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Updates On The Recent Activities And Other Developments At The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA)

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• NITDA has warned organisations and individuals about a new AI-powered malware, “Deep Load,” currently targeting entities across Nigeria. The agency noted that the malware is designed to steal sensitive information, evade traditional antivirus systems, and maintain persistent access to infected devices. The advisory underscores the need for stronger cybersecurity compliance measures, including staff awareness, multi-factor authentication, secure password practices, monitoring of suspicious activities, and prompt incident response procedures.