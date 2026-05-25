Commercial Litigation Update - May 2026

There have been two interesting recent Federal Court appeal decisions on legal professional privilege (LPP).

In Medibank, the Full Court dismissed Medibank’s application for leave to appeal against findings that LPP did not apply to three Deloitte reports prepared following a cyber incident in late 2022.

The Full Court found no error in the primary judgment, in which it was accepted that the reports were commissioned for a legal purpose but not accepted that this was the dominant purpose when assessed objectively against the broader factual context, particularly having regard to Medibank’s:

public statements regarding the engagement of Deloitte; and engagement with APRA concerning the terms of reference for Deloitte’s review.

In Mastercard, the Full Court considered whether the filing of affidavits gave rise to a waiver of LPP. The affidavits did not disclose the contents of legal advice but addressed the state of mind of relevant decision makers.

The Full Court also found no error in the primary judge’s findings that:

Mastercard waived LPP over underlying communications regarding the subject matter of the evidence – it was inconsistent for Mastercard to advance a positive case regarding the deponents’ knowledge while maintaining privilege over related communications; and the filing and serving of the affidavits was sufficient to give rise to a waiver – it was not necessary that the affidavits be ‘read’ at trial before waiver occurred.

See: Mastercard Asia/Pacific (Australia) Pty Ltd v Australian Competition and Consumer Commission [2026] FCAFC 37; Medibank Private Limited v McClure [2026] FCAFC 38.

See further: Australia: Briefing note - Medibank Private Limited v McClure [2026] FCAFC 38

Intersection of artificial intelligence and LPP