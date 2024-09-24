Reduced Biometric Fees For Nigerian Visa On Arrival For African Nationals

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) reduced the Visa on Arrival (VOA) biometric fee for African nationals from the previous flat rate of One Hundred and Seventy United States Dollars...

Introduction

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) reduced the Visa on Arrival (VOA) biometric fee for African nationals from the previous flat rate of One Hundred and Seventy United States Dollars ($170USD) to One Hundred and Twenty United States Dollars ($120USD) (the “Biometrics Fee”). The reduced rate became effective from September 18, 2024.

Need-to-know Information!

The reduction of the Biometrics Fee only applies to African nationals applying for a visa on arrival to Nigeria. The Biometrics Fee is to be paid in addition to the applicable visa fees which is dependent based on the nationality of the applicant. The reduced fee became effective from September 18, 2024. The Biometrics Fee for non-African nationals remains unchanged at One Hundred and Seventy United States Dollars ($170USD). Nationals of countries that are exempt from paying the Biometrics Fee under existing reciprocity agreements with Nigeria are unaffected by the reduction, and their biometrics exercise remain free of charge. Although, no official communique has been released, the NIS has already begun implementing the reduced Biometric Fee.

Conclusion

While interested African applicants may now process their VOA to Nigeria at the reduced rate, those unaffected will continue to process their VOA at the extant fee rate, or gratis where applicable.

Interested applicants who are eligible are encouraged to confirm the applicable fee or reach out to their immigration adviser for further assistance.

