From Listed To Lost Liquidity: Understanding What Happens To Shareholders When Companies Are Delisted From The NGX

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INTRODUCTION

On 9th April 2026, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) removed two companies from its Daily Official List: DN Tyre & Rubber Plc and Greif Nigeria Plc.1 What appeared as a routine regulatory notice carries significant consequences for shareholders. A delisting means their shares, still legally theirs, can no longer be bought or sold on the exchange, and for some, that reality may have come completely out of the blue. On 9th April 2026, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) removed two companies from its Daily Official List: DN Tyre & Rubber Plc and Greif Nigeria Plc.’ What appeared as a routine regulatory notice carries significant consequences for shareholders. A delisting means their shares, still legally theirs, can no longer be bought or sold on the exchange, and for some, that reality may have come completely out of the blue.

This article explains what delisting means, why it happens, what shareholders can do when it does, and the due diligence habits that can protect investors before they find themselves in that position. This article explains what delisting means, why it happens, what shareholders can do when it does, and the due diligence habits that can protect investors before they find themselves in that position.

WHAT DOES “DELISTING” REALLY MEAN FOR A COMPANY?

A listing on the NGX is not a permanent entitlement. It is a privilege granted subject to a company meeting and maintaining a set of ongoing regulatory obligations, including timely financial reporting, adequate public shareholding, payment of listing fees, and meeting various disclosure requirements set out in the NGX Rulebook and the General Undertaking each listed company signs upon admission.” listing on the NGX is not a permanent entitlement. It is a privilege granted subject to a company meeting and maintaining a set of ongoing regulatory obligations, including timely financial reporting, adequate public shareholding, payment of listing fees, and meeting various disclosure requirements set out in the NGX Rulebook and the General Undertaking each listed company signs upon admission.”2

When a company can no longer meet those obligations, the NGX, acting through its regulatory subsidiary, NGX RegCo, is empowered under Clause 14 of the Amended General Undertaking to suspend trading in its shares and, ultimately, remove it from the Daily Official List entirely.3 This removal is known as delisting. When a company can no longer meet those obligations, the NGX, acting through its regulatory subsidiary, NGX RegCo, is empowered under Clause 14 of the Amended General Undertaking to suspend trading in its shares and, ultimately, remove it from the Daily Official List entirely.4 This removal is known as delisting.

Delisting is not the same as winding up. That a company is delisted does not mean it automatically ceases to exist; it rather remains a legal entity, with shareholders, directors, and obligations under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (CAMA 2020). What it loses is the exchange-traded market through which its shares could previously be bought and sold freely. Delisting is not the same as winding up. That a company is delisted does not mean it automatically ceases to exist; it rather remains a legal entity, with shareholders, directors, and obligations under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (CAMA 2020). What it loses is the exchange-traded market through which its shares could previously be bought and sold freely. It also important to distinguish between the two types of delisting: also important to distinguish between the two types of delisting:

a. Voluntary delisting:

This occurs when a company chooses to exit the exchange. This is often linked to corporate actions such as a take-private transaction, acquisition, or strategic restructuring. In such cases, shareholders receive advance notice and are typically offered an exit opportunity at a price not less than the highest traded price in the six months preceding the shareholder vote.* Recent examples of voluntary delisting include 11 Plc (formerly Mobil Oil Nigeria), which delisted in 2021 after 42 years on the exchange;5 Ardova Plc, which exited in July 2023 at N17.88 per share;6 and MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, which voluntarily delisted in July 2025 and migrated to the NASD OTC Securities Exchange.7

b. Regulatory or Compulsory delisting:

Regulatory or Compulsory delisting: A A regulatory or compulsory delisting occurs where the NGX determines that a company has persistently failed to meet its listing obligations. This typically follows an extended period of regulatory engagement, during which the company may be granted time to remedy deficiencies, restructure its operations, or restore compliance. The delisting of DN Tyre regulatory or compulsory delisting occurs where the NGX determines that a company has persistently failed to meet its listing obligations. This typically follows an extended period of regulatory engagement, during which the company may be granted time to remedy deficiencies, restructure its operations, or restore compliance. The delisting of DN Tyre illustrates this process. illustrates this process. years, years, The company remained under regulatory engagement for several The company remained under regulatory engagement for several including periods of restructuring, reclassification, and extensions to attract new investment, before its eventual removal was approved in March 2026.8

In In contrast, where a company has already completed liquidation, delisting may simply formalise its removal from the exchange. This was the case with Greif Nigeria Plc, which had ceased operations, disposed of all its assets, and concluded its liquidation process prior to its delisting.”9

DELISTING AS A STRUCTURAL FEATURE OF THE NIGERIAN CAPITAL MARKET

The delistings of DN Tyre & Rubber Plc and Greif Nigeria Plc should not be viewed as isolated incidents. Rather, they form part of a sustained pattern of regulatory enforcement within the Nigerian Exchange Limited. Over the past two decades, more than 100 companies have been removed from what was then the Nigerian Stock Exchange and is now the NGX.” In 2025 alone, eight companies were delisted, representing a combined market wipe-off of approximately N330 The delistings of DN Tyre & Rubber Plc and Greif Nigeria Plc should not be viewed as isolated incidents. Rather, they form part of a sustained pattern of regulatory enforcement within the Nigerian Exchange Limited. Over the past two decades, more than 100 companies have been removed from what was then the Nigerian Stock Exchange and is now the NGX.” In 2025 alone, eight companies were delisted, representing a combined market wipe-off of approximately N330 billion.11

