The Technology, Entertainment, Media And Sports (Tems) Sector Fourth Quarter Insights And Outlook For 2026

This Quarterly Insights examines significant developments across the Technology, Entertainment, Media, and Sports (TEMS) sectors in Nigeria and across Africa. The quarter has been shaped by heightened regulatory engagement, increased cross-border commercial activity, and growing convergence between digital platforms, creative industries, and sports businesses. From evolving data-privacy disputes and intellectual property enforcement to major sponsorship realignments, media rights acquisitions, and regional expansion by African entertainment companies, the operating landscape has continued to evolve rapidly.
What emerges is a picture of deepening market sophistication: regulators are strengthening oversight mechanisms, global and regional players are repositioning for scale, and rights-holders are placing greater emphasis on monetisation, data governance, and long-term commercial resilience. At the same time, businesses are navigating rising compliance expectations alongside pressure to innovate and remain competitive.
This round offers a consolidated review of the quarter's defining developments, outlines their legal and commercial implications, and provides insight into the issues stakeholders should anticipate for 2026.
