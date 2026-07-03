UUBO Pro Bono & Social Impact Report 2025

Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie (UUBO) demonstrates how strategic pro bono legal services can drive meaningful social impact across Nigeria and beyond. Through partnerships with global organizations and focused initiatives spanning healthcare advocacy, corporate governance support, and access to justice, the firm leverages its legal expertise to strengthen institutions and advance sustainable development aligned with UN SDGs.

Founded in 1983, Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie is a multi-specialisation full service corporate and commercial law firm with offices in Nigeria’s key commercial centres. The firm’s corporate practice is supported by a company secretarial department, Alsec Nominees Limited, which provides a full range of company secretarial services and our sub-firm, U-Law which caters exclusively to entrepreneurs, MSMEs, startups, and growth businesses across several industries, including the FinTech industry. It is designed as a one-stop-shop for all basic business-related legal needs, providing high-quality support in a simplified and straightforward manner at super competitive prices. We are privileged to work with diverse local and international clients to create and implement innovative practical solutions that facilitate business in Nigeria and beyond. When required, we are well-placed to work across Africa with a select network of leading African and international law firms with whom we enjoy established relationships.

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INTRODUCTION

Welcome to the 2025 edition of our annual Pro Bono Newsletter!

At Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie (“UUBO”), we consider pro bono work an intentional extension of our role as legal advisers, responsible citizens, and institutional actors within the legal system. For us, pro bono work is more than a professional obligation; it reflects our commitment to delivering legal solutions that strengthen institutions, support access to justice, and contribute to meaningful social progress within our communities. In this newsletter, we are pleased to share how that commitment translated into focused, sustained action throughout 2025.

Our pro bono practice is anchored on the same principles that define our core work: integrity, innovation, and a culture of excellence. We leverage our legal expertise across sectors and relationships across the globe to support initiatives that address systemic challenges and create lasting social impact. Collaboration is central to this effort, and we work closely with non-profit organisations and institutional partners to deliver targeted legal support where it is most needed. Our partnerships with organisations such as the Lex Mundi Pro Bono Foundation and the Thomson Reuters Foundation (TrustLaw) enable us to continue contributing to impactful projects and supporting missions on a global scale.

As societal challenges continue to grow in scale and complexity, our pro bono practice has become more focused and intentional. In 2025, we deepened our engagement across priority areas, expanded strategic partnerships, and identified new opportunities where our expertise can enhance access to justice, strengthen institutional capacity, and foster sustainable growth.

This edition of our Pro Bono Newsletter highlights the range of projects undertaken by our pro bono practice in 2025 and reflects the evolving nature of our social impact efforts. As you explore, we invite you to be inspired and to join us in shaping a more equitable and sustainable future. If you would like to read the last edition of our Pro Bono Newsletter, you may access it here.

To read this Newsletter in full, download UUBO Pro Bono & Social Impact Report 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.