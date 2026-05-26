What Is The Role Of The Board In Overseeing ESG Initiatives?

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors measure how responsibly a company operates across its environmental impact, treatment of people, and standards of governance. As investors, customers, and employees demand greater accountability, ESG oversight has become a core board responsibility, not an optional add-on.

LegalVision, a commercial law firm founded in 2012, combines legal expertise, technology, and operational skills to revolutionize legal services in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. Beginning as an online legal documents business, LegalVision transitioned to an incorporated legal practice in 2014, and in 2019 introduced a membership model offering unlimited access to lawyers. Expanding internationally in 2021 and 2022, LegalVision aims to provide cost-effective, quality legal services to businesses globally.

Article Insights

LegalVision are most popular: within Family and Matrimonial, Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Technology topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in Australia

with readers working within the Media & Information, Transport and Law Firm industries

Summary Boards have a legal and strategic responsibility to oversee ESG matters, with Australian directors’ duties under the Corporations Act 2001 increasingly encompassing climate risk and sustainability issues, and misleading ESG claims potentially breaching both the Corporations Act and the Australian Consumer Law.

Effective ESG governance requires clear accountability structures, whether through the full board, existing committees, or a dedicated ESG committee, with ESG risks integrated into enterprise risk management, executive remuneration frameworks, and long-term corporate strategy.

Boards must ensure ESG disclosures are accurate and substantiated, applying the same rigour as financial reporting, as unverified or misleading ESG claims can expose the company to legal, regulatory, and reputational consequences.

This article is a plain-English guide to board oversight of ESG for company directors and governance professionals operating in Australia, produced by LegalVision, a commercial law firm.

LegalVision specialises in advising clients on corporate governance and directors’ duties. Tips for Businesses Assign clear ESG oversight responsibilities to a board committee and document accountability frameworks formally. Link executive incentives to measurable ESG KPIs to drive accountability. Before making any public ESG claims, subject them to legal and assurance review to avoid greenwashing exposure under the Corporations Act or Australian Consumer Law.Summarise with: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors measure how responsibly a company operates across its environmental impact, treatment of people, and standards of governance. As investors, customers, and employees demand greater accountability, ESG oversight has become a core board responsibility, not an optional add-on. This article outlines the role of the board in overseeing ESG initiatives, and highlights practical steps directors can take to embed ESG principles into strategy and governance.

What is ESG?

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance, and refers to the three key factors used to measure a company’s sustainability and ethical impact.

Environmental : How the business manages its impact on the natural environment. For example, emissions, waste management, renewable energy adoption, and climate risk mitigation.

: How the business manages its impact on the natural environment. For example, emissions, waste management, renewable energy adoption, and climate risk mitigation. Social : How the company treats its people, customers, and community. This includes workplace diversity, employee wellbeing, supply chain practices and community engagement.

: How the company treats its people, customers, and community. This includes workplace diversity, employee wellbeing, supply chain practices and community engagement. Governance: How the organisation is directed and controlled. This covers board structure, executive pay, risk management, transparency, and ethical decision-making.

Together, ESG factors provide a framework for assessing how responsibly a business operates. For boards, this means moving beyond compliance to ensuring ESG principles are integrated into long-term strategy and risk management.

Why ESG Oversight Belongs in the Boardroom

The integrity of ESG disclosures is increasingly scrutinised, and boards must treat this with the same rigor as financial reporting. In many organisations, this oversight now resides with the audit committee bridging ESG and assurance.

ESG and related risks such as climate, DEI, supply chain, governance are evolving rapidly into material business considerations. That elevates their strategic importance and makes them inherently board-level topics.

The Board’s ESG Oversight Responsibilities

Australian directors face statutory duties including care, diligence and acting in the company’s best interests under the Corporations Act 2001. ESG developments render these duties broader in scope, increasingly encompassing climate risk and sustainability issues.

Misleading ESG claims may breach both the Corporations Act and Australian Consumer Law. Boards must therefore oversee ESG with the same rigor as financial or regulatory risks.

1. Embedding ESG within Governance Structures

Effective ESG governance requires clarity in structure and accountability. Boards are strengthening oversight by assigning ESG responsibilities to:

the full board;

nominating and governance committees; or

dedicated sustainability/ESG committees, but more typically a multi-committee approach.

