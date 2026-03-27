Corporate Greenwashing In The ESG Era: When Sustainability Statements Become Legal Risk

For years, “greenwashing” (the practice of misrepresenting or exaggerating a company’s environmental, social, or governance (ESG) practices to appear more sustainable or responsible...

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1.0. Introduction

For years, “greenwashing” (the practice of misrepresenting or exaggerating a company’s environmental, social, or governance (ESG) practices to appear more sustainable or responsible than they actually are) was treated as a matter for brand teams and sustainability officers. The assumption was that exaggerated or aspirational ESG language could be corrected by clarification or retraction.

That assumption is no longer sustainable—particularly in regulated finance and capital markets.

Although ESG may be considered as an ethical framework, in practical terms, it is a risk‑management system. It converts environmental harm, social conflict, and governance failure into financial, legal, and operational risk that can be assessed, priced, and enforced by capital providers, regulators and other stakeholders, such as product or project-affected persons. Once these risks are measurable, they are increasingly priced into funding, licensing, insurance and market participation, with enforceable consequences emerging where regulatory, political, or litigation pressures align.

In this context, sustainability communication without governance is not just imprecise; it is exposure waiting to crystallise.

2.0. Global Shift from Narrative to Liability

Greenwashing does not appear as a defined offence in most legal systems, but it is effectively policed through established doctrines: misrepresentation, disclosure failure, fiduciary breach, and unfair commercial practice.

Recent enforcement activity reflects this reality. In April 2025, German authorities fined DWS €25 million for overstating the integration of ESG criteria into its investment processes, following findings that internal practices did not substantiate public ESG claims. Regulators concluded that the firm’s disclosures were materially misleading, even if lacking intent to deceive. In mid‑2025, European consumer protection authorities fined Shein for misleading environmental claims about “sustainable” product lines. The enforcement action demonstrated that corporate marketing, not just financial disclosures, falls within the scope of anti‑greenwashing scrutiny when it affects consumer choice — similar in effect to European Union prohibitions on misleading commercial practices under the Unfair Commercial Practices Directive.

As recently as late 2025, a French court ordered TotalEnergies to withdraw certain environmental claims it had published on grounds that they were misleading, and to ‘post a link to the legal decision for 180 days, or face penalties of up to 20,000 euros per day,’ among others. The decision confirmed that sustainability statements, even framed as future commitments or long‑term goals, are subject to judicial assessment under general principles of misrepresentation and consumer protection.

These enforcement actions illustrate a clear global shift toward ESG liability—particularly for entities exposed to capital markets, multinational counterparties, or donor-funded projects.

3.0. ESG and Finance: Where Words Become Worth Money

The legal risk associated with greenwashing is not confined to regulators alone. Claims embedded in financial documentation become contractual commitments and auditable statements that can affect pricing, covenants, and investor decisions. In 2025, Forbes reported MainStreet’s finding: nearly one in four ESG-labelled investment funds globally remain at risk of greenwashing due to vague criteria, inconsistent methodologies, or insufficient evidence of ESG adherence — a structural weakness that exposes issuers and asset managers to scrutiny under securities law and fiduciary principles.

Thus, the moment ESG language enters prospectuses and sustainability reports, green or social bond frameworks, sustainability‑linked credit facilities, they are no longer decorative; they are legally operative representations, albeit hybrid in nature—forward-looking, assumption-dependent, and increasingly subject to scrutiny.

4.0. Legal Foundations for ESG Accountability in Nigeria

Nigeria’s legal framework does not explicitly define “greenwashing,” but multiple statutes, regulations and institutional mandates have converged to make misleading ESG statements actionable exposures rather than mere reputational slip‑ups.

Securities Regulation: ISA & SEC Disclosure Standards

Under the Investments and Securities Act 2007 (ISA), it is unlawful for an issuer to make false or misleading statements in connection with securities or disclosures. See Sections 85, 86, 87 and 107 of ISA. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) enforces this principle in the capital markets.

Practical scenario: A corporate issuer markets a “green bond” on the Nigerian Exchange, claiming proceeds will finance climate‑aligned infrastructure. Independent review later shows that proceeds were allocated to projects unrelated to those stated in the offering document.

