The CBN Fintech Report: Shaping The Future Of Fintech In Nigeria

Nigeria continues to lead as Africa’s Fintech powerhouse, and the country’s apex financial regulator, the Central Bank of Nigeria (“the CBN”) has taken a formidable supportive stand.

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INTRODUCTION

Nigeria continues to lead as Africa’s Fintech powerhouse,1 and the country’s apex financial regulator, the Central Bank of Nigeria (“the CBN”) has taken a formidable supportive stand. As part of its regulatory oversight functions, the CBN, on 2nd February, 2026, issued the CBN 2025 Fintech Report (“the Report”), a comprehensive industry report officially titled “Shaping the Future of Fintech in Nigeria: Innovation, Inclusion and Integrity.”2 The Report represents the regulator’s first fintech-focused strategic publication, mapping the current state, systemic strengths and strategic priorities for Nigeria’s digital financial ecosystem. This was avidly based on extensive engagement of industry stakeholders, including a nationwide survey and high-level roundtables. The Report serves as both a diagnostic of the current ecosystem and a forward-looking blueprint for its next phase of development. This newsletter distils the Report’s core findings, strategic priorities, and the concrete policy pathways that will shape Nigeria’s digital financial future.

THE NIGERIAN FINTECH ECOSYSTEM

From the foreword to the Report by the CBN Governor Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, Fintech is correctly framed as a “strategic imperative” for national development, central to broadening economic participation and serving “the last mile of our population.”3 The sentiment which this reflects is not bare, but grounded in impressive data. For instance, the Report references that Nigeria’s real-time payments infrastructure, the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) Instant Payment (NIP) platform, processed close to 11 billion transactions in 2024, up from 5 billion in 2022, placing the nation among the top global adopters of instant payments.4

However, this rapid growth brings significant strain on the system. The ecosystem’s reliance on foreign capital (over US$520 million raised in 2024) makes it vulnerable to global market shifts, and for this reason, the report highlights the importance and need for domestic funding avenues.5 The Report also reviewed social dynamics such as “Detty December” and how it impacts the system. More critically, the system’s resilience is tested annually during peak periods like “Detty December,” where surging transaction volumes lead to service interruptions. The Report uses this as a key case study, noting that the pressure reveals not just technical capacity issues, but also the need for more agile institutional coordination and real-time communication between the CBN, NIBSS, banks, and Payment Service Providers (PSPs).6

BALANCING INNOVATION WITH REGULATORY COMPLIANCE

Owing to the current realities which the Fintech systems pose, the CBN acknowledges that its mandate has evolved. It must now act not just as a “gatekeeper” but as an “enabler of sustainable growth,” both of which would balance the need for robust consumer protection and financial stability with the agility required to foster innovation.7 This balancing act is complicated by four key regulatory gaps identified in the report:8

Regulator-Regulatee Disconnect: A perception gap where some Fintechs see regulation as a constraint, fuelled by limited dialogue. The Report finds that the disconnect is heightened by “limited routine dialogue channels and insufficient co-creation mechanisms during policy design, – which raises policy misalignment for regulators. 9

Compliance Gaps: The Report noted that there are inconsistent Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) frameworks and compliance among small and fast-scaling firms. These pose systemic risks and create opportunities for illicit financial activities within the country’s financial ecosystem.10

Supervisory Capability Limitations: The Report identifies that the sheer pace of innovation is outpacing traditional supervisory methods. Advanced supervisory capacity, processes, and tools, hence, become the way forward. 11

Sectorial Complexity: The disruptive nature of Fintech service models is identified to cause challenges for consolidated regulation. For instance, Fintech models often straddle finance, telecoms, and data, creating regulatory overlap and uncertainty.12

Reassuringly, the Report highlights Nigeria’s recent exit from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) “grey list”13 as a significant milestone, a testament to enhanced Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) supervision and a crucial step in restoring international confidence and reducing friction for cross-border finance.14

