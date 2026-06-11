Global Brands, Local Rights: The 7 Eleven “BIG BITE” Trademark Dispute

In an increasingly globalised marketplace, trademark owners often assume that international reputation naturally translates into enforceable rights across jurisdictions. Indian trademark law, however, continues to resist such assumptions.

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Introduction

In an increasingly globalised marketplace, trademark owners often assume that international reputation naturally translates into enforceable rights across jurisdictions. Indian trademark law, however, continues to resist such assumptions. The decision of the Hon’ble Madras High Court in the case of 7‑Eleven International LLC v. Deputy Registrar of Trade Marks1, is a strong reaffirmation of the principle that trademark rights are territorial in nature, and that reputation alone, divorced from domestic goodwill, may not ground protection in India.

In the instant case, the trademark dispute centered around the mark “BIG BITE”, which the Plaintiff, 7‑Eleven claimed to have adopted and used internationally since 1988. Despite its global footprint and early Indian filing, the multinational failed to dislodge a domestic proprietor that had built sustained commercial presence and goodwill in India since 2004. The judgment is particularly significant as it engages directly with the doctrine of trans‑border reputation, not to reject it outright, but to delineate its evidentiary limits in contemporary Indian trademark jurisprudence.

Background of the Dispute

7‑Eleven International LLC, filed an application for registration of the mark “BIG BITE” in Class 30 in August 1994 on a “proposed to be used” basis. The application was advertised for opposition only in 2007.

Meanwhile, an Indian entity, then known as Dukes Consumer Care Ltd., filed an application for the identical mark “BIG BITE” in Class 30 in July 2004, claiming use in relation to biscuits, bakery products, and allied food items. That application was advertised in 2005.

Both parties opposed each other’s applications. By a common order passed in July 2014, the Deputy Registrar of Trade Marks rejected 7‑Eleven’s application and accepted the Indian applicant’s mark. During the pendency of appeals, the Indian mark earlier in name of Dukes Consumer Care Ltd., was assigned to Ravi Foods Pvt. Ltd., which was substituted as the third respondent in the case.

Aggrieved by the Registrar’s order, 7‑Eleven preferred appeals under Section 91 of the Trade Marks Act, 1999, before the Madras High Court.

Legal Issues

The appeals raised four principal questions:

Whether prior international adoption and use of a trademark entitles a proprietor to protection in India, even in the absence of domestic use. Whether trans‑border reputation, by itself, is sufficient to establish goodwill in India for the purposes of Section 11(3) of the Trade Marks Act, 1999. Whether the Deputy Registrar correctly applied the law relating to passing off and territoriality. Whether the High Court should interfere with the Registrar’s findings of fact and evaluation of evidence.

Submissions of the Parties

7‑Eleven’s case was fundamentally premised on trans‑border reputation. It asserted that:

The mark “BIG BITE” had been adopted and continuously used internationally since 1988.

The company held trademark registrations for the mark across several jurisdictions and classes.

Its global reputation had spilled over into India through advertising, international exposure, and online presence.

The Indian respondent’s adoption in 2004 was dishonest and intended to ride upon 7‑Eleven’s international goodwill.

Reliance was placed on earlier authorities recognising protection of foreign marks based on trans‑border reputation, particularly where first adoption and global recognition were established.

Case of the Respondent (Ravi Foods Pvt. Ltd.)

The Respondent countered by emphasizing territorial goodwill and actual market presence:

The mark “BIG BITE” had been used continuously and extensively in India since October 2004.

Substantial sales and promotion had created independent goodwill in the Indian market.

7‑Eleven had never used the mark in India and remained at a “proposed to be used” stage for decades.

Mere website accessibility or international reputation could not substitute proof of Indian goodwill.

The espondent relied heavily on the territoriality principle, as clarified by the Hon’ble Supreme Court in Toyota Jidosha Kabushiki Kaisha v. Prius Auto Industries Ltd.2, wherein the Hon’ble Supreme Court held that global reputation alone is insufficient to claim trademark protection in India and reaffirmed that trademark rights are governed by the territoriality principle. The Court clarified that passing off protects goodwill, not abstract reputation, and such goodwill must be shown to exist among Indian consumers at the relevant time. It ruled that international media coverage, website accessibility, or overseas popularity cannot automatically establish Indian goodwill in the absence of commercial presence or consumer association in India. Cautioning against allowing foreign brands with no proven Indian market footprint to block domestic businesses, the Court held that trans‑border reputation can justify protection only when it has demonstrably matured into goodwill within India.

