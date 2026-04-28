The Hidden Piper That Dictates The Tune: Examining The Role Of The Shadow Director In The Energy Sector

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INTRODUCTION

In the realm of corporate governance, the spotlight usually shines on duly appointed directors, known as de jure directors. However, within the high-stakes corridors of the Nigerian energy sector, a more elusive figure often pulls the strings: the Shadow Director. Likened to a “hidden piper” who dictates the tune without ever stepping onto the stage, this figure is not formally appointed under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, yet the law recognizes their profound influence.

Section 269(1)of CAMA defines a director as “a person duly appointed by the company to direct and manage the business of the company.” However, the law’s reach extends further. As noted in Bernard Ojeifor Longe v. First Bank of Nig. Plc1, directors are those entrusted to manage the business; the law ensures this trust cannot be bypassed through informal arrangements. Section 868(1) of CAMA expands this definition to include “any person occupying the position of director by whatever name called,” and crucially includes those in accordance with whose instructions the board is accustomed to act.

It should be noted that the definition of a director will cover not only an individual who was validly appointed into such a position (de jure director),2 but also the one who was acting as one (de facto director). Similarly, the definition may in certain circumstances be extended to an individual who was neither appointed nor acted directly as one, but who acts ‘from behind the scene’ (shadow director) to manipulate a director or the board of directors.

A shadow director is someone “in accordance with whose instructions the directors are accustomed to act” or “any person on whose instructions the Directors are accustomed to act.” – S. 270 of CAMA. This is generally an individual who was neither appointed nor acted directly as one, but who acts ‘from behind the scenes’ to manipulate a director or the board of directors.

It is essential to distinguish the shadow director from the de facto director. As established in Re Hydrodam (Corby) Ltd3, a de facto director is one who openly purports to act as a director without a valid appointment. In contrast, a shadow director “lurks in the shadows,”4 sheltering behind others while claiming not to be a director at all. Under Section 270 of CAMA, the shadow director is a statutory creation identified by a pattern of control. Importantly, Section 270(3) of CAMA provides a safe harbor for professionals (lawyers, engineers, or consultants) whose advice the board may follow, provided they do not cross the line into administrative command.

Shadow directors have huge and effective control over the affairs of the management of the company. They are those influential parties who, without holding any position on the board, direct and instruct the board to act in the manner they want.5 In Nigeria’s energy landscape, the shadow director may be in the form of a foreign parent International Oil Company managing its local subsidiary, or a dominant stakeholder in a Joint Venture. Whether a person is or is not a shadow director is a matter of fact to be decided on the circumstances of the case. Some indications are: (a) being a signatory to the Company’s bank account and/or attendance at interviews with bank officials; (b) the ordering by the person concerned of goods and/or services for the company; (c) the signing of contracts and/or letters in the capacity of director; (d) attendance at meetings of the board; possession of detailed information about the company.6Where the formal Nigerian board becomes a mere “rubber stamp” for decisions made by major foreign players or political godfathers, the legal threshold of Section 270 is met.

As the energy industry shifts toward greater transparency under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, understanding the role of the shadow director is no longer an academic exercise; it is a prerequisite for mitigating massive regulatory and personal liability.

ROLE OF SHADOW DIRECTORS IN ENERGY SECTOR IN NIGERIA

In the Nigerian energy landscape, the shadow director functions as the invisible architect of corporate strategy, often operating through channels of economic or political leverage7 that bypass formal boardroom protocols. Unlike other sectors, the capital-intensive nature of energy projects necessitates a level of external oversight that frequently crosses the line from investor monitoring to shadow directorship. An example of this may be found in the relationship between International Oil Companies (IOCs) and their Nigerian subsidiaries.8 For instance, while the subsidiary maintains a formal board of directors, and policies dictated by the global headquarters often leave the local board with little to no discretionary power. Under the strict interpretation of Section 270(1) of CAMA 2020, this pattern of habitual compliance transforms the parent company from a mere shareholder into a shadow director, as the local directors have become accustomed to act on these external instructions.

Beyond corporate parentage, the hidden piper may appear in the form of dominant political stakeholders or godfathers who facilitate the high-level bureaucracy inherent in the Nigerian oil industry.9 These individuals may dictate the appointment of key management personnel or the selection of major service contractors from a private residence rather than a boardroom. While they may claim to be mere facilitators or consultants, their ability to command the board’s decisions regarding the company’s most vital assets places them squarely within the statutory definition of a shadow director.

