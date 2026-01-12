OAL SET Editorial 2025 Tech Industry Review

ARTICLE
12 January 2026

2025 Tech Industry Review

2025 was a defining year for Nigeria's technology industry. It was characterised by rapid growth, increased regulation, and a pronounced shift toward structure, accountability, and sustainability.
From fintech oversight and data protection enforcement to AI governance, digital trade, and landmark policy reforms, the tech sector moved into a phase of recalibration. Innovation alone was no longer enough; compliance, infrastructure resilience, and long-term value creation took centre stage.

The OAL Tech Year in Review 2025, prepared by Olisa Agbakoba Legal's Technology, Sports and Entertainment (SET) Team, delivers a clear, legally grounded analysis of the policies, market developments, and regulatory decisions shaping Nigeria's digital future.

Download the full report for the insight and legal updates you need to navigate Nigeria's tech ecosystem in 2026 and beyond.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

