The Corporate Affairs Commission’s Enforcement Of Section 304 And 297 Of The Companies And Allied Matters Act 2020: A Renewed Emphasis On Corporate Disclosure Obligations

The Corporate Affairs Commission (“CAC”) in a public notice released in July, 2026 urged companies to comply with the statutory requirements of Sections 304(1) & (2) and 729(1)(c) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 (“CAMA”) on business letters. The CAC further stipulated that all affected companies must comply with the directive by 1st August, 2026.

Although the statutory requirements have existed since the enactment of CAMA, the Commission’s directive serves as a reminder that compliance with corporate disclosure obligations is not to be regarded as a mere formality. Rather, it should be considered fundamental to corporate governance. The renewed enforcement initiative emphasizes the obligation of companies to include the prescribed corporate information on their business letters and other official correspondence in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

Compliance with statutory regulation goes beyond incorporation and the filing of statutory returns. One important part of corporate governance is ensuring that companies consistently present the accurate required information in their dealings with the public. Documents such as business letters, invoices, notices, quotations, official correspondence and other corporate communications often constitute the first point of interaction between a company and its customers, regulators, investors and business partners. Hence, it is imperative that such documents reflect the identity and detailed information of the company.

While these requirements are not newly enacted, many companies have either overlooked them or treated them as administrative formalities. The CAC’s renewed enforcement directive has brought an otherwise overlooked provision of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 into practical focus.

What Does Section 304(1) & (2) and 729(1)(c) of CAMA 2020 Require?

Section 304 of Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (CAMA) mandates every company to make certain disclosures on corporate documents issued by or on behalf of the company. The section imposes a duty on every company to clearly state its corporate name, registration number and its registered office address on its business letters, notices, official publications and other documents through which the company is communicates with external persons or entities.

The Act also requires the names of all its directors to be published on same. Specifically, the company is required to state each director’s current forename or initials together with their current surname. In addition, every former forename and surname previously used by the director must be disclosed. Where a director is not a Nigerian, the Act further mandates the disclosure of such director’s nationality.

Section 729(1)(c) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 also mandates the disclosure of a company’s registered name and registration number on all business letters, notices, advertisements, and other official publications issued by or on behalf of the company. The same particulars must also appear on all bills of exchange, promissory notes, endorsements, cheques, orders for money or goods, bills or parcels, invoices, receipts and letters of credit issued by or on behalf of the company.

Why Disclosure Is Required

The disclosure mandated under Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (CAMA) is not just a formal requirement regarding the appearance of the correspondence of a company but one that serves a much wider range of legal and commercial purposes. The requirement operates as a transparency mechanism allowing persons or parties dealing with a company to verify its corporate identity and obtain the necessary information about its corporate status notwithstanding any subsequent change in the company’s name.

A company has a distinct legal identity separate from its shareholders, directors and officers. As such, a person, organization or company dealing with or who seeks to deal with a company should be able to determine precisely which entity is assuming the contractual obligations, receiving payment, making representations and entering into a transaction. The provision to expressly state the company’s registered name and registration number on business correspondence is a straightforward way of establishing that identity. This is necessary especially where a company’s trading name, brand name or other commercial identifier differs from its registered corporate name. The obligation to state its registered address also ensures that members of the public have access to the company’s official address for service of notices and other legal communications.

The obligation therefore is a measure taken to address a practical problem in commercial transactions which is the possibility that a person may rely on a corporate communication without being able to establish the legal identity of the entity behind it. A letterhead containing the company’s prescribed particulars gives the recipient information about the company that can be independently verified against the records of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). In this regard, the disclosure requirement serves to clearly identify the company and the individuals responsible for the running of its day-to-day operations.

Furthermore, it allows for corporate accountability. Where the particulars of directors and other prescribed information are properly disclosed, the corporate structure becomes clear to the public. As such, creditors, regulators, investors and other stakeholders dealing with the company can ascertain its corporate identity and the persons responsible for its management. Thus, supporting the principle that the privilege of operating through a separate legal personality should be accompanied by a reasonable degree of corporate transparency.

In addition, the disclosure obligations facilitate due diligence. Before entering into a commercial relationship, prospective investors, lenders, solicitors, suppliers or contracting parties do a routine verification to establish the existence and status of the company. Where the statutory disclosures are properly made, the initial verification process becomes more straightforward as it creates a starting point for verification.

