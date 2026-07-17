CAC Business Letter Requirements 2026: What Nigerian Companies Must Do Before August 1

The Corporate Affairs Commission has issued a final enforcement notice requiring all Nigerian companies to update their business letters with specific corporate and directorial information by August 1, 2026. Companies must ensure their letterheads display their registered name, registration number, full director names, and other statutory details to avoid regulatory sanctions under CAMA 2020.

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The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has issued a final wake-up call on the requirements for company business letters. Starting August 1, 2026, the Commission will actively enforce statutory requirements for company business letters.

If your company is registered in Nigeria, you should review and update your official correspondence templates before the enforcement date to avoid potential regulatory sanctions.

Under Section 304 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, every registered company, regardless of size, industry, or ownership, must display specific corporate and directorial information on its business letters.

The Compliance Checklist: What Must Be on Your Letterhead?

Before you send another official business letter or print a new batch of letterheads, ensure these five elements are clearly visible:

Official Registered Name: The exact name as it appears on your CAC registration documents. Registration Number: Your official company registration number. Full Names of All Directors: The current forename (or initials) and surname of every director. Former Names (If Applicable): Any former forenames or surnames of any director. Nationality of Foreign Directors: If you have non-Nigerian directors on your board, their nationality must be stated.

Note: Under Section 729(1)(c) of CAMA 2020, companies are also required to display their corporate names and registration numbers on business documents, including invoices, receipts, official notices, and advertisements.

Source : The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC)

Your Action Plan

To avoid compliance gaps and potential sanctions, take these immediate steps:

Audit Your Templates: Pull up all digital templates and physical letterheads currently in use. Cross-Check with CAC Records: Ensure the directors listed on your business letters match your company’s current CAC records. If a director has resigned or been appointed recently, ensure your CAC records are properly updated. Redesign and Reissue: Update the footer or header of your business letters to seamlessly integrate the required information without cluttering your brand design.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.