The Genius Act & The Regulation Of Digital Assets: Reimagining Regulatory Foundations For Blockchain Innovation

The rapid evolution of digital finance has amplified the need for regulatory frameworks. Transformative technologies such as cryptocurrency e.g. stablecoins, amongst others, are already used for payments, remittances and cross-border settlements.

1.0 INTRODUCTION

The rapid evolution of digital finance has amplified the need for regulatory frameworks. Transformative technologies such as cryptocurrency e.g. stablecoins (digital tokens pegged to fiat currencies or other assets), amongst others, are already used for payments, remittances and cross-border settlements. Their emergence has exposed regulatory gaps and consumer protection issues. Thus, in response, in July 2025, the United States enacted the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoin (GENIUS Act). The law is a legislative framework that creates the first federal licensing and supervisory regime for payment stablecoin issuers.1 By establishing clear regulatory guidelines, protecting consumers, and fostering an inclusive digital economy, the GENIUS Act seeks to strike a careful balance between enabling technological advancement and ensuring responsible financial governance.2

2.0 BACKGROUND: WHY THE GENIUS ACT?

Stablecoins gained prominence as a medium of exchange and store of value within the digital financial ecosystem, however the regulatory landscape was fragmented and this led to concerns over their potential to disrupt traditional financial systems, pose risks to consumer protection, and contribute to market instability.3 Cases such as the collapse of TerraUSD (UST), which wiped out about $50 billion in value in May 20224 and investigations into Tether, whose operators overstated reserves and paid $18.5 million to settle with the New York Attorney General,5 highlighted risks. Recognising these challenges, U.S. lawmakers proposed the GENIUS Act to create a cohesive and forward-looking framework that balances innovation with accountability. The Act draws from existing financial regulatory principles while adapting them to the unique characteristics of blockchain-based assets.

3.0 STABLECOINS: DEFINITIONS & RISKS

To better understand the implications of the GENIUS Act, it is essential to clarify the key concepts that it regulates.

"Cryptocurrency" refers to digital or virtual currencies that use systems for secure transactions and operate on decentralized networks, primarily built on blockchain technology.6

"Stablecoins" represents a form of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a consistent value over time. As the term "stable" suggests, these digital assets are typically pegged to a stable reserve, such as a fiat currency like the U.S. dollar, meaning they are not intended to significantly gain or lose value, unlike more volatile cryptocurrencies.7

Risks: The rapid rise of stablecoins has created significant regulatory and operational risks. The TerraUSD collapse showed how algorithmic stablecoins can fail without strong reserves or oversight. Similarly, Tether's misrepresentation of its reserves underscored the need for transparency and regulation. These examples underscore the fragility that can accompany the misuse or mismanagement of stablecoins in the absence of well-defined regulatory oversight. While the technology behind stablecoins offers real promise for transforming financial systems, it also opens the door to market instability, consumer harm, and systemic contagion if not adequately regulated.