Legal effect: The issuer may face regulatory action for misleading disclosure under ISA, investor claims for misrepresentation, and pressure to restate disclosures. In this setting, greenwashing is not an aesthetic issue — it’s a breach of disclosure law.

Corporate Governance: CAMA 2020 and Directors’ Duties

The Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (CAMA) places directors under a statutory obligation to act with due care, skill and diligence in the interests of the company. See Section 305 of CAMA. Approving ESG statements without adequate verification or risk oversight can therefore represent a fiduciary failure.

Practical scenario: A board approves a sustainability report claiming compliance with environmental standards without appointing verification mechanisms, internal audit controls, or responsible officers.

Legal effect: Directors may face regulatory scrutiny or shareholder actions alleging a breach of statutory duties. ESG statements approved without appropriate diligence become board exposures and potential liability.

Climate Change Act 2021: Statutory Climate Obligations

One of Nigeria’s most significant developments is the Climate Change Act 2021, which expressly imposes compliance duties on private entities — especially those employing 50 or more persons. These duties include:

Emission reduction measures aligned with national mitigation goals Appointment of a Climate Change or Sustainability Officer Submission of annual climate performance reports

Practical scenario: A medium‑sized manufacturing firm claims in its sustainability communications that it is fully compliant with climate reduction targets and has submitted annual emissions reports. Audits reveal no such reports have been submitted, and no climate officer has been appointed.

Legal effect: The company may be in breach of statutory obligations under the Climate Change Act, exposing it to fines and enforcement action by the National Council on Climate Change, and potentially compounding exposure under securities or consumer protection law for misrepresentation. Under Section 34, the company may be sued by affected persons, fined and ordered to pay compensation.

Financial Reporting & Consumer Protection

The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act (as amended) mandates accurate corporate reporting and accountability in financial and sustainability disclosures. The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) requires that disclosures be subject to independent attestation, as outlined in Section 7(2)(f) of the Act. Furthermore, in 2023, Nigeria became one of the first countries to officially adopt the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB): General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information (IFRS S1) and Climate-related Disclosures (IFRS S2), moving toward globally aligned, high-quality sustainability reporting, with compliance phased over the next few years.

Separately, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018 (FCCPA) prohibits false, misleading or deceptive representations to consumers, which can include unsubstantiated ESG claims attached to products or services. See Sections 112 & 125 of the FCCPA. See also the advertisement standards pursuant to the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) Act, 2022.

Practical scenario: A consumer brand advertises its products as “environmentally sustainable” without substantiated lifecycle data.

Legal effect: Regulators may enforce corrective advertising, fines, or sanctions under FCCPA andARCON, and the FRC may intervene in corporate reporting standards.

5.0. The Root and Bitter Fruits of Greenwashing

Where greenwashing does not arise from malicious intent, it is most often driven by incentive misalignment, manifesting through governance gaps such as:

ESG statements issued without legal or compliance review; Sustainability reports disconnected from operational systems; Boards approving narratives without assurance mechanisms; Metrics lacking independent audit trails.

ESG that operates outside legal and risk oversight does not fail accidentally—it fails structurally. Inconsistencies become inevitable, and regulators, investors, and courts will exploit them when the moment arises. The resulting fallout includes:

Legal Exposure: Lawsuits, fines, loss of credibility, project shutdowns & court orders. Reputational Damage: Communities push back when excluded, tokenism destroys trust and social license; investors walk away from bad headlines. Financial Consequences: Higher cost of capital, blocked access to sustainable funding, rising insurance & compliance costs.

These risks are most acute for companies whose valuation, venture financing, or future capital raises are premised on sustainability-linked representations, climate-alignment, or impact-based metrics.

6.0. Conclusion

Greenwashing has ceased to be a branding concern and has become a justiciable risk. Enforcement actions abroad, judicial review of sustainability claims, and statutory obligations collectively demonstrate that ESG claims are legally operative statements, regardless of whether they are framed as commitments, strategies, or future intentions.

The legal exposure arising from ESG misrepresentation does not develop gradually. It accumulates beneath the surface and crystallises when regulatory, investor, or litigation pressures converge.

Boards and executives must treat sustainability disclosures in the same manner as financial statements: verified, governed, and defensible. In the new era, credibility is no longer rhetorical — it is evidential. Once sustainability claims are placed in the public domain, they extend beyond reputation and into compliance, contractual exposure, and legal liability.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.