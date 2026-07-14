CAC COMPLIANCE ALERT: Enforcement Of Company Letterhead Particulars Begins August 1, 2026

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has issued a critical compliance directive requiring all Nigerian companies to include specific statutory disclosures on their business correspondence starting August 1, 2026.

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The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced that it will begin strict enforcement of Sections 304(1) & (2) and 1(c) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020. Effective August 1, 2026, the Commission will penalize companies that fail to include mandatory statutory disclosures on their official business letters and correspondence.

For all companies duly registered in Nigeria, the following information must be clearly stated on all corporate stationery:

Company Name (as registered)

(as registered) RC (Registration) Number

Names or Initials and Surnames of All Directors

Former Names of Directors (where applicable)

(where applicable) Nationality of Every Non-Nigerian Director

According to the CAC, these requirements apply strictly to all official company documents, including:

Letterheads

Invoices and Receipts

Quotations and Estimates

Proposals and Tenders

Official Business Correspondence

Public Notices and Corporate Documents

Review Your Documents to Avoid Sanctions

Many companies registered in previous years may currently utilize templates that lack these specific details. Non-compliance after the August deadline may attract severe sanctions and administrative penalties from the Commission.

The Corporate/Commercial and Company Secretarial Practice Groups at Adeola Oyinlade & Co urge all registered business entities in Nigeria to review and update their corporate templates ahead of the deadline to ensure full compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.