Legal Reasoning and Analysis

Appellate Scope under Section 91

At the outset, the Court clarified the nature of its appellate jurisdiction. An appeal under Section 91 lies against a final order of the Registrar. While the High Court is entitled to reassess the material on record, it must exercise restraint and avoid substituting its own view unless the Registrar’s conclusions are shown to be perverse or unsupported by evidence.

This framing set the tone for a deferential yet thorough review.

Section 11(3) and Passing Off as the Governing Test

The Court identified Section 11(3) as the decisive provision. Under this clause, registration must be refused if the use of a mark in India is liable to be prevented by the law of passing off.

Accordingly, the entire dispute was tested on classical passing‑off principles, goodwill, misrepresentation, and damage.

The Court reiterated a foundational proposition: passing off protects goodwill, not reputation in the abstract. Goodwill cannot exist independently; it must be attached to a business that attracts customers in the relevant territory.

Is This a Case of Trans‑Border Reputation?

Crucially, the Court recognized that this was indeed a case where trans‑border reputation was pleaded as the primary basis for protection. The Appellant did not rely on Indian use, but on the alleged spillover of its global reputation into India.

However, after a detailed doctrinal survey and application of settled law, the Court held that the evidentiary threshold for trans‑border reputation had not been met.

The judgment makes an important distinction:

Trans‑border reputation is a recognized doctrine, but

Reputation must crystallize into goodwill within India to be legally actionable.

In the absence of proof that Indian consumers associated “BIG BITE” with 7‑Eleven at the relevant time, the doctrine could not assist the Appellant.

Territoriality after Toyota case

Relying squarely on the Supreme Court’s ruling in Toyota v. Prius, the Madras High Court reaffirmed that:

Global reputation does not automatically translate into domestic goodwill.

Website presence, international media exposure, or overseas popularity are insufficient indicators of goodwill in India.

What is required is evidence of commercial reality in India—customers, sales, distribution, or market penetration.

Applying this standard, the Court noted the Appellant’s admitted absence from the Indian market under the “BIG BITE” mark at all material times.

Evidence, Market Reality, and Absence of Confusion

The evidentiary contrast between the parties was stark. The respondent produced extensive material demonstrating sales and promotion across India since 2004. By contrast, the Appellant failed to produce evidence of any Indian trade under the mark.

The Court also found it significant that the mark had co‑existed in the Indian market for nearly two decades without any evidence of actual consumer confusion or deception. This long period of peaceful coexistence weighed heavily against the Appellant’s claim of likely confusion.

“Proposed to Be Used” Is Not Perpetual Reservation

While the Trade Marks Act permits applications on a “proposed to be used” basis, the Court clarified that such intent must be real, definite, and proximate. A foreign proprietor cannot indefinitely block the register without entering the Indian market.

The Appellant’s prolonged non‑use, even long after advertisement and opposition, was treated as an additional factor undermining its claim.

Decision

The Hon’ble Madras High Court dismissed both appeals, upheld the Registrar’s order dated 18 July 2014, and confirmed the registration of the mark “BIG BITE” in favour of Ravi Foods Pvt. Ltd. No order as to costs was made.

Recent Similar Cases

The decision aligns closely with recent judicial trends:

Delhi High Court (2026) : In Sumit Vijay v. Major League Baseball Properties 3 , global fame of the “BLUE JAYS” mark was held insufficient without proof of Indian goodwill. (Read more)

: In Sumit Vijay v. Major League Baseball Properties , global fame of the “BLUE JAYS” mark was held insufficient without proof of Indian goodwill. (Read more) Delhi High Court (2025) : In VIP Industries v. Carlton Shoes 4 , the Court reiterated that passing off hinges on goodwill within India, even where international reputation is claimed.

: In VIP Industries v. Carlton Shoes , the Court reiterated that passing off hinges on goodwill within India, even where international reputation is claimed. Delhi High Court (2023): In Bolt Technology v. Ujoy Technology5, the Court emphasised that global reputation alone cannot cross the trans‑border threshold without substantial Indian market presence.

Collectively, these decisions reinforce a consistent judicial message: trans‑border reputation survives in Indian law, but only as a high‑threshold doctrine grounded in evidence of Indian goodwill.

Conclusion

The decision in 7 Eleven International LLC v. Deputy Registrar of Trade Marks, ultimately reaffirms that Indian trademark law remains firmly anchored in territoriality: global reputation, however formidable, cannot substitute for demonstrable goodwill within India. Echoing the Supreme Court’s reasoning in Toyota Jidosha Kabushiki Kaisha v. Prius Auto Industries Ltd., the Madras High Court makes clear that passing off protects real market presence and consumer association, not abstract international acclaim or dormant “proposed to be used” claims.

Rhythma Singh, Former Intern at S.S. Rana & Co. has assisted in the research of this article.

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Footnotes

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