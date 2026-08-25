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25 August 2026

Nigeria’s National Digital Cloud Policy: Key Provisions And Implications For Business

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On 17 August 2026, Nigeria's Federal Government released its National Digital Cloud Policy, superseding the 2019 framework to establish a domestic cloud and data infrastructure ecosystem. The Policy introduces fiscal and regulatory incentives for qualifying investors, mandates cloud-first adoption across government agencies, and implements a four-tier sovereign data classification system that confines data residency requirements to specific categories rather than imposing blanket localisation.
Nigeria Technology
Ijeoma Uju,Oghomwen Akpaibor, and Abdulsamad Lawal
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On 17 August 2026, the Federal Government of Nigeria released the National Digital Cloud Policy to supersede the Nigeria Cloud Computing Policy 2019 and build a domestic cloud and data infrastructure ecosystem. This signals Nigeria’s cloud market moving from adoption to construction.

The Policy takes immediate effect, save for its sovereignty provisions, which await Presidential approval. It offers fiscal and regulatory incentives to qualifying cloud and data centre investors, mandates cloud-first adoption across Federal ministries, departments and agencies with procurement aggregated through Galaxy Backbone, and confines data residency requirements to defined categories of sovereign data rather than imposing general localisation.

This client alert highlights the incentives on offer, eligibility and registration requirements, the Government’s role as anchor customer, the four-tier sovereign data classification, cross-border transfer treatment, and the implementation timeline and investment targets.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Ijeoma Uju
Ijeoma Uju
Photo of Oghomwen Akpaibor
Oghomwen Akpaibor
Photo of Abdulsamad Lawal
Abdulsamad Lawal
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