The Report’s core strength lies in its direct feedback from the fintech community. The CBN’s survey, detailed in Chapter 4, paints a vivid picture of an industry at a tipping point. The statistical insights provided are gleaned from data from triad-research sources: “a quantitative survey of leading fintech executives; a closed-door stakeholder workshop held in June 2025; and the CBN Fintech Roundtable convened in October 2025.”15 The insights provided by the Report reveal a stark divergence: exactly 50% of respondents view the regulatory environment as enabling, while the other 50% find it restrictive.16

This split is explained by several critical friction points:

Time-to-Market: A staggering 62.5% of firms say regulatory timelines materially impact product rollouts, with over a third reporting it takes more than 12 months to bring a new product to market due to compliance bottlenecks. 17

A staggering 62.5% of firms say regulatory timelines materially impact product rollouts, with over a third reporting it takes more than 12 months to bring a new product to market due to compliance bottlenecks. Compliance Costs: The cost of meeting regulatory and risk management requirements significantly impacts the innovation capacity of 87.5% of respondents. 18

The cost of meeting regulatory and risk management requirements significantly impacts the innovation capacity of 87.5% of respondents. Infrastructure Gaps: Stakeholders consistently cited the lack of affordable, universal access to digital ID verification, fragmented data-sharing systems, and limited open-data frameworks as major barriers to scaling, particularly for reaching excluded populations.19

Systemic and Consumer Risks: The CBN also flagged consumer protection and systemic risk concerns. Issues such as predatory lending practices, opaque pricing, data privacy breaches, and aggressive debt recovery by some digital lenders underline the need for strong safeguards. The regulator cautioned that unchecked innovation without adequate oversight could create financial integrity vulnerabilities.

Despite these challenges, there is a powerful consensus on the path forward. A resounding 100% of respondents expressed willingness to collaborate with regulators through policy pilots, sandboxes, or working groups, and 75% favour the creation of regular, high-trust engagement forums.20

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES: A ROADMAP FOR THE NEXT PHASE

Based on the evidence, the Report outlines three top-level objectives to guide Nigeria’s Fintech strategy:

a) Enable Innovation-Friendly Regulation: Streamline approvals, increase clarity, and deploy Supervisory Technology (SupTech) to reduce friction.

b) Advance Financial Inclusion through Digital Infrastructure: Improve access to national identity systems, strengthen interoperability, and enhance infrastructure resilience.

c) Strengthen System Integrity and Reputation: Modernise consumer protection, enhance AML supervision, and proactively communicate reform outcomes.

To achieve these objectives, the Report proposes a detailed set of policy options and institutional pathways. Among the ten priority policy options,21 several stand out for their potential impact:

Launch a Standing Fintech Engagement Forum: Institutionalising a platform for continuous, two-way dialogue between regulators and the industry, moving beyond ad-hoc consultations. This is a direct response to the 75% of firms calling for such a forum.22 Operationalise a Single Regulatory Window: Creating a centralised digital portal to coordinate licensing and supervisory processes across multiple regulatory bodies, to directly address the 62.5% of firms who supported this proposal to reduce regulatory friction.23 Expand Access to Digital Identity Infrastructure: Working with relevant authorities to provide affordable, Application Programming Interface (API)-based access to the National Identification Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN) systems. This tackles the top infrastructure gap cited by 37.5% of firms as limiting their ability to reach excluded populations.24 Accelerate Open Banking Implementation: Ensuring the timely rollout of Nigeria’s open banking protocols to foster competition and data-driven services, building on the frameworks already laid in 2023.25 Pilot Regional Regulatory Passporting: Engaging peer central banks (e.g., Ghana, Kenya) to pilot mutual recognition of licences. This is a direct response to the 62.5% of firms planning regional expansion who seek a more seamless compliance process.26 Supporting Capital Access, Investment, and Scaling:27 The Report recorded the lamentations of stakeholders reporting difficulties in accessing both local and foreign capital, due to macroeconomic volatility, currency risks, and limited access to growth-stage financing. As an improvement mechanism, stakeholders echo that strengthening investor confidence and supporting scale-up financing for early-stage firms; is a good way forward. To this effect, the CBN believes that public-private stakeholders’ interactions that would assess the feasibility of a “fintech-specific growth fund, credit guarantee scheme, or blended finance model;” is a potential first step. Position Nigeria as a Hub for Responsible AI in Finance:28The CBN proposes attaining this by institutionalizing a “test-then-codify” approach through an expanded regulatory sandbox. Learnings from AI experiments would convert into formal playbooks, enabling evidence-based rules. Complementing this are tiered, outcome-based obligations, ensuring that firms face risk-adjusted supervision. This reduces compliance burdens for innovators while also maintaining safeguards. By implication, it fosters trust, attracts investment, and aligns with global standards. However, success in this regard would depend on the CBN’s capacity to codify rules swiftly and coordinate with other regulators to avoid fragmentation.

