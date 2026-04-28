Scope Of Work Disputes: Protecting Your Business

Scope of work disputes are among the most common and costly conflicts businesses face in commercial relationships. These disputes typically arise when parties have different understandings about the extent of work to be performed, the deliverables required, or the boundaries of a project. Fortunately, most scope of work disputes are preventable through clear documentation and practical protective measures.

LegalVision, a commercial law firm founded in 2012, combines legal expertise, technology, and operational skills to revolutionize legal services in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. Beginning as an online legal documents business, LegalVision transitioned to an incorporated legal practice in 2014, and in 2019 introduced a membership model offering unlimited access to lawyers. Expanding internationally in 2021 and 2022, LegalVision aims to provide cost-effective, quality legal services to businesses globally.

Article Insights

Natalie Casey-wyness’s articles from LegalVision are most popular: with Inhouse Counsel

in Oceania LegalVision are most popular: with readers working within the Media & Information and Law Firm industries

Summary

Scope of work disputes arise when parties have differing understandings of project deliverables, boundaries, or expectations — and are largely preventable through clear written agreements, defined variation processes, and thorough record-keeping.

Businesses can reduce exposure by using precise, measurable language in contracts, addressing assumptions explicitly, and acting quickly when disputes emerge.

Early intervention and formal documentation throughout a project’s lifecycle are critical to protecting commercial relationships and avoiding costly legal proceedings.

This article is a plain-English guide to scope of work disputes for business owners operating in New Zealand, produced by LegalVision, a commercial law firm.

LegalVision specialises in advising clients on commercial contracts and dispute resolution.

Tips for Businesses

Use written contracts for every engagement, no matter how straightforward. Define deliverables with measurable criteria, state what is excluded, and require written approval for all variations. When disputes arise, review the written terms promptly and document all related communications before making any commitments.

Scope of work disputes are among the most common and costly conflicts businesses face in commercial relationships. These disputes typically arise when parties have different understandings about the extent of work to be performed, the deliverables required, or the boundaries of a project. Fortunately, most scope of work disputes are preventable through clear documentation and practical protective measures. This article will discuss the key considerations for avoiding scope of work disputes and practical steps you can take to protect your business.

Understanding Scope of Work Disputes

A scope of work defines the parameters of a project or engagement. It outlines what will be delivered, the timeframes involved, the standards expected, and crucially, what is excluded from the agreement.

Disputes often emerge when this scope is unclear, incomplete, or interpreted differently by the parties involved.

Common triggers include:

vague language in contracts;

verbal agreements that contradict written terms;

assumptions about what is ‘standard’ in an industry; and

scope creep, where small changes accumulate into substantial additional work without formal variation processes.

The Cost of Poor Documentation

Businesses often underestimate the financial and operational impact of scope disputes. Beyond the direct costs of legal fees and potential damages, these conflicts will often:

consume management time;

disrupt project timelines;

strain cash flow; and

can permanently damage valuable business relationships.

In New Zealand’s commercial environment, where reputation and relationships matter significantly, a pattern of scope disputes can affect your ability to obtain future work or attract quality suppliers and contractors.

Protective Measures

Create Comprehensive Written Agreements

Every commercial arrangement should be documented in writing, regardless of how well you know the other party or how straightforward the project seems. Your agreement should include detailed descriptions of deliverables, specifications, quality standards, timeframes, and payment terms.

Equally important is clearly stating what is not included in the scope.

Upfront Communication

Before any contract is signed, parties should invest time discussing and clarifying the scope in plain language that everyone understands. This is particularly critical when technical expertise differs significantly between parties.

Consider software development projects, where developers use technical terms like ‘backend integration’ and ‘user authentication,’ while clients may simply want ‘a website that works on phones.’

A developer might deliver exactly what was specified in technical terms, only for the client to discover that it did not capture what they understood it would. These disputes arise not from bad faith, but from a fundamental communication gap at the contract’s formation.

