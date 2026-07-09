The 10 Biggest Legal Mistakes Foreign Companies Make In Nigeria

These oversights include failing to comply with regulatory requirements, signing poorly drafted contracts, overlooking legal due diligence, and assuming that international business practices automatically apply...

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Foreign companies doing business in Nigeria have lost billions of dollars, not because they lacked capital or commercial opportunities, but because of legal oversights. These oversights include failing to comply with regulatory requirements, signing poorly drafted contracts, overlooking legal due diligence, and assuming that international business practices automatically apply in the Nigerian market.

This article examines ten of the biggest legal mistakes foreign companies make in Nigeria, drawing on real disputes to show how seemingly minor legal missteps can expose businesses to regulatory action, failed transactions, costly litigation, and significant financial losses. It also explains how your business can identify and avoid these risks before they become expensive problems.

If you are investing in Nigeria, acquiring a Nigerian company, negotiating a commercial contract, or expanding into Africa’s largest economy, understanding these legal risks before committing capital can help you protect your investment, reduce legal exposure, and avoid disputes that can take years to resolve.

1. Repatriating Profits Without a Properly Issued Certificate of Capital Importation

In 2018, MTN Nigeria, the country’s largest telecoms operator, faced a demand from the Central Bank of Nigeria to refund US$8.13 billion in dividends the regulator said had been repatriated using improperly issued Certificates of Capital Importation (CCIs). Four partner banks, including Citibank Nigeria and Standard Chartered, were also fined a combined ₦5.87 billion for their role. The dispute eventually settled for US$53 million, but only after years of litigation.

A CCI is more than a banking document. It is the legal foundation for repatriating capital and profits from Nigeria.

How to avoid this mistake: Before investing or repatriating profits, ensure your CCI has been properly issued and independently verified. Correcting defects after funds have been transferred is significantly more difficult and expensive.

2. Signing Contracts with Vague Delivery or Performance Terms

Ambiguity is expensive. Nigeria successfully defended a US$6.2 million claim brought by European Dynamics UK Ltd, an international technology contractor, because the contract defined “delivery” by reference to a verified performance test rather than physical handover.

One undefined word can determine whether a company wins or loses a multi-million-dollar dispute.

How to avoid this mistake: Ensure every commercial contract clearly defines delivery obligations, performance standards, acceptance procedures, timelines, and remedies before signing.

3. Treating Government Counterparties as Automatically Credible

Nigeria’s US$11 billion arbitration dispute with Process and Industrial Developments Ltd (P&ID) demonstrates that government contracts require the same rigorous scrutiny as private transactions. The award was ultimately set aside after a UK court concluded that the underlying contract had been procured through fraud.

Government involvement does not eliminate legal risk.

How to avoid this mistake: Conduct independent due diligence on every government transaction, verify approvals, and ensure the contract complies with applicable procurement and regulatory requirements.

4. Ignoring Beneficial Ownership and Disclosure Rules

Sections 119 and 120 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 require persons with significant control over a Nigerian company to disclose that interest within seven days, after which the company must notify the Corporate Affairs Commission.

Foreign investors who use complex holding structures often overlook these obligations until regulatory reviews expose the omission.

How to avoid this mistake: Review your ownership structure before incorporation or acquisition and ensure all beneficial ownership disclosures are made within the statutory deadlines.

5. Underestimating How Easily Nigerian Courts Freeze Assets

A single court order can freeze bank accounts across multiple financial institutions before a commercial dispute is finally decided. In October 2025, a Lagos court froze Nestoil’s accounts at more than a dozen banks amid a billion-dollar commercial dispute, illustrating how quickly asset preservation orders can disrupt business operations.

Many foreign businesses assume Mareva injunctions are exceptional. In reality, Nigerian courts can grant them where there is credible evidence that assets may be dissipated before judgment.

How to avoid this mistake: Assess litigation exposure before disputes escalate and structure transactions to minimise unnecessary asset preservation risks.

6. Choosing the Wrong Arbitration Seat and Rules

Companies have spent years disputing where an arbitration should be supervised, how an award can be challenged, and whether it can ultimately be enforced because the arbitration clause was poorly drafted. These issues often become critical only after a dispute has arisen.

The choice of arbitration seat determines which courts supervise the proceedings, how awards may be challenged, and the extent to which allegations such as fraud or procedural unfairness can affect enforcement.

How to avoid this mistake: Carefully select the arbitration seat, governing law, institutional rules, and enforcement strategy before executing the agreement.

