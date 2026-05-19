Navigating Shareholder Activism In Australia: Legal Responses For Corporate Boards

As investor involvement and expectations increase, startups and SMEs are seeing more shareholder activism. This can include investors challenging business decisions or raising concerns about governance. Companies need to understand the legal framework and manage these issues carefully to protect the business and maintain investor confidence.

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Summary Shareholder activism is increasing in Australian startups and SMEs as investors become more involved in business decisions and governance.

Shareholders may use legal rights to challenge management, particularly where there are concerns about performance, strategy or communication.

Strong governance, clear documentation and proactive engagement are essential to manage risks and maintain investor confidence.

This article explains shareholder activism for Australian business owners and outlines key legal rights and response strategies in startups and SMEs.

It is written by LegalVision’s business lawyers. LegalVision, a commercial law firm, specialises in advising clients on corporate governance and shareholder disputes. Tips for Businesses Put clear governance structures in place early, including a tailored constitution and shareholders agreement. Maintain regular communication with investors and keep accurate records of decisions. Monitor share ownership changes and address concerns quickly to prevent escalation. Consider mediation and seek professional advice where disputes arise. As investor involvement and expectations increase, startups and SMEs are seeing more shareholder activism. This can include investors challenging business decisions or raising concerns about governance. Companies need to understand the legal framework and manage these issues carefully to protect the business and maintain investor confidence.

In smaller companies, activist shareholders often arises from close investor relationships and specific operational concerns. Concentrated ownership and less formal governance can make these issues more complex, requiring a more structured and proactive approach.

Common Triggers and Manifestations of Activism

Shareholder activism in startups and SMEs usually comes from concerns about performance, strategy or governance. Venture capital investors may step in if the company misses targets, changes direction without consultation or underperforms. These investors often have strong contractual rights and influence over decisions.

Angel investors and high-net-worth individuals may become active if relationships with founders break down or if the company’s direction no longer aligns with their goals. Family offices may act during succession changes, while employee shareholders may raise concerns if equity plans do not deliver expected value or ownership structures change.

Some common shareholder activists objectives include:

challenging executive compensation packages perceived as excessive relative to performance;

opposing capital allocation decisions such as major acquisitions or R&D investments;

demanding board representation or governance changes; and

pressuring for exit strategies.

Less formal governance in startups and SMEs can make activist concerns worse. Limited board oversight, poor record-keeping and weak communication with minority shareholders can lead to claims of mismanagement or breaches of duties. These issues can spread quickly through social media and professional networks, harming the company’s reputation.

Because ownership is often concentrated, even small shareholders may have legal rights under the Corporations Act. This can make activist actions easier to start and more disruptive than in larger companies.

Legal Rights and Response Frameworks

Under the Corporations Act, shareholders in startups and SMEs have important legal rights. Shareholders with at least 5% of voting shares can call general meetings and propose resolutions, and may be able to remove directors depending on the company’s constitution or shareholders agreement . While shareholders do not usually have a right to access company books, they can apply to a court in certain cases.

Directors must meet the same duties as in larger companies, including:

acting with care;

in good faith; and

for proper purposes.

The business judgment rule can protect decisions made properly, but directors should keep clear records and seek advice when needed.

For most startups and SMEs, having a clear constitution and shareholders agreement is critical. These documents can set out governance rules, dispute processes and share transfer restrictions to help manage shareholder issues.

In practice, managing shareholder relationships early is key. Clear communication, transparent reporting and addressing concerns quickly can prevent disputes from escalating. Mediation is often a more practical and cost-effective solution than going to court.

Building Defensive Governance Infrastructure

Startups and SMEs can reduce the risk of shareholder activism by putting strong governance and communication practices in place early.

Key steps include:

Establish clear governance structures: Set up a board or advisory board to improve oversight and decision-making.

Set up a board or advisory board to improve oversight and decision-making. Maintain proper documentation: Hold regular board meetings, keep detailed minutes and provide consistent financial reporting to support transparency.

Hold regular board meetings, keep detailed minutes and provide consistent financial reporting to support transparency. Use strong legal documents: Ensure your constitution and shareholders agreement clearly cover governance, dispute resolution, information rights and share transfers.

Ensure your constitution and shareholders agreement clearly cover governance, dispute resolution, information rights and share transfers. Build strong investor relationships: Provide regular updates, communicate openly and engage early on major decisions to prevent disputes.

Provide regular updates, communicate openly and engage early on major decisions to prevent disputes. Develop director capability: Make sure founders and directors understand their duties and have access to legal, financial and communications advisers.

Make sure founders and directors understand their duties and have access to legal, financial and communications advisers. Monitor risks proactively: Track changes in share ownership, identify potential activist risks and plan responses in advance.

Key Takeaways

Startups and SMEs should manage shareholder activism risks by putting clear governance structures in place early, including tailored constitutions, shareholders agreements and proper documentation.

Focusing on strong relationships, clear communication and resolving issues early is often more effective than formal legal action. Getting advice from experienced advisers can also help businesses manage shareholder issues while supporting long-term growth and investor confidence.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can shareholders force changes in a startup or SME? Yes. Shareholders with at least 5% of voting shares can call meetings and propose resolutions, and may be able to remove directors depending on the company’s constitution or shareholders agreement. How can companies reduce the risk of shareholder activism? By putting clear governance structures in place, maintaining good communication with investors and addressing concerns early before they escalate into formal disputes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.