Proper coordination ensures that ESG risks and opportunities are monitored across audit, remuneration, nominating and risk committees.

2. Integrating ESG into Strategic Risk Management

ESG matters are increasingly part of enterprise risk management (ERM). Boards should expand their materiality evaluations to include external stakeholder impacts and environmental conditions, helping the company build resilience and align strategy with ESG trends.

3. Equipping Directors & Leadership with ESG Fluency

Leadership, particularly the board chair, must stay climate-literate, provide educational opportunities, and bring diversity of skills and perspective to the boardroom.

4. Aligning Strategy, Incentives, and Reporting

Climate action should be woven into corporate strategy, risk conversations, and executive remuneration frameworks. Boards that tie ESG goals to short, medium, and long-term KPIs create clarity and accountability across the organisation.

Clear governance structures underpin this alignment, allowing boards to reduce ESG greenwashing risks and ensure disclosures meet emerging regulatory requirements.

Practical Steps for Boards

The following consist of the practical steps for boards:

Strengthen Assurance Task the audit committee with overseeing ESG disclosures. Engage reputable third-party assurance providers to validate ESG data. Clarify Governance Frameworks Define who (board or committees) owns ESG oversight. Set up coordination protocols across audit, risk, compensation, and governance committees. Build ESG Fluency and Capacity Facilitate ESG training for directors. Consider board recruitment of ESG-savvy members to strengthen collective expertise. Integrate ESG into Strategy and Incentives Embed ESG into risk evaluations and capital allocation decisions. Link executive incentives to ESG performance; clear, measurable, time-phased goals. Drive Transparency and Mitigate Greenwashing Apply assurance and legal rigour to public ESG disclosures. Monitor ESG messaging carefully, so avoid unsubstantiated claims that could trigger scrutiny. Guard Against ESG-Related Disclosure and Reputation Risks ESG failures can lead to legal exposure under consumer or corporation law. A robust oversight framework is your first line of defense.

Key Statistics 70%: Boards oversaw climate-related issues in 70% of companies by market capitalisation in 2024, up from 53% in 2022. 41%: 41% of ASX 200 companies had a dedicated sustainability committee by early 2024. 69.5%: 69.5% of ASX 200 companies disclosed climate information against the TCFD framework in 2023. Sources OECD, Global Corporate Sustainability Report 2025 Australian Institute of Company Directors, Rise of the Sustainability Committee in the ASX 200 (Feb 2024) Australasian Centre for Corporate Social Investment, Promises, Pathways & Performance: Climate Change Disclosure in the ASX200 (July 2024)

Key Takeaways

The board plays a critical role in ESG oversight by ensuring integrity, alignment, strategic direction, and accountability. Third-party assurance, clear governance structures, and robust committee frameworks further strengthen ESG credibility. As ESG risks are business risks, boards must integrate them into strategy, risk management, reporting, and organisational culture. Failure to effectively oversee ESG may threaten long-term value and expose the company to legal, regulatory, and reputational consequences.

LegalVision provides ongoing legal support for businesses through our fixed-fee legal membership. Our experienced business lawyers help businesses manage contracts, employment law, disputes, intellectual property, and more, with unlimited access to specialist lawyers for a fixed monthly fee. To learn more about LegalVision’s legal membership, visit our membership page.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the board’s role in ESG oversight? The board is responsible for overseeing ESG risks and opportunities, ensuring they are integrated into strategy, governance, and reporting. Why is ESG important for businesses? ESG issues are now core business risks, and poor oversight can lead to legal, regulatory, and reputational consequences, as well as impact long-term value. Can misleading ESG claims expose a company to legal liability? Yes. Misleading ESG claims, often called ‘greenwashing’, can breach both the Corporations Act 2001 and the Australian Consumer Law. Boards must apply the same legal rigour to ESG disclosures as they would to financial reporting to avoid regulatory scrutiny and reputational damage. How should boards integrate ESG into executive remuneration frameworks? Boards should link executive incentives to clear, measurable, and time-phased ESG KPIs across short, medium, and long-term performance goals. Tying remuneration to ESG outcomes creates accountability and signals genuine organisational commitment to sustainability and ethical governance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.