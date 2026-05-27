Nigerian Corporate Transaction Regulation And Governance

Nigeria's non-oil economy demonstrated robust growth of 4.07% in Q4 2025, with agriculture, real estate, construction, and manufacturing leading the expansion. This analysis examines the corporate-commercial implications of this economic momentum and the increasingly structured regulatory environment shaping business operations. The piece explores three key developments from 2025 that are particularly significant for boards, investors, and in-house counsel navigating Nigeria's evolving business landscape.

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Introduction

Nigeria entered 2026 with stronger underlying momentum in its non-oil economy, but within a more structured and increasingly regulated business environment.

Data Published by the National Bureau of Statistics shows real GDP growth of 4.07% in Q4 2025, with the non-oil sector contributing over 97% of total output. Agriculture remained the largest contributor at 25.67% of nominal GDP, while real estate, construction, and manufacturing recorded steady growth.

For boards, investors, and in-house counsel, these figures are relevant not because they signal broad economic recovery, but because they confirm where transactional activity and regulatory attention are now concentrated. The write-up begins with three developments in 2025 that are particularly significant from a corporate-commercial perspective.

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