How To Register A Foreign Company In Nigeria – 2026 Guidelines

Nigeria remains one of Africa’s most attractive destinations for foreign investors because of its large consumer market, natural resources, technology sector, financial services industry, real estate opportunities, and growing demand for professional services.

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Nigeria remains one of Africa’s most attractive destinations for foreign investors because of its large consumer market, natural resources, technology sector, financial services industry, real estate opportunities, and growing demand for professional services. However, a foreign company or foreign investor intending to do business in Nigeria must comply with Nigerian company law, investment law, immigration rules, tax regulations, and any sector-specific licensing requirements.

Under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, a foreign company that intends to carry on business in Nigeria is generally required to incorporate a separate Nigerian company before commencing business, except where it obtains a statutory exemption. In practice, therefore, registering a foreign company in Nigeria usually means incorporating a Nigerian subsidiary or Nigerian company with foreign participation at the Corporate Affairs Commission.

Below are the guidelines for registering a foreign subsidiary and setting up a business in Nigeria.

Choose the Appropriate Business Structure

The most common structure for foreign participation in Nigeria is a private company limited by shares. This is suitable for most commercial ventures because it gives the shareholders limited liability, separate legal personality, perpetual succession, and the ability to own assets, enter into contracts, employ staff, sue and be sued.

A foreign investor may own 100% of the shares in a Nigerian company, except in restricted or regulated sectors where local participation, special approval, or sector licensing may be required. The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission notes that the NIPC Act removed the general ceiling on foreign investment in Nigerian companies and introduced protections for foreign investors.

Other possible structures include a public company, a company limited by guarantee, and a limited liability partnership. However, for most foreign-owned businesses in trading, consulting, technology, manufacturing, real estate, logistics, and services, a private company limited by shares is the preferred form.

Reserve the Proposed Company Name at the CAC

The first practical step is to conduct an availability search and reserve the proposed company name through the CAC portal. The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission confirms that businesses can be registered online through the CAC Company Registration Portal, where investors or their agents may conduct name searches, complete forms, submit documents, and pay fees.

The proposed name must not be identical to an existing registered name, misleading, offensive, or restricted without consent.

It is advisable to propose two alternative names. Once the CAC approves the name, the applicant must complete the incorporation within the validity period of the name reservation. The name reservation at the CAC can be completed within a few minutes.

Determine the Share Capital and Shareholding Structure

For practical compliance, a company’s foreign participation must have at least ₦100,000,000 share capital, especially where the company will require a Business Permit, Expatriate Quota, banking documentation, regulatory approval, or post-incorporation filings involving foreign participation. Where the business is in a regulated sector such as banking, insurance, fintech, capital market operations, or aviation, the required minimum capital may be substantially higher.

The shareholding structure should also be decided at this stage. The foreign investor may subscribe directly as an individual or through a foreign corporate shareholder. If the shareholder is a foreign company, its incorporation documents, board resolution, and details of its authorised representative may be required.

Prepare Incorporation Details and Documents

The following information is usually required for the incorporation of a Nigerian company with foreign participation:

The proposed company name,

registered office address in Nigeria,

email address and phone number,

nature of business, share capital,

shareholding structure,

details of directors and

details of shareholders & persons with significant control,

A foreign-owned company must have at least one shareholder and two directors under CAMA 2020. Directors may be foreigners and may reside outside Nigeria, but it is usually advisable to have a reliable local representative or company secretary.

The documents and details commonly required include the passport data page or identification documents of foreign directors and shareholders; Nigerian identification for Nigerian participants; foreign company incorporation documents where the shareholder is a corporate body; a company resolution authorising investment in Nigeria; the registered address; and signatures.

File the Incorporation Application at CAC

The incorporation application is filed electronically at the CAC. The applicant will complete the registration form, upload relevant documents, state the company’s objects, issue the shares, disclose the directors and shareholders, and pay CAC filing fees and stamp duties. It is often advisable to engage CAC-accredited agents or a corporate lawyer for the process.

Upon approval, CAC issues the Certificate of Incorporation, status report, memorandum and articles of association. The company becomes a separate legal entity from the date of incorporation. It can then open a bank account, enter into contracts, employ staff, acquire property, and apply for further licences if required.

It is important to ensure that the objects clause is wide enough to cover the intended business, but not so wide that it triggers unnecessary sector approvals. Where the company will operate in a regulated industry, the objects should align with the licensing requirements of the relevant regulator.

Register with the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission

After incorporation, a company with foreign participation should register with the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission. NIPC is responsible for registering foreign investments in Nigeria and liaising between investors, government agencies, institutional lenders, and other investment-related organisations.

NIPC registration is important because it formally identifies the company as one with foreign participation. It may also support applications for investment approvals, pioneer status incentives, regulatory liaison, and capital importation documentation.

The usual documents for NIPC registration include the CAC certificate, memorandum and articles of association, status report, tax identification details, evidence of business address, details of shareholders and directors, and payment of prescribed fees.

