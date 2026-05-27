Nigerian Corporate Transaction Regulation And Governance

- in Nigeria
- with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries
- within Technology, Compliance and Insurance topic(s)
Introduction
Nigeria entered 2026 with stronger underlying momentum in its non-oil economy, but within a more structured and increasingly regulated business environment.
Data Published by the National Bureau of Statistics shows real GDP growth of 4.07% in Q4 2025, with the non-oil sector contributing over 97% of total output. Agriculture remained the largest contributor at 25.67% of nominal GDP, while real estate, construction, and manufacturing recorded steady growth.
For boards, investors, and in-house counsel, these figures are relevant not because they signal broad economic recovery, but because they confirm where transactional activity and regulatory attention are now concentrated. The write-up begins with three developments in 2025 that are particularly significant from a corporate-commercial perspective.
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