Warning: here comes why our Freedom-First Model might not be what you are used to — but it is exactly what top performers want

founded his firm's strategic Asian branch office in Singapore, which has become a major hub for IP matters in Asia. Martin Schweiger has his own blog, IP Lawyer Tools, that produces materials in helping to guide bright young people through the mine fields that the intellectual property (IP) profession has. It shows you specific solutions that can save you time and increase your productivity.

Warning: here comes why our Freedom-First Model might not be what you are used to — but it is exactly what top performers want

When candidates or former employees talk about "benefits," they often expect to hear about traditional checkboxes:

– Fixed annual leave

– Office snacks

– Travel reimbursements

– Basic tech allowances

However, at Schweiger & Partners, we have designed a completely different system — because we are building a completely different kind of team.

We have seen a few public comments claiming we offer "no benefits," "no perks," or even "terrible IT support." These statements are not just factually incorrect, they fundamentally misunderstand how our model works.

So here is the truth, plainly stated:

1. No Restrictive Leave Policy — Because We Do Not Need One

We trust professionals to manage their own time — and we have designed our working model accordingly.

In practice:

We do not require permission to take time off.

We do not track vacation in the traditional sense to manage control.

We do not limit flexibility.

Instead, we focus on outcomes:

If you deliver great work, on time and in sync with your team — you are free to shape your schedule and take time off as you need.

Legal Note: As a law firm, we of course comply with all applicable labor regulations — including formal tracking of annual leave where required by national law. However, we do this in a way that ensures full legal compliance without compromising our freedom-first culture.

The result? A system where people take time off responsibly, stay rested, and still deliver — without the burden of micromanaged calendars or legacy HR controls.

2. Unlimited IT Budget After Probation — For What Is Required

We expect excellence — and we give you the tools to deliver it.

After completing probation, all team members have unlimited access to funding for IT equipment that is required to do their job well.

This includes:

High-performance laptops (if needed)

External monitors for multitasking or design work

Professional microphones and webcams for high-quality communication

Internet upgrades or other essentials that ensure smooth, reliable delivery

Important note: This is not a "spend freely" perk. The budget is unlimited only for items that are necessary for your specific role.

For example:

If your role involves online workshops, a professional webcam is required.

If you edit videos, a high-RAM machine is required.

If your job is writing emails and reviewing patents, you may not need a gaming rig.

Every request is evaluated for necessity — and when justified, fully supported.

This is how we balance freedom with responsibility — and performance with practicality.

3. Work From Anywhere, Not Just Remotely

Some companies say "remote work" — and then still expect rigid hours, online presence, or office check-ins.

We say: work wherever you like. Period.

Our team members live in (as of July 2025):

Singapore

Germany

Romania

Belgium

Malaysia

The Philippines

Canada

Japan

And elsewhere

We do not care where you are — we care that your team can count on you, your work is world-class, and your results speak for themselves.

4. No Perks — Just Professional Freedom

We do not have ping pong tables or free pizza Fridays.

What we offer instead:

Deep, focused work

Unmatched freedom of schedule

Clear, direct expectations

Fast decision-making

Zero micromanagement

Zero time wasted

This model works only if you are the kind of person who thrives under clarity and pressure.

It is not for clock-watchers. It is for professionals who get things done, who want to be measured by output — not attendance.

5. Why Some Do Not See the Benefits

We have noticed that candidates who fail to pass probation or those who never fully integrate into our working model sometimes misrepresent our benefits. That is unfortunate — but also revealing.

When people are used to rigid control systems, structure-free autonomy feels like chaos.

When people expect to be "given" things passively, freedom and trust feel like abandonment.

When people underperform and are called out — direct feedback can feel like "harassment."

However, for the right people?

This system is the ultimate benefit.

The Real Benefit: Ownership

If you are looking for:

Freedom to design your own day

The ability to work from anywhere

The trust to take full responsibility for your outcomes

A team that moves fast and expects a lot

And leadership that values results over rules...

Then you will find what you are looking for here.

However, if you are looking for rigid structure, entitlement-based perks, or traditional corporate layers — we are not for you.

Final Word

We do not have flashy perks.

We do not have politics.

We do not have time to manage people who need constant direction.

What we have is a system that rewards:

Self-leadership

Deep skill

Clear communication

And high-quality output

And that is the kind of benefit that lasts far longer than a gym subsidy or a birthday cake.

IP Lawyer Tools by Martin Schweiger

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.