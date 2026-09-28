The Positive Impact Of Technological Development And Artificial Intelligence Across Various Sectors

In today’s business world, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become an increasingly important technological tool. Recent advances in AI applications and technology advancement have contributed significantly to its growing popularity and adoption across different sectors. Therefore, the advancement of technology now enables computer systems and other machines to perform tasks that traditionally require human intelligence and participation.

S. P. A. Ajibade & Co. is a leading corporate and commercial law firm established in 1967. The firm provides cutting-edge services to both its local and multinational clients in the areas of Dispute Resolution, Corporate Finance & Capital Markets, Real Estate & Succession, Energy & Natural Resources, Intellectual Property, and Telecommunications.

THE POSITIVE IMPACT OF TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENT AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ACROSS VARIOUS SECTORS1

PART ONE

1. Introduction

In today’s business world, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become an increasingly important technological tool. Recent advances in AI applications and technology advancement have contributed significantly to its growing popularity and adoption across different sectors. Therefore, the advancement of technology now enables computer systems and other machines to perform tasks that traditionally require human intelligence and participation.

The historical development of technological tools has progressed from the use of simple implements and flint tools adopted by early humans through the various unique innovations of ancient civilisations like the Sumerians, the Egyptians, the Chinese, the Greeks and the Romans. The Industrial Revolution of the 18th and the 19th century introduced mechanization that enabled the mass production of goods with automated machinery replacing manual labour; the introduction of massive infrastructure and improvement in long distance communication via telegraphs and the telephone system. With the introduction of computers, personal digital devices and global connectivity in the 20th century culminating in the mass adoption of Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics in the present era. These technologies help employees to learn from information which enables them to identify patterns, automate routine processes, and perform certain tasks quickly and efficiently. AI has become an important tool for individuals, businesses, governments, and other organizations, due to technology development.

Types of Artificial Intelligence Technologies

Narrow AI (ANI): Also known as Artificial Narrow Intelligence - refers to AI systems designed to handle specific tasks. Examples include recommendation algorithms and chatbots.2 General AI (AGI): Artificial General Intelligence - refers to AI systems that possess the ability to understand, learn, and apply intelligence across a broad range of tasks, similar to human cognitive abilities. Superintelligent AI (ASI): This represents AI that surpasses human intelligence across all fields, capable of extraordinary problem-solving and creative abilities.



However, the superintelligent AI is currently what most offices adopt, even at schools and at home.

3. Importance of Technological Advancement and Artificial Intelligence technologies in Various Sectors3

Today, AI applications are used in communication, education, healthcare, transportation, banking, entertainment, legal services, government, and many other areas. Its importance can be seen in the following areas:

3.1 Productivity Gains at Work

AI helps employees’ complete tasks faster and more efficiently by automating repetitive activities, analysing information, preparing documents, and assisting with decision-making. This allows workers to focus on more important and creative responsibilities.

AI has significantly transformed the way businesses operate. Many organizations use AI to improve productivity, analyse information, communicate with customers, automate routine tasks, and support decision-making.

It has become a useful working tool for professionals in law firms, manufacturing companies, banks and other financial institutions, government agencies, and other corporate organizations.

Law Firms and Corporate Workplaces



A typical example is law firms, court processes are now been saved in soft copy and transferred to the court portals for processing, making the usage of hand files and multiples of paper gradually being eliminated. In some High courts of Nigeria, flash drives may be required to file multiple documents like statement of claim, list of witnesses, motions and applications on notice, records of appeal etc. Lately, in Nigeria today, almost all the courts (Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, National Industrial Court, Magistrate Court, State and Federal High Courts) have adopted the electronic filing system.



In law firms, for example, AI can assist with legal research, document review, summarizing lengthy documents, drafting preliminary documents, organizing information, and analyzing large volumes of data.



In addition, Nigerian law reports can now be accessed on the internet and downloaded seamlessly on the computer or smart phone unlike those days that voluminous books are bought and arranged in the firm’s library.



Advancement in technology and AI has also assisted administrative and secretarial staff with routine tasks such as document formatting, transcription, information retrieval, and document management. Confidential documents and other relevant documents are saved on company’s drive via the cloud.



The use of AI can therefore improve efficiency and allow professionals to devote more time to tasks requiring human judgment, professional expertise, creativity, and decision-making.



It is however, crucial to state that confidential information, client data, and sensitive documents must be handled carefully when using AI tools, particularly in professional and legal environments.



Nevertheless, some recommended AI tools for the legal sector, such as Thomson Reuters CoCounsel, Lexis+ AI, and Harvey, can assist lawyers with legal research, document review, summarisation, drafting, and legal analysis. These tools can improve efficiency and support lawyers in handling large volumes of legal information.



