FinTech Licence Revocations And Crypto Dispute Resolution: Regulatory Pressure And Emerging Conflict Mechanisms In Nigeria

Nigeria’s FinTech and digital asset ecosystem has moved from rapid innovation into a phase of intensified regulatory scrutiny. Over the past few years, regulators particularly the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have adopted a more assertive enforcement posture, leading to restrictions, investigations, and in some instances, operational shutdowns of FinTech and crypto-related businesses. These developments have made licence revocations, enforcement actions, and compliance disputes central features of the sector.

At the same time, Nigeria has witnessed high-profile regulatory actions in the crypto space, including public warnings, enforcement circulars, and cross-border investigations involving global exchanges. For example, in 2023, the SEC issued a circular declaring the operations of Binance Nigeria Limited unregistered and therefore illegal, warning the investing public against engaging with the platform and directing it to cease solicitation of Nigerian users without registration. In parallel, regulatory and law enforcement scrutiny of major exchanges intensified, including allegations of money laundering and tax breaches, culminating in arrests and prolonged investigations involving senior executives in Nigeria.

These developments reflect a broader regulatory shift: Nigeria is not prohibiting crypto outright, but it is increasingly enforcing a licensing-first model under the SEC and tightening financial system access through the CBN.

Regulatory Pressure and Licence Revocation Dynamics

FinTech licence revocations in Nigeria typically arise from a combination of regulatory concerns, including anti-money laundering compliance failures, unauthorised financial intermediation, capital adequacy issues, and breaches of licensing conditions. In practice, regulatory action may take the form of suspension, restriction of banking access, or outright revocation of operating licences.

A particularly significant development in the Nigerian regulatory landscape was the 2021 CBN directive restricting banks from dealing in cryptocurrencies or facilitating crypto-related transactions, which led to widespread account closures and forced many exchanges into peer-to-peer operating models. While this did not amount to a statutory ban on cryptocurrency itself, it effectively removed formal banking rails for unlicensed operators and significantly increased operational risk in the sector.

More recently, regulatory policy has shifted toward conditional re-entry, with SEC-licensed Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) now permitted to operate within a structured compliance framework, including registration, reporting obligations, and investor protection requirements.

Crypto Assets: From Regulatory Ambiguity to Recognised Digital Assets

A key legal issue underpinning crypto disputes in Nigeria is the characterisation of digital assets. Historically, Nigerian law did not clearly define cryptocurrencies within established legal categories such as currency, securities, or property. This created uncertainty in enforcement and dispute resolution.

That position has now evolved significantly. Crypto-assets are recognised within Nigeria’s regulatory framework under the SEC’s Rules on Issuance, Offering Platforms and Custody of Digital Assets (2022). Under this framework, Virtual Asset Service Providers must be licensed, and many crypto-assets are treated as digital assets with securities or investment contract characteristics, depending on their structure and economic function.

In addition, Nigeria has moved toward full fiscal integration of digital assets. Crypto-related gains are now subject to taxation under applicable income and capital gains tax laws, reinforcing their recognition as taxable financial assets within the formal economy.

However, despite this regulatory recognition, Nigerian courts have not yet developed a fully settled body of jurisprudence defining the proprietary nature of crypto-assets in private law disputes. This creates ongoing complexity in areas such as ownership claims, asset freezing, tracing, and enforcement of judgments.

Illustrative Regulatory and Enforcement Actions

Recent years have seen several high-profile regulatory actions that illustrate the evolving enforcement environment:

The SEC’s 2023 circular against Binance Nigeria Limited, declaring its operations unregistered and warning the public against engaging with the platform. A broader crackdown on unregistered digital asset platforms and increased emphasis on VASP licensing compliance. Investigations and enforcement actions involving major global exchanges, including allegations of tax evasion and money laundering, which escalated into executive detentions and prolonged legal proceedings in Nigeria.

These actions reflect a pattern: regulatory enforcement in the crypto and FinTech space is no longer theoretical; it has direct operational consequences for global and domestic market participants.