7. Not Budgeting for Regulatory Multiplicity

A single investment in Nigeria may require compliance with multiple regulators simultaneously. Depending on the sector, a transaction may attract oversight from the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Federal Inland Revenue Service, the Nigerian Communications Commission, the Corporate Affairs Commission, sector-specific regulators, and other government agencies.

MTN’s regulatory disputes demonstrated how multiple authorities can simultaneously investigate different aspects of the same commercial conduct, increasing compliance costs and legal exposure.

How to avoid this mistake: Identify every regulator with jurisdiction over your transaction before implementation and build compliance costs into your investment plan.

8. Delaying Trademark Registration and Renewal Wherever You Operate

Even the world’s most valuable brands can lose legal protection when intellectual property rights are not maintained. Nike, for example, is currently fighting to defend its “Total 90” trademark in the United States after allowing its federal registration to lapse in 2019 — a gap a smaller company later exploited by registering the near-identical mark and suing Nike for infringement when it relaunched the line. Nike has so far won early procedural rounds by showing continued (if limited) use of the mark after the registration lapsed, but the underlying case remains unresolved, with a trial date set for 2027.

That dispute is a U.S. case governed by U.S. trademark law, not a Nigerian one — but the underlying lesson translates directly to Nigeria: local trademark protection is not self-sustaining. International registration, or even a strong legacy brand, does not substitute for properly registering and actively maintaining marks in every jurisdiction where a company operates, including Nigeria. Businesses that delay or lapse on local registration may find themselves defending valuable intellectual property rights after a market entrant has already staked a claim.

How to avoid this mistake: Register and actively maintain your trademarks in Nigeria (and track renewal deadlines everywhere else you operate) before launching products or expanding operations into the market.

9. Skipping Nigeria-Specific Legal Due Diligence Before Acquisitions

Many acquisitions appear commercially attractive until hidden liabilities emerge after completion. Pending litigation, regulatory investigations, defective title documents, unpaid taxes, compliance failures, or invalid licences can become the buyer’s problem once the transaction closes.

Legal due diligence extends far beyond reviewing financial statements. In Nigeria, a comprehensive legal review often determines whether an acquisition creates value or unexpected liability.

How to avoid this mistake: Conduct comprehensive Nigerian legal due diligence covering litigation, regulatory compliance, licences, tax exposure, corporate records, land title, and material contracts before completing any acquisition.

10. Assuming Settlement Terms Will Stay Private

Many businesses assume that confidentiality clauses guarantee permanent secrecy. They do not. For instance, in September 2025, MTN’s settlement with the Central Bank of Nigeria was eventually disclosed following a Freedom of Information action after the Court of Appeal directed that the settlement terms be released.

Businesses should therefore negotiate settlements with the understanding that commercially sensitive provisions may, in certain circumstances, become public.

How to avoid this mistake: Draft settlement agreements carefully, understand the limits of confidentiality under Nigerian law, and assume sensitive commercial provisions may ultimately be scrutinised.

Conclusion

None of these legal mistakes is unique to Nigeria. What makes them particularly costly is how quickly regulators, counterparties, and courts can act once a legal or compliance gap is discovered. The companies involved in these disputes were not inexperienced businesses. Many were global organisations with sophisticated legal and commercial teams, yet seemingly routine issues developed into billion-dollar disputes.

For many foreign investors, the most expensive legal advice is the advice obtained after a dispute has already begun. The better approach is to identify legal, regulatory, and commercial risks before capital is committed. Whether you are entering the Nigerian market, acquiring a local business, negotiating a commercial contract, or expanding your operations, investing in robust legal due diligence and carefully structured documentation at the outset can significantly reduce the risk of costly disputes, regulatory enforcement, and avoidable commercial setbacks.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What are the biggest legal mistakes foreign companies make in Nigeria?

The most common mistakes include failing to comply with regulatory requirements, using poorly drafted contracts, overlooking legal due diligence, delaying trademark registration, and assuming international business practices automatically apply under Nigerian law.

2. Can foreign investors freely repatriate profits from Nigeria?

Yes, provided the investment complies with Nigerian law and the required regulatory and banking documentation, including a properly issued Certificate of Capital Importation where applicable, has been obtained.

3. Why is legal due diligence important before investing in Nigeria?

Legal due diligence helps identify litigation risks, regulatory issues, tax liabilities, defective corporate records, title defects, and other legal exposures before capital is committed.

4. Can Nigerian courts freeze a foreign company’s assets?

Yes. Nigerian courts may grant asset preservation orders where the legal requirements are satisfied, and there is evidence that assets may be dissipated before judgment.

5. Do international trademarks automatically protect a brand in Nigeria?

No. Businesses should obtain and maintain trademark protection in Nigeria rather than relying solely on registrations in other jurisdictions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.