Navigating Mergers And Acquisitions In Nigeria: Your Gateway To Strategic Business Growth

Imagine two powerhouse companies joining forces to dominate the market, streamline operations, and catapult their revenues to new heights. That's one of the benefits of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), one of the dynamic strategies that is reshaping Nigeria's business landscape. Whether you are a startup pursuing growth or an established company aiming to strengthen your market position, a sound understanding of M&A is no longer optional, it is essential in today's competitive business landscape. In Nigeria, where economic reforms and sector recapitalisations are fueling a surge in deals, getting it right can mean the difference between thriving and merely surviving.

What Are Mergers and Acquisitions, and Why Do They Matter?

A merger is when two or more companies combine to form a single entity, often to achieve synergies like cost savings or expanded market reach. An acquisition, on the other hand, involves one company buying another, gaining control without necessarily dissolving the target. Think of it as a takeover; sometimes friendly, sometimes a bit more aggressive.

A takeover is hostile or aggressive when a bidder seeks control of a company without appropriately seeking the cooperation of the target's board, often by approaching shareholders directly, launching a tender offer, or gradually acquiring shares after the board has rejected the proposal. Although considered aggressive, such bids must still comply with Nigerian laws, including SEC Rules and CAMA 2020. Hostile takeovers can offer benefits, such as unlocking shareholder value, improving governance, and driving strategic repositioning but they also come with significant risks, including operational disruption, short-term decision-making, high transaction costs, and post-integration challenges. As competition intensifies in Nigeria's market, hostile bids highlight the importance of strong corporate governance and proactive strategic planning for companies seeking stability and long-term growth.

In Nigeria, M&A activity is on the rise, fuelled by opportunities in key sectors such as banking, insurance, oil and gas, and technology. Recent banking recapitalisation efforts, for example, have led to notable transactions like the Union Bank of Nigeria and Titan Trust Bank merger, enabling institutions to meet new capital thresholds while enhancing operational efficiency. Beyond increasing scale, these deals foster innovation, spread risk, and create value for shareholders, employees, and customers. However, achieving a successful outcome requires carefully navigating a comprehensive legal and regulatory framework aimed at promoting fairness, competition, and transparency.

The Legal Backbone: Key Laws Governing M&A in Nigeria

Nigeria's M&A regulatory framework is extensive, combining general corporate laws with competition-focused legislation to safeguard stakeholder interests. At its core is theFederal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, which grants the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) the authority to regulate mergers and curb anti-competitive behaviour. Under the Act, parties must notify the FCCPC of any 'large' merger, defined as one in which the combined annual turnover exceeds ₦1 billion or the target company's turnover exceeds ₦500 million in the preceding financial year. Supporting the above framework is the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, which outlines the procedures for corporate restructurings, including court-sanctioned approvals and shareholder protections. For public companies, the Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025, brings the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) into the process to ensure transparency and fair treatment during takeovers. Under the Act, no party can acquire more than 30% of a public company's voting rights without submitting an SEC-approved takeover bid, a safeguard designed to protect minority shareholders.

Regulatory bodies include the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) for corporate registrations, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for tax implications, and sector-specific regulators like the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for banking deals. These regulatory requirements are not mere formalities; they serve as important safeguards that promote fair competition and contribute to sustainable economic growth.

The M&A Journey: From Idea to Integration

M&A is much like setting out on a major strategic transaction, full of opportunity but requiring careful steps to avoid pitfalls. Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) represent transformative strategic opportunities for companies, enabling growth through market expansion, synergies, and competitive edges, but they demand meticulous steps like due diligence to mitigate risks such as overvaluation, regulatory obstacles, and integration failures. This careful planning is vital because it uncovers hidden liabilities, ensures compliance, facilitates smooth operational merging, and promotes financial prudence.

Here's a streamlined overview:

Planning and Strategy: Start by clearly defining your strategic objectives. aiming for market dominance (horizontal merger, like competitors uniting) or supply chain control (vertical merger). Engage professional advisors early in the process to help identify prospective companies and prepare a well-structured Letter of Intent (LOI). Due Diligence: Meticulously examine the target's (prospective companies) financial health, legal compliance and operational efficiencies revealing any concealed liabilities or opportunities. Negotiation and Documentation: Hammer out terms in agreements like the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA). Regulatory Approvals: Submit comprehensive notifications to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), including forms, financial statements, and market impact assessments. For publicly listed entities, involve the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to regulate and approve transactions that impact capital markets, ensuring compliance with securities laws, protecting investor interests through proper disclosures and fair practices, and maintaining market integrity by preventing insider trading or undue influence on share prices1. Anticipate iterative reviews, stakeholder consultations, and possible delays. Closing and Integration: Upon approval, finalise the transaction, harmonise operations and cultures, and fulfil ongoing compliance obligations. Be prepared for potential FCCPC audits within the first three months to verify adherence and sustain long-term success.

In the ever-evolving Nigerian business arena, mergers and acquisitions stand as powerful catalysts for innovation, resilience, and exponential growth. From leveraging synergies in booming sectors like banking and insurance to navigating the intricacies of regulatory landscapes shaped by laws such as the FCCPA, CAMA, and ISA, the path to a successful deal is both challenging and rewarding. These transactions not only fortify market positions but also unlock new avenues amid economic reforms and recapitalisation drives.