Crypto and FinTech Disputes as a New Class of Commercial Conflict

Disputes in this sector are increasingly not conventional breach-of-contract cases. Instead, they often arise from:

Regulatory licence revocations that immediately halt business operations; Account freezes and banking restrictions imposed through regulatory directives; Cross-border enforcement involving offshore exchanges and platforms; Investor claims arising from sudden platform shutdowns or loss of access to funds; and Shareholder and governance disputes triggered by regulatory intervention.

These disputes frequently sit at the intersection of administrative law, commercial law, and financial regulation. As a result, traditional litigation alone is often insufficient, and parties increasingly rely on multi-track dispute resolution strategies combining court actions, regulatory engagement, and arbitration.

Emerging Dispute Resolution Mechanisms

The complexity and cross-border nature of FinTech and crypto disputes have accelerated the adoption of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, particularly arbitration. Many FinTech and crypto contracts now include arbitration clauses governed by international frameworks, reflecting the global structure of the industry.

Nigeria’s Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023 strengthens the enforceability of arbitral awards and supports party autonomy in structuring dispute resolution mechanisms. This is particularly relevant in crypto disputes, where enforcement often requires recognition across multiple jurisdictions.

At the same time, regulatory engagement remains a parallel mechanism for dispute resolution. In practice, many disputes are resolved through compliance remediation, negotiated settlements, or supervisory intervention rather than formal adjudication.

Conclusion

FinTech licence revocations and crypto dispute resolution in Nigeria reflect a regulatory environment that is becoming both more structured and more assertive. The ecosystem is now clearly governed by licensing regimes under the SEC and banking restrictions under the CBN, with increasing enforcement against unregistered or non-compliant operators.

At the same time, crypto-assets are now formally recognised within Nigeria’s financial regulatory framework, marking a shift from ambiguity to structured oversight. However, gaps remain in judicial treatment and enforcement consistency, particularly in relation to proprietary claims and cross-border asset recovery.

The result is a dispute landscape defined by three overlapping realities: regulatory recognition, enforcement intensity, and evolving dispute resolution mechanisms. In this environment, legal risk is no longer confined to contractual performance; it is increasingly shaped by regulatory compliance and the capacity to operate within a rapidly formalising digital financial system.

References

1 Tulip (Nig) Ltd v Noleggioe (2011) LPELR-7903 (CA).

2 Central Bank of Nigeria, Circular on Cryptocurrencies and Virtual Assets Transactions (CBN, 5 February 2021).

3 Securities and Exchange Commission (Nigeria), Rules on Issuance, Offering Platforms and Custody of Digital Assets (2022).

4 Securities and Exchange Commission (Nigeria), Public Notice on Unregistered Digital Asset Platforms including Binance Nigeria Limited (2023).

5 Central Bank of Nigeria, Guidelines on Banking Relationships with Virtual Asset Service Providers (revised policy position following 2023–2024 regulatory updates).

6 Federal Inland Revenue Service (Nigeria), Taxation of Digital Assets and Virtual Transactions Guidance Notes (2023–2024 policy framework).

7 Central Bank of Nigeria, Revised Regulatory Framework on Banking Restrictions Relating to Cryptocurrency Transactions (CBN policy updates following 2021 restriction and subsequent easing for regulated entities).

8 Securities and Exchange Commission (Nigeria), Exposure Draft and Regulatory Guidance on Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) (2022–2023).

9 Central Bank of Nigeria v Rise Vest Technologies Ltd (FHC/ABJ/CS/…, Federal High Court of Nigeria, ongoing proceedings relating to crypto banking restrictions and account closures).

10 Central Bank of Nigeria v Binance Holdings Ltd (investigative and enforcement proceedings, Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2024).

11 Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023 (Nigeria).

12 Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards (New York, 1958) 330 UNTS 3.

13 Kotoye v Central Bank of Nigeria (1989) 1 NWLR (Pt 98) 419 (SC).

14 Baker Marine (Nig) Ltd v Chevron (Nig) Ltd (2000) 12 NWLR (Pt 681) 393 (CA).