Take time to translate technical language into business outcomes and ensure all parties can articulate what success looks like in their own words before documenting the agreement.

Defining Deliverables

Avoid ambiguous terms without defining what these mean in your specific context, such as:

reasonable;

appropriate; or

industry standard.

Use measurable criteria wherever possible. Instead of high-quality materials, specify exact grades, brands, or technical specifications. Rather than regular updates, state weekly written progress reports delivered each Friday by 5PM.

Implement a Formal Variation Process

Projects evolve, and changes are often necessary. Establish a clear process for handling variations before work begins. This should specify how change requests are submitted, who has authority to approve them and that all variations must be documented in writing before work proceeds.

Maintain Detailed Records

Document everything throughout the project lifecycle. Keep copies of all communications, meeting notes, progress reports, and decisions. If verbal discussions occur, follow up with written confirmation. This documentation becomes invaluable if disputes arise, providing clear evidence of what was agreed and when.

Address Assumptions

Do not assume the other party shares your understanding of industry norms or standard practices. What is ‘obvious’ to you may not be to them.

Explicitly address assumptions in your documentation, particularly regarding:

responsibilities for permits;

insurance;

site access;

materials supply; or

project management.

Key Statistics 2,847: personal grievance applications, including work disputes on scope of employment, were received by the Employment Relations Authority in 2024.

68%: of work disputes determined by the Authority in 2024 fell within its full jurisdiction, confirming broad scope of coverage.

42%: of mediated work disputes were resolved without proceeding to formal Authority investigation. Sources: Employment Relations Authority (2025) University of Auckland Faculty of Law (2025) Business New Zealand (2024)

Managing Disputes When They Arise

Despite best efforts, disputes may still occur. As is the nature of commercial dealings, you cannot mitigate or foresee every potential dispute. Which is why early intervention is crucial. Address concerns immediately rather than letting them fester. Review your contract together, focusing on the actual written terms rather than what each party hoped or assumed.

Document all dispute-related communications and avoid making commitments or admissions without proper consideration.

Building a Dispute-Resistant Culture

Beyond individual contracts, businesses should develop internal processes that minimise scope dispute risks, such as:

train staff who negotiate or manage contracts on the importance of clear documentation;

create templates for common engagement types;

implement review processes before contracts are signed;

foster a culture where asking for clarification is encouraged; and

assumptions are challenged.

Key Takeaways

Protecting your business from scope of work disputes requires proactive planning and clear communication from the outset. Remember these essential principles:

document every commercial arrangement in writing with detailed specifications and clear exclusions;

invest time upfront, ensuring all parties genuinely understand the scope in plain language, especially where technical expertise differs;

implement formal variation processes requiring written approval before executing any scope changes;

maintain comprehensive records of all communications and decisions throughout the project; and

act quickly when disputes emerge and consider early mediation to preserve business relationships.

LegalVision provides ongoing legal support for New Zealand businesses through our fixed-fee legal membership. Our experienced lawyers help businesses manage contracts, employment law, disputes, intellectual property and more, with unlimited access to specialist lawyers for a fixed monthly fee. To learn more about LegalVision’s legal membership visit our membership page.

Frequently Asked Questions

What should I do if the other party wants to proceed with verbal agreements rather than written contracts? Politely insist on written documentation, explaining that it protects both parties by ensuring everyone has the same understanding of the agreement. If they refuse, consider whether the relationship carries too much risk to proceed. How detailed does a scope of work really need to be for small projects? Even small projects benefit from clear documentation covering what will be delivered, timeframes, payment terms, and key exclusions. The level of detail should match the project’s complexity and value, but never rely solely on verbal agreements, regardless of size. What should a variation process include? It should specify how parties submit change requests, who approves them, and require written documentation before work proceeds. What is the first step when a dispute arises? Review the written contract together immediately, focusing on actual terms rather than assumptions, and document all dispute-related communications.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.