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For those looking to enter the Australian data centre market, the commercial opportunity is compelling – but it is not simple.
Delivering a data centre in Australia requires early and informed navigation of a complex legal and regulatory landscape. Site selection must account for power, water and planning constraints. Transactions and investment structures must accommodate lengthy approval pathways, including foreign investment (FIRB) and competition (ACCC) requirements. Development, construction and operating models need to be structured to manage delivery risk, capital intensity and long-term operational outcomes.
From Site to Server: The Legal Journey of a Data Centre maps the key legal and commercial milestones across the full lifecycle of a data centre project from a property and development perspective. From initial land feasibility and landowner engagement, through approvals, acquisition structuring and construction, to operational models and customer arrangements, this guide provides a practical framework to help data centre operators and investors enter the Australian market with confidence.
1. Initial feasibility and targeted due diligence
The first step in developing a data centre is identifying the right land for the project (no land, no project).
Several steps go hand in hand when identifying suitable land, including:
Power and water availability
Planning and zoning permissibility
High level land constraints and other key considerations
This stage is usually undertaken through targeted due diligence.
How we can help:
Design due diligence scopes specific to data centre risk
Identify title, planning and infrastructure constraints
Translate findings into transaction critical protections
2. Early commercial engagement with Landowner / Option Holder*
Entering into a term sheet / heads of agreement to:
Secure exclusivity
Allow due diligence to progress while preserving flexibility
How we can help:
Negotiate commercial documents that preserve optionality
Align commercial terms with approval and delivery risk
Structure arrangements to allow time for key investigations
3. Acquisition and transaction structuring and securing tenure*
Determine acquisition structure (including the most tax efficient approach), debt financing, equity investment, security and funding arrangements
Establish acquisition / investment structure
Employment and operational setup
Governance and compliance
Confirm the transaction pathway by selecting and negotiating the appropriate transaction documents
How we can help:
Draft and negotiate transaction documents, ensuring they support development activities and not just acquisition
Work with tax and commercial advisers on structuring
Design transaction structures aligned with the development strategy
Ensure the structure supports approvals, financing and exit options
Support financing documentation and conditions
Align funding with development milestones
Advise on employment and workforce arrangements
Support operational governance and compliance frameworks
4. Regulatory and Third Party Approvals*
FIRB approval (if required)
ACCC clearance (if required)
Development, planning and environmental approvals
Utility and authority engagement
How we can help:
Coordinate regulatory approval pathways
Manage approval risk in transaction documents
Support engagement with authorities and utilities
5. Development and delivery
Enter into D&C contract
Administer the design and construction
How we can help:
Advise on development and construction documentation
Align land rights with infrastructure delivery
6. Operational model
Owner operator or third party operator model
Customer and colocation contracts
How we can help:
Structure leasing and operating arrangements
Draft and negotiate customer contracts
Fully operational data centre
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.