A A number of these removals involve companies that were once widely held investments. Examples include Skye Bank Plc, delisted in August 2019 after the Central Bank of Nigeria revoked its licence and transferred its assets to Polaris Bank;12 Costain West Africa Plc was removed in December 2016 after persistent non-compliance with post-listing rules.13 Similar outcomes have affected other issuers, including Evans Medical, Nigerian-German Chemicals, Roads Nigeria Plc, and several insurance companies that were delisted for comparable compliance failures.”14

As of March 2026, several companies remain on the NGX's Delisting Watchlist (DWL) or are in the Delisting In Process (DIP) category, such as Union Dicon Salt Plc, Multi-Trex Integrated Foods Plc, and Ekocorp Plc.15 This indicates delisting is an ongoing feature of the Nigerian capital market, and the recent delistings do not represent a closed chapter by any means.

Taken together, these developments demonstrate that delisting operates as a structural mechanism within the Nigerian capital market, serving both as a tool of regulatory enforcement and as a reflection of underlying corporate and market conditions.

WHAT HAPPENS TO SHAREHOLDERS AFTER A REGULATORY DELISTING?

The consequences of a regulatory delisting depend primarily on whether the company remains in existence or has entered liquidation.

a. Where The Company is Not in Liquidation (the DN Tyre scenario)

In this situation, shareholders retain legal ownership of their shares as delisting does not extinguish their title to the company's shares. However, it removes access to the exchange- traded market through which those shares could previously be bought and sold. In practical terms, this significantly limits exit options. Shareholders may seek to:

trade their shares on the NASD OTC Securities Exchange, 16 where the company is admitted to that platform

where the company is admitted to that platform enter into private, negotiated transfers, subject to any restrictions in the company's articles

participate ina company-initiated share buyback, if one is offered

While these options exist in principle, their practical effectiveness is often limited. In the case of distressed companies, investor interest is typically low or non-existent. As a result, liquidity is severely constrained, reliable price discovery is absent, and the ability to dispose of shares becomes uncertain.

b. Where the company has been liquidated (the Greif scenario)

Where the company has entered liquidation, the position of shareholders is significantly weaker. Under Section 657 of CAMA 2020, shareholders rank last in the priority of claims ina winding up, meaning secured creditors are paid first, then preferential creditors (including employees and certain tax obligations), then unsecured creditors, and only if anything remains do shareholders receive a distribution. For insolvent companies entering liquidation, that residual is typically nothing.

LEGAL RIGHTS OF SHAREHOLDERS AFTER DELISTING

Delisting does not leave shareholders without legal protection. Under CAMA 2020, a range of rights continues to apply irrespective of a company's listing status. These rights are particularly significant in the context of distressed or poorly governed companies. Delisting does not leave shareholders without legal protection. Under CAMA 2020, a range of rights continues to apply irrespective of a company's listing status. These rights are particularly significant in the context of distressed or poorly governed companies.

Sections 353 to 356 of CAMA 2020 provide a key remedy for minority shareholders. Under this remedy, any member may petition the court where the company's affairs are being conducted in a manner oppressive to, or unfairly prejudicial to, the interests of members.17 If the court agrees, it may exercise wide powers, including the power to regulate the company's affairs, set aside transactions, and compel the purchase of a shareholder's shares.18 In situations where those in control of a delisted company are mismanaging its affairs or diluting minority interests, this remedy Sections 353 to 356 of CAMA 2020 provide a key remedy for minority shareholders. Under this remedy, any member may petition the court where the company's affairs are being conducted in a manner oppressive to, or unfairly prejudicial to, the interests of members.” If the court agrees, it may exercise wide powers, including the power to regulate the company's affairs, set aside transactions, and compel the purchase of a shareholder's shares."* In situations where those in control of a delisted company are mismanaging its affairs or diluting minority interests, this remedy is is particularly relevant. particularly relevant.

Shareholders also retain core governance rights arising from membership of the company. This includes the right to inspect the company's books and records, the right to receive copies of audited financial statements and directors' reports, and the right to attend and vote at general meetings.” These rights are statutory and continue to apply regardless of whether the company remains listed.

Dividend rights are similarly preserved under Section 432 of CAMA 2020, which provides that a shareholder whose declared dividend is not paid has a statutory right to sue for it. Thus, the obligation to pay declared dividends arises under CAMA, not under the NGX Rulebook, and survives delisting. Dividend rights are similarly preserved under Section 432 of CAMA 2020, which provides that a shareholder whose declared dividend is not paid has a statutory right to sue for it. Thus, the obligation to pay declared dividends arises under CAMA, not under the NGX Rulebook, and survives delisting.

Furthermore, where a company's affairs have deteriorated to the point that continued operation is no Furthermore, where a company's affairs have deteriorated to the point that continued operation is no longer viable, shareholders can petition for winding up on “just and equitable” grounds under Section 571(f) of CAMA 2020. This mechanism provides a formal process for bringing the company's affairs to a close and distributing any remaining value in accordance with statutory longer viable, shareholders can petition for winding up on “just and equitable” grounds under Section 571(f) of CAMA 2020. This mechanism provides a formal process for bringing the company's affairs to a close and distributing any remaining value in accordance with statutory priorities.

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