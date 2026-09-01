Updates On The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) And Its Recent Activities And Other Developments

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- The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdulahi, has called for a stronger collaboration among government regulators to accelerate the establishment of Nigeria’s National Regulatory Sandbox, describing inter-agency corporation as the cornerstone for building an innovation-friendly regulatory ecosystem. The director through the National Coordinator of the office for Nigerian Digital Innovation noted that the success of the initiative depends on regulators working collectively to develop a framework that promotes technological innovation while preserving regulatory integrity and public trust. The workshop marks the transition of the National Regulatory Sandbox from its design phase to implementation phase. It seeks to refine the proposed governance framework, identify implementation gaps and establish clear pathways for operationalizing the sandbox. Ms Ojonoka Yusufu, Implementing Partner at Druve, noted that the initiative would provide a coordinated framework through which innovators and regulators can work together to test emerging technologies while ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulations. See the link to this update: https://nitda.gov.ng/national-regulatory-sandbox-to-drive-responsible-innovation-regulatory-coordination/9674/
- The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has launched a National Diploma (ND) curriculum in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Nigerian polytechnics and described the initiative as a landmark step towards preparing Nigerian youths for the opportunities of the digital economy. Speaking at the launch, the Director -General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, who was represented by Mr. Yakubu Musa, noted that the introduction of AI into technical education signifies the beginning of a new era in the country’s educational and technological development. He noted that Nigeria must equip its young people with skills required to compete globally and the introduction of AI should not be limited to the computer science programme. The DG noted that there should be continuous reviews to keep track of the rapid evolution of technology and advocated for a stronger partnership between the academia and the industry. The executive secretary of NBTE, Prof Idris Bugaje, noted that the introduction of AI into the curriculum is a response to the growing global demand for AI skills. See the 1 of 4 link to the update: https://nitda.gov.ng/nitda-commends-nbtes-ai-curriculum-calls-for-broader-integration-of-emerging-technologies-in-technical-education/9679/
- The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is exploring a strategic partnership with the National Association of Women in Colleges of Education (WICE) to strengthen digital literacy, entrepreneurship and technology-driven capacity development across colleges of Education in Nigeria. The initiative was discussed during a visit by WICE representatives to NITDA. He noted that collaborating with WICE provides an opportunity to develop targeted interventions for women in colleges of education, through trainings that will strengthen their professional capacity and prepare them to drive digital transformation within the education sector. He also highlighted the need for greater female participation in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programme. See the link to this update: https://nitda.gov.ng/nitda-wice-explore-collaboration-to-build-a-digitally-skilled-female-education-workforce/9669/
- The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) partnered with Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) to advance women’s digital inclusion and drive the nation’s transformation agenda. The Director General noted that a robust partnership between the organisations would create meaningful opportunities and initiatives through which many more women can access digital literacy. Comrade Ibrahim explained that the Women in Security (WINSEC) Summit and Awards 2026 is an initiative of NAWOJ designed to promote collaboration among government institutions, security agencies, technology expert, the media, other stakeholders. The association also aims to recognize outstanding individuals and institutions that have demonstrated excellence in security, governance, and innovation while fostering meaningful dialogue on the role of technology in building a safer and more resilient Nigeria. See the link to this update: https://nitda.gov.ng/nitda-nawoj-join-forces-to-boost-womens-digital-inclusion-across-nigeria/9664/
- The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) reaffirmed its commitment to expanding digital inclusion through strategic partnerships aimed at equipping underserved communities with digital skills and access to technology as part of efforts to accelerate Nigeria’s digital transformation. The executive director of Cal-Maji Foundation, Mrs. Faith Ayuba, commended NITDA for its openness to partnerships and 2 of 4 responsiveness to organisations committed to improving the livelihoods of rural communities. She further appealed for a deeper collaboration and increased access to NITDA digital capacity-building initiatives. See the link to this update: https://nitda.gov.ng/nitda-deepens-digital-inclusion-drive-strengthens-partnership-with-cal-maji-foundation/9659
- The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has urged Ministries, Departments and Agencies to adopt a coordinated and proactive approach to securing Nigeria’s government digital infrastructure against the rising wave of cyber threats. The call was made at a two-day cybersecurity Workshop for MDAs. The Director General, Kashifu Inuwa, was represented by the Assistant Director Cybersecurity Department, Dr Ayodele Bakare who noted that the workshop came at a crucial period when cyberattacks against government digital platforms have become more frequent, sophisticated and disruptive. See the link to this update: https://nitda.gov.ng/nitda-calls-for-unified-cybersecurity-action-to-protect-government-digital-infrastructure/9653/
- The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has reaffirmed its commitment to helping more Nigerians adopt and benefit from technology as the Federal Government makes effort to build a secure and reliable digital identity system. The Agency made this known during a visit by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), where both organisations discussed ways to strengthen Nigeria’s digital identity system and support the country’s digital transformation. NITDA also handed over its Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) framework and infrastructure to NIMC, which will support secure digital identities and trusted online transactions. The development follows the re-enactment of the NIMC Act, which provides a new framework for a more integrated digital identity system, with the National Identification Number (NIN) serving as the key means of identity verification. See the link to the update: https://nitda.gov.ng/nitda-reaffirms-commitment-to-nationwide-digital-adoption-backs-nimc-on-secure-identity-rollout/9593/
- The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) says Nigeria needs to invest more in digital infrastructure to support industrial growth and strengthen the economy. Speaking at the Nigeria Infrastructure Conference (INFRACON 2026) in Abuja, NITDA Director General, Mr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdulahi, noted that almost every industry is becoming digital and making digital infrastructure reliable is important for businesses and 3 of 4 economic growth. NITDA also said it is ready to work with the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce and Industries (NACCIMA) and other partners to develop digital infrastructure across the country. The conference focused on attracting private investment and partnerships to improve infrastructure in areas such as power, the digital economy, productivity, industrialisation and exports. See the link to the update: https://nitda.gov.ng/nitda-pushes-for-digital-infrastructure-expansion-as-stakeholders-mobilise-private-capital/9597/
- The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has set up a Technical Working Group (TWG) to improve cooperation among regulators and support a coordinated regulatory sandbox for Nigeria’s digital economy. Speaking at the inauguration, NITDA Director General, Mr. Kashifu Inuwa, through Barrister Emmanuel Edet, said stronger cross agency cooperation is needed to address structural regulatory challenges, which can slow down innovation. He said the group was set up to help regulators work together and develop rules that support innovation without reducing proper oversight. NITDA is also promoting regulatory sandboxes, which will give innovators a controlled environment to test new technologies with guidance from the relevant regulators. The National Coordinator of the Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation (ONDI), Victoria Fabunmi, said the initiative is designed to provide a structured, legal, and multi-agency framework that enables innovators to test emerging technologies under regulatory supervision before obtaining full market approval. See the link to the update: https://nitda.gov.ng/nitda-inaugurates-sandbox-technical-working-group-to-strengthen-regulatory-framework-for-digital-innovation/9560/
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