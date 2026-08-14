Managing Execution Risk In Retail Capital Transactions

A decade ago, many retail capital transactions were won or lost solely on the quality of the asset.

Today, transaction success depends more and more on the quality of execution.

That is not because the retail investment market has slowed. Quality shopping centre assets continue to attract significant investor interest, but buyers have become more disciplined in how they assess risk, structure acquisitions and allocate responsibility for uncertainty. As a result, execution risk has become one of the most important drivers of transaction outcomes.

Increasingly, the question is not whether a buyer wants the asset, but whether they can quickly understand its risks and are prepared to assume them.

Those risks may include tenant covenant strength, lease documentation, capital expenditure requirements, incomplete works, planning uncertainty, regulatory approvals or transaction structure. Where those issues are not properly understood or managed, they can quickly become pricing issues.

For shopping centre owners and investors, the implications are significant. In today's market, transaction certainty has become a competitive advantage.

Execution risk has become valuation risk

One of the most noticeable shifts in retail capital transactions is the extent to which buyers are pricing risk.

Historically, investors may have accepted a degree of uncertainty where the underlying asset was sufficiently attractive. Today, buyers are undertaking deeper due diligence and expecting greater certainty around key assumptions underpinning value.

As a result, assets with unresolved issues often experience:

reduced bidder competition

longer transaction timeframes

increased due diligence requirements

price reductions

more extensive contractual qualifications

retention arrangements; or

additional indemnity demands.

Execution risk is no longer simply a legal issue addressed after commercial terms have been agreed. It has become part of the valuation exercise itself.

Buyers are also generally prepared to pay strong prices for quality assets where risks have been properly understood and documented. Conversely, uncertainty can become expensive.

Tenant income risk remains the primary focus

For shopping centre assets, income quality remains the foundation of value.

Buyers continue to place significant emphasis on the strength and sustainability of the rent roll. Issues that might previously have been viewed as administrative can now become material transaction issues.

Common examples include:

undocumented leasing arrangements

side agreements with tenants

unrecorded rental concessions, including those inherited from a previous landowner

unresolved rental disputes

expired or inadequate tenant security

inconsistencies between tenancy schedules and lease documentation

undisclosed arrears

significant exposure to underperforming tenants.

When discovered during due diligence, these issues can lead to repricing discussions or demands for additional contractual protection.

Shopping centre owners should, therefore, take a critical look at their leasing documentation, security arrangements and tenant profile before commencing a sale process. A proactive review may identify issues that can be resolved before they become discussion points during negotiations.

Equally important is ensuring that any relevant information is organised and readily accessible. A well-organised data room containing all key materials can streamline due diligence, reduce requests for information and, in doing so, allow the transactions team to focus on progressing the deal.

Being organised up front can also give you more latitude to impose a shorter due diligence period on prospective buyers, thus reducing the risk of market changes stymying a deal.

While this preparation generally requires input from asset managers, leasing teams and legal advisers, the time and cost invested upfront can often save significant time down the track.

Due diligence is increasingly driving outcomes

Many transactions do not encounter difficulty because of fundamental concerns with the asset itself. Rather, issues emerge during due diligence which create uncertainty for buyers.

In retail transactions, common friction points include:

lease anomalies

planning constraints

unresolved disputes

service infrastructure issues

undocumented occupational arrangements

incomplete landlord works

deferred capital expenditure

uncertainty surrounding redevelopment potential.

None of these issues necessarily prevents a transaction from proceeding, but if left unresolved, they can alter negotiating leverage. Lack of leverage can lead to unfavourable contract terms or a delay in the transaction.

A buyer who identifies material uncertainty late in the process may seek a purchase price reduction, extended due diligence rights, additional warranties or specific indemnity protection. Delays can also expose transactions to changing market conditions. In the current environment, factors such as interest rate volatility, inflation concerns, tax reforms and broader geopolitical issues can test a buyer’s willingness to proceed. The longer a due diligence period runs, the greater the risk the transaction falls apart.

For this reason, pre-sale readiness is critical. Sellers who identify and address issues early are generally better placed to maintain transaction momentum and preserve value.

Regulatory and approval risk

While leasing and income risks generally dominate retail transactions, regulatory and approval requirements can also affect execution.

Depending on the nature of the transaction and the parties involved, considerations may include:

FIRB approvals

competition and merger control requirements

taxation structuring issues

duty implications

GST treatment

financing approvals

internal investment committee approvals.

The transaction documents should clearly allocate responsibility for obtaining any necessary approvals, and address the consequences of delay, refusal or conditional approval.

Using the contract as a risk management tool

Transaction documents do more than simply record the commercial deal. They can also play an important role in managing execution risk.

Carefully drafted contracts provide greater certainty around how risks will be addressed if they arise between exchange and completion. Importantly, the most effective contractual solutions are not always the most aggressive. In many cases, transaction certainty is improved through careful risk allocation rather than broad termination rights or heavily one-sided protections.

The objective is to ensure that identified risks have a clear owner and a clear consequence – this is where clear drafting comes into play.

Risk management as a competitive advantage

In today's market, execution is no longer a secondary consideration. Buyers continue to compete strongly for quality shopping centre assets, but they are scrutinising risk more carefully than ever before.

For shopping centre owners and investors, this creates an opportunity. Those who invest in pre-sale readiness, maintain disciplined leasing records, identify potential issues early and use transaction documents strategically are often able to achieve better pricing outcomes and greater deal certainty.

Ultimately, successful retail capital transactions are not simply about presenting a high-quality asset. They are about demonstrating that the transaction can be completed with confidence.