Updates On The National Office For Technology Acquisition & Promotion (NOTAP) And Its Recent Activities And Other Developments

Mary Ojo’s articles from S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. are most popular:
- within Technology topic(s)
- in Nigeria
S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. are most popular:
- within Technology, Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
- The National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) is concluding arrangements to enter into a tripartite agreement with the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) and the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) to strengthen product standardization, intellectual property rights protection, and commercialization of Nigerian innovations. The three agencies agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalize their collaboration and working relationship. NOTAP said the partnership will support the development, domestication, and commercialization of indigenous technologies, while SON will provide technical support to innovators and researchers to ensure their products meet standard specifications for local and global markets. See the link to the update: https://notap.gov.ng/notap-son-nasrda-to-sign-tripartite-agreement-to-drive-product-standardization-and-commercialization-of-indigenous-innovations/
- The National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) has unveiled plans to commercialise research findings from Nigerian universities and research institutions through partnerships with investors and industry players. The initiative is aimed at boosting government revenue, creating jobs and accelerating industrial development. The National Technology and Innovation Summit, scheduled for October 7 and 8, 2026, in Lagos, will bring together researchers, innovators, manufacturers and investors to support the commercialisation of research outputs. See the link to the update: https://www.thisdaylive.com/2026/07/23/notap-moves-to-turn-nigerian-research-into-wealth-partners-nuj-to-drive-innovation-agenda/
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.