Furthermore, the role of the shadow director is frequently assumed by institutional lenders and financial controllers during periods of corporate distress or massive expansion.10 Due to the astronomical costs associated with exploration and production, Nigerian energy firms often operate under heavy debt burdens. To protect their investments, creditors may impose restrictive covenants that move beyond standard financial protections and venture into operational management. For instance, where a bank or private equity firm begins to dictate which assets a company can sell, which drilling projects it may pursue, or how it must manage its daily cash flow, they risk assuming the role of a shadow director.11 The distinction between a lender protecting its security and a shadow director managing a business is a fine one, but once the lender’s suggestions become instructions that the board cannot refuse, the legal shield of being a third-party creditor begins to dissolve.12

LEGAL ACCOUNTABILITY AND INDIVIDUAL LIABILITY OF SHADOW DIRECTORS



Lifting the Corporate Veil

The point of departure for any discussion on corporate liability is the landmark principle in Salomon v Salomon & Co. Ltd13, which established the company as a separate legal entity distinct from its members. However, the evolution of corporate accountability has shifted from corporate liability to identifying the human directing mind behind it. This shift was solidified in Lennard’s Carrying Co Ltd v Asiatic Petroleum Co Ltd14, which remains the locus classicus for the alter ego theory and the ability to impose liability upon a corporation for the personal acts and omissions of its alter ego15

The Nigerian judiciary has robustly adopted this theory to prevent the corporate veil from becoming a cloak for fraud. In Oyebanji v. The State16 the Supreme Court affirmed that a company performs its functions through human agents, holding that the court will not allow a party to use a company as a cover to “dupe, cheat, or defraud.” In that case, the Managing Director’s attempt to shield himself from the consequences of converting funds was rejected; the court ruled that his state of mind was the state of mind of the company.

While the Salomon principle remains the bedrock of company law, it is not an absolute shield.17 As Lord Denning MR cautioned in Littlewoods Mail Order Stores Ltd v Inland Revenue Commissioners18 the doctrine has to be watched carefully:

“The courts can and often do draw aside the veil… they look to see what really lies behind.”

This willingness to pull down the mask is echoed in Nigerian jurisprudence, such as in Bank of America National Trust & Savings Association v Niger International Dev. Corporation Ltd19 and Alade v. Alic Nigeria Ltd20 These cases establish that where a corporate structure is used as a “mere sham” or “façade” for improper conduct, the courts will bypass the entity to fix liability on the natural human agent.

In the energy sector, this has dire implications for the hidden piper. For instance, if an indigenous firm or subsidiary is found to be a shell used by a shadow director to evade taxes or environmental cleanup costs, the courts will not hesitate to pierce the veil.21



Statutory Teeth: Fiduciary Duties and the Duty of Care

CAMA 2020 effectively strips the veil of anonymity from shadow directors by prioritizing the functional reality of corporate control over the mere formality of legal titles. While Section 269(1) defines a director via formal appointment, Section 868(1) and Section 270(1) create a statutory net that captures any individual whose instructions a board is accustomed to follow. Once an individual or entity is caught in this net, they are stripped of their outsider status and are immediately bound by the same rigorous fiduciary duties and standards of care as those formally sitting in the boardroom.

The primary hook for shadow director liability is Section 305 of CAMA, which mandates that a director stands in a fiduciary relationship towards the company. This is not a mere moral obligation; it is a strict legal requirement to act at all times in utmost good faith.

In the energy sector, this duty is critical. A shadow director such as a parent IOC cannot prioritize its global profit margins over the survival of its local subsidiary. Under Section 306, a director must exercise their powers for the specified purpose and must not allow their personal interests or the interests of a third party to conflict with their duties to the company. For instance, if a shadow director instructs a local board to enter into an underpriced oil sale to a sister company, they have breached their fiduciary duty to the local entity and are liable to account for any profits made.

Beyond the duty of loyalty, shadow directors are bound by the duty of care and skill under Section 308. A director must act with the care, skill, and diligence that would be exercised by a reasonably prudent person in the same circumstances.

In the context of the energy sector, this reasonably prudent standard is elevated by the technical nature of the industry. For instance, if a shadow director instructs a board to bypass expensive environmental safety audits to speed up production, and that decision results in an oil spill or a catastrophic rig failure, the shadow director cannot claim they did not know better. Under Section 308, their failure to exercise the diligence required of an operator in the volatile energy market makes them personally liable for the resulting damages. For the hidden piper, a breach of these duties leads to severe statutory consequences. Under Section 308(2), a director is held personally liable for negligence due to their breach of duty.



