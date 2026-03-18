Compliance As A Competitive Advantage In African Fintech

Most fintech founders treat compliance the same way many Nigerians treat car insurance: get the bare minimum coverage, pay the premium, hope you never need it, and try not to think about it too much. That mindset is quietly undermining a lot of promising companies.

Philip Kimonge, Business Development Lead for Financial Crime Compliance at Due Diligence Advisory Africa, puts it plainly: when positioned as a strategic function rather than a back-office cost, compliance becomes a competitive advantage and a foundation for sustainable growth. Increasingly, the numbers are beginning to support that view.

Nigeria's fintech ecosystem is expanding at an extraordinary pace. According to the Central Bank of Nigeria, the country processed close to 11 billion electronic transactions in 2024, more than double the roughly 5 billion recorded in 2022. This surge reflects a digital payments market where consumer adoption and investor confidence continue to grow alongside a strengthening regulatory framework from initiatives like the Open Banking Regulation to increasingly robust compliance expectations across the sector.

In this Tech Brief, we explore how Nigerian fintechs can reframe compliance as a trust-building tool, the practical steps for embedding it into product design and operations, and leverage strong compliance infrastructure as a strategic asset when scaling across African markets.

Compliance as Trust Infrastructure

When a customer provides your app their BVN, links a bank account, or sets up a recurring transfer, they are making a fundamental trust decision. They are betting that you will handle both their money and their data responsibly. If that trust is broken even once, the customer relationship may be lost permanently. Fintechs that embed compliance directly into their product design, rather than confining it to their legal team, send a powerful signal to users, investors, and partners that the business is built to last and can be trusted. In many cases, that signal can be more valuable than most marketing budgets.

What does this look like in practice?

Map your regulatory obligations before you build. Every feature that involves money movement, data collection, or credit carries a regulatory implication. Creating a simple matrix mapping each feature to applicable regulatory requirements forces early design decisions and prevents costly retrofits. Maintain a clear audit trail. Regulators want to see that key decisions were made deliberately and responsibly. Documenting key decisions, especially around exceptions, transaction monitoring overrides, and data processing agreements. This protects you when questions arise. Vet your third-party partners. Your compliance posture is only as strong as the vendors and APIs you rely on. A data breach or regulatory violation originating from a partner can land squarely on your licence. Build a standard onboarding process for every key vendor and partner before they get access to your systems or your users' data. At a minimum, this should include requesting copies of relevant licences, reviewing key management and data handling practices, and checking for applicable certifications such as ISO 27001 or PCI-DSS where relevant. The relationship does not end at onboarding, either. Periodic reviews ensure that a partner who was compliant at sign-up has stayed that way, particularly as regulations evolve or as their own business changes. Conduct periodic internal audits. Compliance is not a one-time checkbox. Scheduled internal reviews (quarterly at minimum) catch gaps between what your policies say and what your systems actually do, before a regulator does. Build KYC into the product, not onto it. Identity verification that appears only when a user is trying to withdraw funds or complete a transaction reflects poor product design. A common example is fintech apps that allow users to deposit freely, only to raise KYC requirements when the user attempts to withdraw, instantly creating frustration and distrust. KYC should be embedded in the onboarding journey from the start, with clear verification stages, progress indicators, and simple instructions on what users need to do next. This approach also aligns with regulatory expectations. For example, the CBN's (Customer Due Diligence) Regulations 2023 require fintechs to implement multi-tiered KYC procedures, including enhanced due diligence for high-risk users and basic KYC for low-risk users, with continuous customer due diligence maintained throughout the relationship and not just at onboarding. Adopt Privacy by design. This means assessing the privacy implications of every new feature, product update, or third-party integration before launch rather than after regulatory scrutiny arises. The NDPC's N8 million enforcement action against Fidelity Bank Plc highlights a clear shift in regulatory posture. Regulators are no longer waiting for consumer complaints but are proactively auditing organisations and issuing sanctions where necessary. Respond to consumer complaints fast and transparently. The CBN Consumer Protection Regulations 2019 require financial institutions to maintain complaint resolution systems. In practice, this means clear in-app reporting channels, prompt investigation, and visible resolution timelines. The CBN's escalation framework is structured and enforceable in this regard.

Under the referenced regulation, a complaint can get escalated to the CBN where a financial institution fails to acknowledge it within three days, or where a complainant has exhausted the institution's internal dispute resolution process without satisfactory resolution. But beyond escalation, the financial cost of non-compliance is real and accruing: banks may face a penalty of N500,000 per complaint per week for non-resolution within prescribed timelines, and N2,000,000 per complaint for failure to acknowledge or issue a tracking number. And the CBN has consistently enforced these obligations. GTB, for instance, was among ten financial institutions fined a combined N1.5 billion in the first half of 2024, with GTB's fine specifically citing violations of consumer protection regulations following the CBN's Mystery Shopping Exercise. So, for fintechs that treat consumer complaints as a back-office afterthought, the CBN's track record makes clear that the regulator is watching.

Compliance as Your Passport to Pan-African Expansion

For fintechs with regional ambitions, expanding across Africa is complex. Unlike in the European Economic Area, where a single licence can allow fintech services to operate across multiple jurisdictions, Africa has no unified regulatory passport. Each country maintains its own licensing regime, AML requirements, data protection laws, and foreign exchange controls. Navigating this fragmentation can be expensive and time-consuming. However, this fragmentation can also create opportunities. Fintechs that build strong compliance infrastructure early (i.e., robust KYC systems, AML controls, and data governance frameworks) are better positioned to scale across jurisdictions.

Fortunately, Nigeria is already moving in this direction. The CBN's 2025 Policy Insight Series has outlined ongoing bilateral pilots between Nigeria and fellow African countries like Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, and South Africa to allow a reciprocal recognition of fintech licences within these countries, thereby reducing the need for new licences when a Nigerian fintech wants to scale regionally. Fintechs that are already audit-ready will be best positioned to benefit when these pathways become operational.

Nigeria's regulatory credibility has also strengthened globally. Following reforms to its AML/CFT regime, the Financial Action Task Force removed Nigeria from its Grey List in October 2025. This decision signals to international partners and investors that compliance standards are improving. Fintechs that align their operations with global AML standards will face less friction in cross-border transactions and stronger credibility in regional markets.

Conclusion

The Nigerian fintech regulatory environment rolled out 14 policy changes in 2025 alone. While some founders view this as a regulatory burden, others recognize it as a market-shaping moment. In a market where 88% of fintech operators report compliance costs as limiting innovation, the companies that treat compliance as infrastructure rather than an obstacle will be best positioned to lead the next phase of growth.

Practically, this means:

Treating compliance as a product function instead of a legal afterthought; Investing in data governance infrastructure before regulatory enforcement arises; Building FATF-aligned KYC and AML systems capable of scaling across African markets; and Communicating your compliance posture to users and partners.

The fintech companies that invest early in these capabilities will not only survive regulatory scrutiny. They will define the market that emerges from it.

To view original Tope Adebayo article, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.