Manufacturing Companies



The importance of Artificial Intelligence in manufacturing companies cannot be overemphasized. The development of technology has brought about new innovations that enable companies to increase production efficiently, with less reliance on manual labour. Many manufacturing companies in countries such as the USA, France, China, the UK, Canada, and Germany increasingly use machines and robots to improve production processes and reduce the amount of manual labour required.



In automobile manufacturing companies, for example, machines and robots are used to perform various production tasks. Employees may programme, operate, and monitor these machines, while also overseeing the production process to ensure that the work is completed properly and efficiently.



The recommended AI tools for the business sector include Microsoft Copilot and Salesforce Einstein, which are examples of AI technologies integrated into business workflows. These tools can assist organisations with data analysis, customer interactions, sales activities, document preparation, task automation, and overall workplace productivity. By supporting routine and data-intensive tasks, AI can help businesses improve efficiency and enable employees to focus on more strategic and decision-making activities.



Banking and Financial Institutions



Technology advancement plays an important role in the banking and financial sector. Financial institutions use AI and machine-learning systems to analyse transactions, detect suspicious activities, assess risks, improve customer service, and automate certain banking operations. Most people can use their bank apps to carry out business transaction, make payments and also apply for loans.



Security and Fraud Prevention



AI can identify unusual activities, suspicious transactions, and potential security threats by analysing large amounts of data. Banks and organisations can use AI to detect fraud and respond to threats more quickly and the detection of potentially fraudulent transactions. AI systems can analyse transaction patterns and identify unusual activities that may require further investigation.



AI can also support credit assessment, customer service, financial analysis, and other banking processes.



Medical Sciences and Healthcare



Artificial Intelligence has made a significant impact on the healthcare sector. Medically built machines can assist medical professionals in analyzing medical information, supporting diagnosis, and predicting certain health outcomes. For instance, use of Blood Pressure machines, Glucose level machines and sophisticated diagnostic machines that can detect ailments in the human body and tailor appropriate medication accordingly have been optimized using AI technologies.



AI-powered healthcare applications can also assist with appointment scheduling, patient communication, medical research, and other administrative activities. Healthcare chatbots, now provide basic information and assistance to patients at any time and assist in resolving emergencies.



The caution here is that AI should be used in the health sector to complement the work of qualified medical professionals rather than replace professional medical judgment.



The recommended AI tools for Healthcare AI systems are increasingly used to analyse medical images, assist healthcare professionals with clinical decision-making and support pharmaceutical research and drug discovery.



ChatGPT for Healthcare gives clinical and administrative support

gives clinical and administrative support Google MedGemma gives medical information and imaging applications

gives medical information and imaging applications AlphaFold gives scientific research and drug discovery



Film Industries



AI has also transformed the film industry. The production of cartoons and animated films has become easier with the use of advanced technology, compared with the traditional process, which often involved extensive manual drawing and human artistic input.



AI-powered tools can assist in generating images, animation, voices, and movements, thereby making certain aspects of film production faster and more efficient. These technologies can help filmmakers create and refine content while reducing the amount of time and manual effort required from artists and third-party contractors.

3.2 Comfort and Convenience

One of the major benefits of AI is its ability to make certain aspects of everyday life easier and more convenient. AI-powered applications can automate repetitive tasks and reduce the amount of manual effort required from individuals.

Virtual assistants and other AI-powered tools can help users search for information, organise activities, answer questions, draft documents, and perform other routine tasks. AI can therefore serve as a useful personal and professional virtual assistant when properly used.

In seeking comfort and convenience, AI should not be used to overtake human responsibility as a whole but deployed as a tool that supports human activities.

Digital Content and Entertainment



The development of AI and the internet have also changed the way people create, share, and consume stories and other forms of entertainment. Unlike in previous decades, when people relied more heavily on printed books and novels for entertainment, many people today prefer to watch stories and other content on their smartphones and other digital devices.



Stories can now be adapted into short videos, episodes, animations, and other digital formats with the assistance of AI. Some stories and novels that were previously available only in written form can now be presented as visual or audio content on social media platforms and other online platforms.



However, written stories and novels remain popular among people who enjoy reading. There are also digital reading platforms and applications where readers can access a wide variety of stories and novels on their phones. This shows how technology and AI have expanded the ways in which stories are created, presented, and enjoyed in the modern era.



Gaming and Entertainment



The entertainment and gaming industries have also benefited from AI adoption and deployment. Modern video games use AI to create intelligent characters, personalise experiences, and improve gameplay.



AI is also used in areas such as film production, music recommendations, content creation, animation, and virtual reality. These applications have contributed to more personalised and interactive entertainment experiences



Therefore, AI has become an important tool for improving efficiency, productivity, and service delivery in modern businesses.



However, the recommended AI tools for Individuals comfort and conveniences are ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude which demonstrate how AI has moved beyond organisations into everyday life. Individuals can use these tools for learning, writing, research, planning, translation, idea generation and personal productivity.