Another significant advantage is the prevention of fraud and misrepresentation. In modern times, commercial dealings sometimes occur via electronic communications, scanned documents and digital platforms which makes it easier for fraudsters to imitate corporate names, logos and other identifying features of legitimate businesses. While including the statutory particulars on a company’s correspondence cannot prevent fraud, the registration number provides the recipients with an objective identifier against which the company’s identity can be checked. Thus, making it easier to distinguish duly incorporated companies from unregistered or fraudulent entities.

The corresponding disclosure obligations provided in Sections 304 and 729(1)(c) of CAMA 2020 further emphasizes the underlying objective in ensuring that persons dealing with a company can adequately ascertain a company’s identity, its legal status and its officers.

Who Must Comply?

The provisions of Section 304(1), (2) and Section 729(1)(c) of Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 applies to every company incorporated under the Act. These include, Private Companies limited by shares, Public Companies, Companies Limited by Guarantee and Unlimited Companies incorporated under the Act.

A distinction must be made between companies and other forms of businesses recognized under the Act. Registered business names and incorporated trustees are governed by different statutory provisions and do not fall within the scope of the enforcement directive concerning Sections 304 and 729(1)(c).

Hence, compliance with the requirements for incorporation or the filing of annual returns should not be used as the yardstick to determine a company’s overall compliance with the Act. Corporate compliance is a continuous obligation and companies must continue to comply with the statutory provisions applicable to them.

Legal and Commercial Risk of Ignoring the Disclosure Requirement

The legal consequences of failing to comply with these sections should not be taken lightly. Whilst the Act states the general requirements, it also makes express provision for the liability for non-compliance. Section 304(3) expressly provides that where a company defaults in complying with the disclosure requirements, every officer of the company who is in default shall be liable to such penalty as may be prescribed by the Corporate Affairs Commission.

Although the Act mainly creates regulatory liability, repeated failure to comply may lead to wider commercial consequences. For instance, a company that constantly issues its correspondence without the mandatory particulars stated on it could suggest poor corporate governance. This will, in turn, discourage prospective investors, lenders, customers, counterparties and regulatory authorities from dealing with the company.

In some transactions like mergers and acquisitions, banking and foreign investments, failure to provide adequate disclosures may require further investigation and verification thereby delaying the transaction. The Commission’s renewed enforcement should therefore be viewed as its attempt to strengthen and improve compliance with existing statutory provisions.

Non-compliance with the regulatory obligation may attract regulatory sanctions, affect credibility and expose companies to enforcement. Section 304 (3) states that failure to comply with the provision to makes corporate disclosures will make every officer of the company liable to a penalty in such amount as the CAC shall specify.

Similarly, where a company fails to comply with the disclosure obligations prescribed under Section 729(1), the company and every officer of the company in default are liable to a penalty to be determined by the CAC. The imposition of liability on both the company and its officers reflects that the Act recognizes the inability of a company to run on its own. Thus, such persons responsible for its management are held accountable for its non-compliance.

Practical Compliance Measures

In light of the Commission’s enforcement initiative, companies should make a review of their corporate communication materials. Such review should include company letterheads, electronic letterheads, email signature, templates, invoices and receipts, notices issued to customers and shareholders, company publications and other official correspondence bearing the company’s name.

Where directors’ names are disclosed, companies should ensure that the disclosure complies fully with the requirements of Section 304 rather than listing a selected few of the directors or abbreviated names. Companies may also consider implementing internal compliance policies requiring all departments responsible for external communications to utilize only approved corporate templates.

To comply with section 729(1)(c) of the Act, companies should ensure that the prescribed statutory information appears on all business correspondence and company documents. The company’s registered name, address and registration number must be clearly displayed on its document templates and electronic communication systems such as email signatures and digital document templates which must also include the required particulars in every official communication. Finally, the company may adopt a periodic compliance review to verify that all correspondence and document templates remain compliant with prompt updates made whenever there is a change to the company’s registered particulars.

Conclusion

The Corporate Affairs Commission’s enforcement directive does not aim to introduce a new legal obligation but to reinforce the existing laws that have not been adequately implemented since the enactment of CAMA 2020. This enforcement initiative should therefore be viewed as an opportunity for companies to improve their compliance systems and corporate governance.

Beyond simply avoiding sanctions, compliance with the Act promotes transparency and builds the positive image of a company that is trustworthy and accountable. In conclusion, companies that align with the statutory requirements will have greater credibility with stakeholders.