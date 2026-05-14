ARTICLE
14 May 2026

From Site To Server: The Legal Journey Of A Data Centre

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
Delivering a data centre in Australia requires early and informed navigation of a complex legal and regulatory landscape. Site selection must account for power...
Australia Corporate/Commercial Law
Andrew Leadston and Alex Ghaderi
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Andrew Leadston’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • in Australia
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Strategy, Wealth Management and Technology topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

For those looking to enter the Australian data centre market, the commercial opportunity is compelling – but it is not simple.

Delivering a data centre in Australia requires early and informed navigation of a complex legal and regulatory landscape. Site selection must account for power, water and planning constraints. Transactions and investment structures must accommodate lengthy approval pathways, including foreign investment (FIRB) and competition (ACCC) requirements. Development, construction and operating models need to be structured to manage delivery risk, capital intensity and long-term operational outcomes.

From Site to Server: The Legal Journey of a Data Centre maps the key legal and commercial milestones across the full lifecycle of a data centre project from a property and development perspective. From initial land feasibility and landowner engagement, through approvals, acquisition structuring and construction, to operational models and customer arrangements, this guide provides a practical framework to help data centre operators and investors enter the Australian market with confidence.

1. Initial feasibility and targeted due diligence

The first step in developing a data centre is identifying the right land for the project (no land, no project).

Several steps go hand in hand when identifying suitable land, including:

  • Power and water availability
  • Planning and zoning permissibility
  • High level land constraints and other key considerations

This stage is usually undertaken through targeted due diligence.

How we can help:

  • Design due diligence scopes specific to data centre risk
  • Identify title, planning and infrastructure constraints
  • Translate findings into transaction critical protections
2. Early commercial engagement with Landowner / Option Holder*

Entering into a term sheet / heads of agreement to:

  • Secure exclusivity
  • Allow due diligence to progress while preserving flexibility

How we can help:

  • Negotiate commercial documents that preserve optionality
  • Align commercial terms with approval and delivery risk
  • Structure arrangements to allow time for key investigations
3. Acquisition and transaction structuring and securing tenure*
  • Determine acquisition structure (including the most tax efficient approach), debt financing, equity investment, security and funding arrangements
  • Establish acquisition / investment structure
  • Employment and operational setup
  • Governance and compliance
  • Confirm the transaction pathway by selecting and negotiating the appropriate transaction documents

How we can help:

  • Draft and negotiate transaction documents, ensuring they support development activities and not just acquisition
  • Work with tax and commercial advisers on structuring
  • Design transaction structures aligned with the development strategy
  • Ensure the structure supports approvals, financing and exit options
  • Support financing documentation and conditions
  • Align funding with development milestones
  • Advise on employment and workforce arrangements
  • Support operational governance and compliance frameworks
4. Regulatory and Third Party Approvals*
  • FIRB approval (if required)
  • ACCC clearance (if required)
  • Development, planning and environmental approvals
  • Utility and authority engagement

How we can help:

  • Coordinate regulatory approval pathways
  • Manage approval risk in transaction documents
  • Support engagement with authorities and utilities
5. Development and delivery
  • Enter into D&C contract
  • Administer the design and construction

How we can help:

  • Advise on development and construction documentation
  • Align land rights with infrastructure delivery
6. Operational model
  • Owner operator or third party operator model
  • Customer and colocation contracts

How we can help:

  • Structure leasing and operating arrangements
  • Draft and negotiate customer contracts
Fully operational data centre

 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Andrew Leadston
Andrew Leadston
Person photo placeholder
Alex Ghaderi
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More