Obtain a Business Permit from the Federal Ministry of Interior

A foreign-owned company or joint venture company with foreign participation is generally required to obtain a Business Permit from the Federal Ministry of Interior. The Ministry of Interior states that it is responsible for processing and granting Business Permits and Expatriate Quota approvals.

A Business Permit authorises a company with foreign participation to carry on business in Nigeria. It is different from company incorporation. CAC incorporation creates the company, while the Business Permit authorises the foreign-owned company to operate from an immigration and foreign participation perspective.

Typical documents required for Business Permit include CAC incorporation documents, memorandum and articles, evidence of share capital, tax documents, lease agreement or evidence of office address, feasibility report, joint venture agreement where applicable, details of foreign shareholders, and evidence of capital importation or investment capacity.

Apply for the Expatriate Quota Where Foreign Staff Will Be Employed

If the company intends to employ foreign nationals in Nigeria, it must apply for Expatriate Quota positions. The Business Permit allows the foreign-owned company to operate, while the Expatriate Quota allows it to employ specified numbers of expatriate personnel in approved job roles.

The Ministry of Interior’s online guidance confirms that the Ministry is responsible for Business Permit and Expatriate Quota approvals in line with the Immigration Act and Immigration Regulations.

From 2026, after obtaining the Expatriate Quota approval, the expatriate employee will apply directly for a work permit, otherwise known as the Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC) with the Nigerian Immigration Service. Companies must also comply with local content expectations, understudy requirements, immigration filings, and renewal obligations.

A foreign-owned company that does not intend to employ expatriates may not need an Expatriate Quota, but it will still generally require a Business Permit where there is foreign participation.

Register for Tax and Comply with NRS Requirements

After incorporation, the company must register for tax compliance. A Nigerian company is liable to Companies Income Tax, and depending on its business, may also have obligations relating to Value Added Tax, withholding tax, capital gains tax, PAYE for employees, and sector-specific levies.

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) provides platforms for tax registration, VAT automation, and TIN verification. The NRS TIN verification system allows searches using a company’s tax identification number or registration number.

A foreign-owned company should obtain tax clearance certificates when needed, file annual tax returns, remit VAT where applicable, deduct and remit withholding tax, maintain proper accounting records, and comply with transfer pricing rules where it transacts with related foreign entities.

Open a Nigerian Corporate Bank Account and Import Capital Properly

Once the company has been incorporated, it may open a corporate bank account in Nigeria. Banks typically request CAC documents, tax identification details, board resolution, valid identification documents of directors and signatories, proof of address, business permit or evidence of foreign participation compliance, and beneficial ownership information.

Where foreign capital is brought into Nigeria, the investor should ensure that the funds are imported through an authorised dealer bank and that a Certificate of Capital Importation is obtained where applicable. This is important for future repatriation of capital, dividends, loan repayments, and proceeds of sale.

Failure to properly document capital importation may create difficulties when the investor later seeks to repatriate profits or prove foreign investment inflow.

Obtain Sector-Specific Licences Where Required

CAC incorporation and Business Permit do not automatically authorise a company to operate in every sector. Some sectors require special licences. For example, a fintech company may require Central Bank of Nigeria approval; an insurance company requires NAICOM approval; a capital market operator requires Securities and Exchange Commission registration; a telecommunications company may require NCC licensing; an oil and gas company may require NUPRC or NMDPRA permits; and a gaming company may require state gaming licences.

Regulated sectors often have their own minimum capital, local content, technical, compliance, office, personnel, and reporting requirements. These should be reviewed before incorporation because the company’s share capital, objects, ownership structure, and documentation may need to align with the sector regulator’s rules.

Complete Post-Incorporation Compliance

After registration, the company must maintain regular compliance. This includes filing annual returns with CAC, keeping statutory registers, maintaining accounting records, filing tax returns, renewing permits where applicable, updating CAC records after changes in directors or shareholders, disclosing persons with significant control, holding meetings, and complying with employment, data protection, pension, industrial training, and other regulatory obligations.

Foreign-owned companies must also ensure that expatriate employees do not work outside approved quota positions and that immigration documents are renewed before expiry.

Conclusion

Registering a foreign company in Nigeria involves more than obtaining a CAC certificate. The proper process usually includes incorporation of a Nigerian company at CAC, structuring the share capital and ownership properly, registering with NIPC, obtaining a Business Permit, applying for Expatriate Quota where foreign employees are required, registering for tax, opening a bank account, importing capital through proper banking channels, and obtaining any sector-specific licence.

A foreign investor should treat the process as both a legal and regulatory compliance exercise. Errors in share capital, objects, ownership documentation, immigration approvals, tax registration, or capital importation can delay operations and create future problems. For that reason, foreign investors are advised to obtain professional legal, tax, and regulatory guidance before commencing business in Nigeria.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.