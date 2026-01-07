PUNUKA Newsletter – December: Celebrating A Year Of Growth & Wins!

CELEBRATING A YEAR OF GROWTH & WINS!

As we approach the end of 2025, our team at PUNUKA Attorneys & Solicitors wishes to extend our sincere appreciation for your continued partnership. This year has been one of significant activity and change, and we have valued the opportunity to navigate these complexities alongside you.

In this end-of-year newsletter, we have compiled a summary of our recent activities, including notable case updates and thought leadership articles that reflect our ongoing commitment to staying ahead of legal and regulatory shifts.

It is our hope that these insights provide a useful perspective on the evolving landscape in which we all operate.

Reflecting on the past twelve months, we are grateful for the collaboration and trust that define our relationships with our clients, friends and team members. As we transition into 2026, we look forward to the new developments and opportunities the year will bring. On behalf of everyone at PUNUKA, we wish you a peaceful holiday season and a productive year ahead.

A Monumental Milestone: Dr. Anthony Idigbe SAN Joins the Global Insolvency Elite

We are pleased to announce that our Senior Partner, Dr. (Chief) Anthony Idigbe, SAN, has been invited to join the International Exchange of Experience on Insolvency Law (IEEI), a distinguished global forum of insolvency judges, academics, and practitioners drawn from over 35 countries.

The IEEI was founded in 2000 under the auspices of the Ministry of Justice of North-Rhine Westphalia, Germany, and serves as a platform for the exchange of practical and scholarly perspectives on insolvency and restructuring law. The organisation currently comprises more than 100 experts from jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. Its annual colloquia provide an important forum for discussions on comparative insolvency practices and cross-border cooperation among professionals in the field.

Dr. Idigbe's invitation represents a significant milestone, as he becomes the first Nigerian to join this exclusive network, further strengthening Nigeria's visibility within the global insolvency law community.

"This invitation is both a personal milestone and a proud moment for Nigeria's legal community. "

- Dr. Idigbe SAN

His inclusion reflects his leadership and long-standing contributions to the development of insolvency and restructuring practice in Nigeria and beyond.

With close to four decades of professional experience, Dr. Idigbe has advised on complex corporate restructuring, mergers, and insolvency matters. He has also contributed actively to professional discourse on insolvency reform in Nigeria and is a frequent speaker at industry forums.

We congratulate Dr. Idigbe on this remarkable recognition and reaffirm our firm's commitment to innovation, integrity, and international collaboration in the practice of law.

OUR COMMITMENT TO INNOVATION AND COMMUNITY

We continue to deliver dynamic and efficient services to our clients using cutting-edge technology.

We pride ourselves in our rich and dynamic culture which results from our firm's diverse workforce and inclusive policies.

