiver, protecting patents and trademarks in court may be costly and lengthy. Cross-border complications arise if inventions are replicated in manufacturing countries that are not located within India.

New challenges are evolving that will affect this industry. The emerging question of ownership of data generated by wearable and performance monitoring technologies is becoming more prevalent – for instance, who is responsible for an athlete's biometric data? The issue of AI-generated videos is another important challenge. For example, who holds ownership over highlights or deep fake videos of an athlete that have been generated using artificial intelligence?

One particular challenge that is faced in the Indian sports market is the disparity between major franchises and independent athletes or startups. Although franchises have all the necessary resources available to protect their intellectual property rights, smaller organizations do not always benefit from them.

Another unique challenge in India is the gap between large franchises and smaller athletes or startups. While IPL teams enjoy ample amounts of legal support and resources, many individual athletes and early-stage sports tech founders struggle with awareness, funding, and enforcement of their IP rights. These wins and challenges highlight a clear reality: the presence of IP laws alone does not mean much. Effective implementation, awareness, and strategic execution are equally critical for India to fully capitalize on its sports potential.

The Road Ahead: Building an IP-First Sports Ecosystem

Sports in the coming years will see only those companies thrive which view IP as the centerpiece of their strategies, as opposed to something they just add on at the end. With sports undergoing a tech renaissance, the ones that take the IP-first route are bound to flourish. Here are some interesting trends on the horizon. Artificial intelligence is bringing about paradigm shifts in analyzing player performances, engaging fans, and even preventing injuries. Sustainable technology, in the form of eco-friendly sports equipment and stadiums, is another area that promises to make a mark. The emergence of VR and AR is bringing about new horizons of innovation in engaging fans, while fan tokens, NFTs, and metaverse platforms are bringing about new avenues of owning sports-related assets.

India has much to gain in this regard. With its huge market of cricket lovers and the rising number of startups here, as well as the recent support in the form of the three-year IP fee waiver, India is well-positioned to become a hub of cheap yet innovative sports technology. From affordable wearables for local athletes to AI-driven cricket training solutions, Indian innovators have plenty to offer the global world of sports. The most successful future model will be hybrid, combining human creativity and sporting insight with advanced technology and strong IP protection. This approach ensures innovation remains grounded in real sporting needs while being commercially viable

Conclusion: Ready, Set, Protect and Prosper

The concept of Intellectual Property has revolutionized the sporting world. From something which was started from passion and dedication to perform on the pitch, it has now developed into an ecosystem of creativity and innovation with robust legal backing.

“IP and Sports: Ready, Set, Innovate” this year’s theme for World IP Day 2026 brings us to realize that intellectual property is no longer just a legal concern; it has become the strategy manual for transforming the natural sporting talent into viable business ventures and driving technology innovations. This revolution is happening in India at full speed due to supportive government policies and thriving startups in the field of sports.

Key Insights:

Intellectual Property (IP) is a potent business asset that safeguards ideas, establishes brands, and drives various income sources, including those beyond the arena.

A successful sports entrepreneur must secure their IP interests proactively through patents, trademarks, and image rights.

The Indian cricketing ecosystem, especially the IPL, provides valuable insights into IP exploitation that others can benefit from.

Although there are hurdles like counterfeit products, IP enforcement, and new digital concerns, effective IP management can provide a substantial competitive edge.

The future belongs to those who blend sports knowledge with intelligent IP practices and technology innovations.

Athletes, coaches, entrepreneurs, and fans should take home a strong message: regard intellectual property with the same importance you give to training and performance. Protect your ideas from day one, comprehend the array of IP assets, and consider IP investments as part of the success formula. The time for the sports industry in India and internationally is ripe. Adopting an IP-centric strategy will ensure a winning position in the coming years.

The game has changed. It’s time to play it smarter, by being ready, set, and protected.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.