3.3 Education and Personalized Learning

AI can support both teachers and students by providing personalised learning experiences. It can identify areas where a student needs improvement, provide explanations and learning materials, and assist teachers with lesson preparation and administrative tasks.

AI is now extensively being used in education to support both teachers and students. It can assist students with research, explanations, writing, learning activities, and access to educational materials.

For teachers and educational institutions, AI can assist with administrative tasks, the preparation of learning materials, the analysis of students’ performance, and personalised learning. For example, there are AI-powered applications such as Learn

Lang, which are designed to help users improve their English language skills. Students can interact with these applications on their phones, practice speaking, receive corrections, and guidance on how to improve their pronunciation and communication skills. The recommended AI tools for Education is Khanmigo, developed by Khan Academy, is an AI-powered tutor designed to support students and teachers. It can help students understand concepts rather than simply providing answers.

3.4 Accelerating Scientific Discovery

AI helps scientists and researchers analyse large amounts of data quickly, identify patterns, conduct experiments, and develop new discoveries. It can contribute to advances in medicine, technology, agriculture, and other scientific fields.

3.5 Economic Scale

AI helps businesses increase productivity, reduce operating costs, improve services, and create new products and opportunities. As businesses become more efficient, AI can contribute to economic growth and competitiveness.

3.6 Climate and Energy Optimization

AI can assist in monitoring and managing energy consumption and environmental conditions. It can improve energy efficiency, optimise the use of renewable energy, predict equipment failures, and support efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

3.7 Artificial Intelligence in Transportation

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is, no doubt, transforming the transportation sector by improving efficiency, safety, reliability, and the overall movement of people and goods. AI-powered technologies are being applied across various modes of transportation, including aviation, road transportation, railways, maritime transportation, logistics, and public transportation. By analysing large volumes of data, AI can support transportation professionals, organisations, and government agencies in making faster and more informed decisions.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming various modes of transportation, including aviation, road, rail, maritime, logistics, and public transportation. By analysing large amounts of data, AI helps transportation professionals and government agencies make faster and more informed decisions.

In aviation, AI supports flight planning, route optimisation, air-traffic management, aircraft maintenance, baggage handling, passenger processing, and monitoring of aircraft systems. It can analyse weather, traffic, fuel consumption, and aircraft data to improve safety, reduce delays, and increase operational efficiency. AI also enhances passenger experiences through automated check-in, facial recognition, baggage tracking, chatbots, and personalised travel assistance.

In road transportation, AI is used for traffic management, navigation, route planning, vehicle maintenance, and road safety. AI-powered systems can analyse real-time traffic, GPS, accidents, road closures, and weather conditions to recommending efficient routes and manage congestion. This can reduce travel time, fuel consumption, and delays while improving the overall efficiency and safety of transportation.

3.8 AI and Ride-Hailing Services in Nigeria

Artificial Intelligence and other digital technologies have transformed transportation in Nigeria through ride-hailing platforms such as Uber, Bolt, and inDrive. These platforms use GPS, digital maps, algorithmic programmes, data analytics, and machine-learning technologies to connect passengers with drivers, optimise routes, estimate travel times, manage demand, and improve the overall transportation experience.

Uber and Bolt use technology to match passengers with nearby drivers, provide navigation, analyse traffic conditions, and support dynamic pricing and demand management. AI and data-driven systems can also assist with fraud detection, safety monitoring, and identifying unusual activities. Ride hailing services like inDrive operate a slightly different model by allowing passengers and drivers to negotiate fares, while its technology facilitates the connection between both parties and provides route and fare information.

These platforms have made transportation more convenient by allowing users to request rides, track drivers, receive fare estimates, and make digital payments through their mobile phones. They have also created income opportunities for drivers and contributed to the growth of Nigeria's digital economy.

Overall, Uber, Bolt, and inDrive demonstrate how AI and related technologies are changing transportation in Nigeria by making it more accessible, convenient, data-driven, and efficient. Their continued development, however, should be supported by appropriate regulation, data protection, cybersecurity, and human oversight.

4. Conclusion

AI is becoming increasingly important because it is transforming how people work, learn, conduct business, communicate, and solve problems. Its ability to process information quickly and perform complex tasks makes it an important technology for the present and the future. AI is now an important part of modern society and continues to influence the way individuals and organizations work.

Footnotes

1. Justina Olayinka, Secretary, Secretarial Unit, S. P. A. Ajibade & Co., Lagos State, Nigeria.

2. See Sri Kant GeeksforGeeks, ‘Types of AI Based on Capabilities’ available at (Types of AI Basedon Capabilities -GeeksforGeeks) accessed 10 September 2026.

3. See ScienceInsight, ‘Why Is Artificial Intelligence Important in Today’s World?’ (https://scienceinsights.org/why-is-artificial-intelligence-important-in-todays-world/) accessed on 10 September 2026.

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