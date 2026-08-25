Nigeria’s National Digital Cloud Policy: Key Provisions And Implications For Business

- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- in Nigeria
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Banking & Credit and Law Firm industries
On 17 August 2026, the Federal Government of Nigeria released the National Digital Cloud Policy to supersede the Nigeria Cloud Computing Policy 2019 and build a domestic cloud and data infrastructure ecosystem. This signals Nigeria’s cloud market moving from adoption to construction.
The Policy takes immediate effect, save for its sovereignty provisions, which await Presidential approval. It offers fiscal and regulatory incentives to qualifying cloud and data centre investors, mandates cloud-first adoption across Federal ministries, departments and agencies with procurement aggregated through Galaxy Backbone, and confines data residency requirements to defined categories of sovereign data rather than imposing general localisation.
This client alert highlights the incentives on offer, eligibility and registration requirements, the Government’s role as anchor customer, the four-tier sovereign data classification, cross-border transfer treatment, and the implementation timeline and investment targets.
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