ARTICLE
22 May 2026

Data Breaches And Nigeria’s Digital Infrastructure: An Analysis Of Resilience, Responsibility, And Regulatory Responses

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Streamsowers & Kohn

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Streamsowers & Köhn is a leading commercial law firm providing legal advisory and advocacy services from its offices in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt. The team has extensive experience in acting for Nigerian and international companies, government and industry regulators in the firm’s various areas of practice.
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Digital infrastructure has become critical national infrastructure in Nigeria, forming the backbone of modern governance, financial services, and economic coordination. As the country digitises public services and its economy grows increasingly dependent on interconnected platforms, questions arise about the reliability, resilience, and security of these systems.
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Digital infrastructure has evolved into critical national infrastructure, forming the backbone of modern governance, financial services, and the broader architecture of national economic coordination. As Nigeria continues to digitise public services and our economy increasingly depend on interconnected platforms for transactions, communication, and data exchange, the reliability, resilience, and security of

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