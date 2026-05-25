Legal Dispute Over SPDC’s $2.8 Billion Onshore Asset Sale To Renaissance Group

The Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited (SPDC) announced on January 16, 2024, its plans to sell its Nigerian onshore subsidiary to the Renaissance Group, a consortium of five companies.

Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) is a leading world class legal solutions provider with clients in diverse sectors of the Nigerian economy. Our diversified skills ensure that we provide innovative legal solutions to our clients. At OAL, we are always devoted to our EPIC values: our excellence, professionalism, innovation & commitment.

Article Insights

Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law, Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

in Nigeria

The Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited (SPDC) announced on January 16, 2024, its plans to sell its Nigerian onshore subsidiary to the Renaissance Group, a consortium of five companies. However, this decision led to a legal dispute as one of SPDC’s creditors is seeking to halt the sale until outstanding financial obligations are met as a judgement creditor to SPDC.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources confirmed the Government’s commitment to approve SPDC’s divestment of its onshore business to the Renaissance Group in an interview with ARISE NEWS on Thursday, 18 January 2024. He stated that the Government is willing to immediately approve the $2.8 Billion onshore assets sale agreement between SPDC and the Renaissance Group, a consortium of oil companies in Nigeria.

The creditor, represented by OAL, in his suit argues that SPDC’s sale is an attempt to avoid its responsibilities. This argument is based on the fact that SPDC still owes money to the creditor, despite ongoing legal challenges. OAL has obtained an injunction to halt the approval of the sale by the relevant government agencies, including the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

We are confident that our legal strategy will prevent the sale of SPDC’s onshore assets until the creditor’s financial claims are addressed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.