Startup Act In Nigeria: Two Years On

In 2022, the former President of Nigeria, President Muhammed Buhari, signed the Nigeria Startup Act, 2022 into law to enable growth in the Nigeria's tech industry, contribute to the development in the tech-startups, and provide a legal and institutional framework for the development of startups in Nigeria.

After two years of enacting the Act, there has been systematically laid groundwork for innovation, investment, and growth among Nigerian entrepreneurs. It is then imperative to reflect on the achievements, challenges, and how best the Nigerian startup ecosystem can move forward with the implementation of the Act.

The Act largely contains several provisions ranging from the introduction of a labelling requirement for eligible startups, to the establishment of a special seed fund dedicated to financing labelled startups, reduction in the regulatory burdens for early-stage companies, technology accelerators, support for innovation and research and development, protections for intellectual property and talent retention, among other things.

Labelled startups, as well as investors, private equity funds, and venture capitalists are also entitled to several tax and financial incentives under the Act.

Startup Act's Key Achievements

Increase in Investment:

Since the inception of the Startup Act, Nigeria's startup ecosystem has evolved rapidly over time. It has encouraged an increase in investments. According to a report by Veriv Africa, the Nigerian tech ecosystem received a total of $160 million in Q1 of 2024, representing the bulk of funding investments on the continent and an increase from Q1 of 2023's total funding of $42.6 million. As of 2023, its capitalization stood at nearly $1.3 billion, contributing significantly to Africa's projected $300 billion digital economy for 2025.

The startup scene is claiming 5 out of 7 tech unicorns in Africa and attracting serious international investment. According to the 2023 Northern Nigeria Tech Ecosystem Report by TechTankLabs, the Northern region of the country hosted a variety of startups across sectors like agritech, edutech, fintech, e-commerce, and software development.

Establishment of a Clear Legal Framework:

The Startup Act has successfully provided a clear definition and legal framework for what constitutes a startup in Nigeria, enhancing the understanding of startups in both public and private sectors. This clarity has attracted both investors and international partners who are now more confident in engaging with Nigerian startups.

Regulatory Framework and Compliance:

Part II of the Act established the National Council for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship (NCDIE) referred to as 'the Council', and the council has over the past two years, fostered collaboration between businesses and regulators, enabling a more conducive environment for innovation and ensuring that the government is more responsive to the challenges facing startups. The Act also established a Startup Portal to simplify the incorporation process for startups and improve access to regulatory bodies. After two years, this has prompted an increase in registered tech startups, enabling them to operate within a more structured and protected legal environment.

Tax Incentives for Startups:

It is no surprise that the number of startups has skyrocketed. Data from the National Bureau of Business Growth shows a 25% increase in new business registrations since the Act's implementation, particularly in tech, health, and green industries. The tax incentives offered to investors have had the desired effect. Investors and venture capitalists, who were previously cautious about early-stage investments, have embraced the changes. According to recent reports, early-stage funding for startups increased by 30%, and the success rate of these startups has risen due to better funding access. One of such startups, Greenify, is revolutionizing urban gardening with its smart irrigation systems that conserve water and reduce waste. The startup received early funding through the Act and has quickly grown into a recognized name in sustainable tech.

The numerous incentives specified in the Act maximize the potential for significant investment and talent migration. Consequently, training, capacity building, and talent development will be encouraged in the Nigerian information technology sector.

Challenges Faced

While the achievements are commendable, various challenges continue to hinder the progress of the Act:

Restriction of Access to Funding: Despite increased investments, many startups still struggle to secure funding, particularly at early stages. There is a need for more diverse funding sources, including venture capital, angel investors, and crowdfunding platforms.

Despite increased investments, many startups still struggle to secure funding, particularly at early stages. There is a need for more diverse funding sources, including venture capital, angel investors, and crowdfunding platforms. Infrastructure Gaps: Inadequate infrastructure, particularly in areas like internet connectivity and power supply, continues to impede the growth and scalability of startups. Addressing these issues is crucial for sustainable development.

Inadequate infrastructure, particularly in areas like internet connectivity and power supply, continues to impede the growth and scalability of startups. Addressing these issues is crucial for sustainable development. Market Competition: Increased interest in Nigeria's startup ecosystem has led to heightened competition. Startups need to continue innovating and differentiating themselves to succeed in the competitive landscape.

Way Forward

Addressing the challenges of the Nigerian Startup Act involves a multi-faceted approach that encompasses policy improvement, support structures, stakeholder engagement, and fostering a vibrant ecosystem. Here are some strategies to consider:

Access to funding: Promote partnerships between government, private investors, and financial institutions to create funding opportunities tailored for startups. This could include grants, low-interest loans, and venture capital funds specifically for Nigerian startups.

Infrastructure Development: Improve technological and physical infrastructure in Nigeria to support startup growth. This includes better internet connectivity, power supply, and transportation networks that facilitate business operations.

Improve technological and physical infrastructure in Nigeria to support startup growth. This includes better internet connectivity, power supply, and transportation networks that facilitate business operations. Mentorship and Networking : Establish platforms that connect budding entrepreneurs with experienced mentors. Networking opportunities that allow for idea exchange and collaboration can help nurture the startup ecosystem.

: Establish platforms that connect budding entrepreneurs with experienced mentors. Networking opportunities that allow for idea exchange and collaboration can help nurture the startup ecosystem. Engagement with International Markets: Create avenues for startups to showcase their products/services internationally and consider trade agreements that facilitate easy access to foreign markets.

Conclusion

The Nigerian Startup Act has catalysed significant transformation within the startup ecosystem over the past two years. Through incentives, regulatory frameworks, and the fostering of international collaborations, the Act has solidified Nigeria's position as a burgeoning hub for innovation in Africa. Moving forward, sustained efforts must be made to address existing challenges and leverage the momentum created by this landmark legislation, ensuring that the startup ecosystem continues to flourish and contribute significantly to economic growth and job creation. As the future unfolds, it is imperative for stakeholders from the government to private investors and entrepreneurs to collaborate and drive innovation further, ensuring the long-term success of Nigeria's vibrant startup community.

In line with our commitment to supporting Nigeria's entrepreneurial spirit, we invite readers to share their experiences and success stories in the startup ecosystem.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.