THE CHALLENGES OF DETERMINING WHO QUALIFIES AS A SHADOW DIRECTOR

Under Section 270(3) of CAMA 2020, a person is not deemed a shadow director if the board acts on their instructions given in a professional capacity. In the energy sector, this creates a massive hurdle. Major investors, Godfathers, or parent company representatives often can hide under the guise of Technical Consultants, Project Managers, or Legal Advisers. Because the energy industry is highly technical, these figures can issue advice that is, in reality, a command. For a litigant or regulator to hold such a person liable, they must prove that the board did not just value the professional advice, but was accustomed to obeying it without independent thought.22

Additionally, Section 270(1) and Section 862 requires a pattern of behavior the board must be accustomed to acting on the instructions. In the energy sector, a single instruction can be catastrophic. If an influential outsider gives one-off instructions and that leads to a major consequence, that person might evade shadow director status because their interference wasn’t a habitual occurrence.

While the formal directors would be liable for the spill, the person who actually ordered the shortcut might escape fiduciary liability under the cloak of Section 270 because they do not meet the habitual threshold.





RECOMMENDATIONS





Legislative Amendment

The most significant loophole in Section 270(1) of CAMA is the requirement for habitual compliance. In the high-risk energy sector, a single directive can cause irreversible environmental or financial damage. Firstly, the legislature should consider an amendment to include a Materiality Test. If an individual gives a single instruction on a matter of high materiality or weighty issue, they should be deemed a shadow director for the purposes of that transaction’s liability, regardless of whether it was a one-off event. Again, to prevent shadow directors from hiding behind the professional capacity shield in Section 270(3), the Courts and regulators should adopt the Independent Judgment Test. If a board receives advice but lacks the technical capacity or the data to verify that advice, they are not acting on advice; they are submitting to a command. In such cases, the advisor should lose their statutory immunity and be treated as a shadow director.

Leveraging the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021

The PIA offers a unique opportunity to enhance transparency and good governance through the Beneficial Ownership Disclosure directives23. The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) is mandated to maintain a public register of beneficial owners for all licenses and leases. As noted in recent directives, the Nigerian government has signaled an end to the era of opaque corporate structures in the oil and gas sector.24 However, for this to be an effective deterrent against shadow directorship, the regulation must move beyond mere compliance on paper to active implementation.

CONCLUSION

The shadow director remains a potent, often destabilizing force in the Nigerian energy sector. While CAMA 2020 has provided the statutory teeth to bite, the law must continue to evolve to keep pace with the sophisticated methods of corporate shielding used in the oil and gas industry. By closing the professional capacity loophole and lowering the threshold for liability in high-stakes decisions, Nigeria can ensure that those who hold the power whether in the boardroom or behind the scenes are held to the same standard of accountability.

Footnotes

1. [2010] LPELR-1793(SC)

2. MA Lateef and AS Maikudi, “A Legal Analysis of the Roles of Directors as the Alter Ego of the Company Under CAMA 2020”(2021) Researchgate view link – accessed February 10, 2026.

3. [1994] 2 B.C.L.C 180, 83

4. Lateef and Maikudi (n 3)

5. SA Michael and AB Olaide, “Duties of Directors Under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 And Analysis of the Principle of Corporate Governance” 10 (10) (2024) IIARD Journal view link – accessed March 18, 2026.

6. E. E Essien, “The Duties, Responsibilities and Liability of Directors Under Cama”, (2004/2005) 5&6 UULJ.

7. For instances of a Shadow Director see ”Duties and position of a company director under the Nigerian Company Law” view link-. accessed March 19, 2026

8. Michael Edwards, “Shadow Directors and De Facto Control: Legal Exposure Explained” (July 2025) view link – 9. Ibid (n 8).

10.Edwards, (n 9)

11. Ibid

12. Clifford Chance, “Lender as a Shadow Director”, Oxford Law Blogs, view link- accessed 18th March, 2026.

13. [1897] AC 22

14. [1915] AC 705

15. Lateef and Maikudi (n 3)

16. [2015] 14 NWLR (Pt. 1479) 270

17. Kathleen Okafor, “An Anatomy of the Grounds of Lifting the Corporate Veil: Steps to Codification” International Journal of Family BusinessManagement (2019) 3(2): 1-11. (view link) accessed February 10, 2026.

18. [1969] 1 WLR 1241

19. (1968) NCLR 268

20. [2010] 19 NWLR (Pt. 1226) 111

21. For instance the Dutch Court of Appeal held that a parent company cannot hide behind the corporate veil to escape liability for subsidiary’s environmental harm, see – Friends of the Earth, “Victory in Shell Oil Spill Case” (2021) (View link) accessed March 18, 2026.

22. See Section 270(1) and Section 862 of CAMA 2020

23. CAMA 2020, Section 7(f)(iii)

24. Sully Manope, “Nigeria Wants to Know Who Own the Companies that Produce Her Oil” Africa Oil & Gas view link 10 February, 2026.

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