IMPLEMENTATION GAPS

The Report is careful to note that the challenge is not a lack of policy frameworks – citing the Payments System Vision 2025, AML/CFT Regulations, and Open Banking Guidelines; but rather a gap in implementation.29 To bridge this gap, the annex of the Report provides a phased action plan,30 calling for the establishment of the Fintech Engagement Forum within 0-3 months, launching pilot sandboxes for AI and regulatory technology (RegTech) within 3-9 months, and formalising a Fintech Advisory Council within 9-18 months.31

CONCLUSION

In conclusion, the Report acknowledges the grit and ingenuity of Nigeria’s Fintech pioneers, while also providing an empirical assessment of Nigeria’s Fintech landscape. It highlights key trends such as real-time payments adoption, AI usage, regulatory friction and infrastructure gaps. It proposes practical regulatory and institutional reforms to sustain growth, expand inclusion, and ensure financial system integrity. The Report is instrumental for strategic planning and policy formulation, thus requiring the pragmatic attention of all stakeholders, including Fintechs, investors, start-ups, regulators and policy makers.

Footnotes

1. Gabriel Scala ‘Nigeria Remains Africa’s Fintech Powerhouse’ (FurtherAfrica, 25 August 2025) view accessed 23 February 2026.

2. Central Bank of Nigeria, Shaping the Future of Fintech in Nigeria: Innovation, Inclusion and Integrity (CBN Fintech Report, Policy Insight Series 2025) view accessed 23 February 2026

3. CBN Fintech Report 2025, Foreword: Nigeria’s Moment To Lead In Digital Finance.

4. CBN Fintech Report 2025, p. 3.

5. CBN Fintech Report 2025, p.7.

6. CBN Fintech Report 2025, p. 16.

7. CBN Fintech Report 2025, p. 11.

8. CBN Fintech Report 2025, p. 11.

9. Ibid

10. Ibid

11. Ibid

12. Ibid

13. Khadijat Akewushola & Osowo-Okime Obia, ‘Implications of Nigeria’s Removal from the FATF Grey List’ (NESG Blog) view accessed 23 February 2026

14. CBN Fintech Report 2025, pp. 3 and 20.

15. CBN Fintech Report 2025, p. 14.

16. CBN Fintech Report 2025, p. 14.

17. CBN Fintech Report 2025, pp. 14 and 15.

18. CBN Fintech Report 2025, p. 15.

19. CBN Fintech Report 2025, p. 20.

20. CBN Fintech Report 2025, p. 4.

21. CBN Fintech Report 2025, pp. 28 and 29.

22. CBN Fintech Report 2025, pp. 14 and 28.

23. CBN Fintech Report 2025, pp. 14 and 28.

24. CBN Fintech Report 2025, pp. 19 and 28.

25. CBN Fintech Report 2025, pp. 20 and 28.

26. CBN Fintech Report 2025, pp. 15, 16, and 28.

27. CBN Fintech Report 2025, p. 24.

28. CBN Fintech Report 2025, p. 29.

29. CBN Fintech Report 2025, p. 32.

30. CBN Fintech Report 2025, p. 34.

31. Ibid.

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