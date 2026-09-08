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Updates On The National Office For Technology Acquisition & Promotion (NOTAP) And Its Recent Activities And Other Developments

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The National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) is concluding arrangements to enter into a tripartite agreement with the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) and the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) to strengthen product standardization, intellectual property rights protection, and commercialization of Nigerian innovations. The three agencies agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalize their collaboration and working relationship.