Australia's Nuclear Frontier: Key Contractual Considerations For AUKUS Industry Participants

Liability, force majeure, and relief events

The scale, complexity, and significant capital investment required from all parties is unique for nuclear projects. This has a number of contractual and commercial consequences.

Due to the intensive capital costs relative to other projects, limitations of liability in nuclear contracts are usually much lower as a proportion of the contract price. The sizing of caps is ultimately a commercial decision and very much depends on the scope of work, size of package and payment/risk model; but in the nuclear context we have seen aggregate liability caps below what is considered market in other sectors.

The force majeure definition is typically an open-list, a closed-list definition (and attendant risk pricing) is not generally considered value for money in the nuclear context.

Given the rapid pace of legislative and regulatory development in Australia, relief and compensation events triggered by change in law should be clearly defined.

Nuclear-related projects can also be contentious and high-profile and we typically see contractors push for full relief for protestor and third-party intervention action. Industry participants should consider whether a contract’s adjustment event regime expressly addresses this risk and, if not, whether intervention should be added as a named relief event.

What is the role of insurance?

In nuclear, the licensed operator would typically have in place project-wide construction-phase and operational-phase insurances covering all risks of loss or damage to the project works at the site. This includes any supplier/contractors' permanent works in progress and plant and materials for incorporation into the permanent works as well as third-party liabilities relating to on-site operations (subject to policy limits and exclusions, including excess/deductible amounts and maximum levels of cover).

However, industry participants should be aware that standard all risks insurance policies will not necessarily provide coverage throughout the life of a project. After nuclear materials arrive at the site, all risks insurance policies may cease to be available to cover loss or damage to the HRZ, meaning this risk may need to be self-insured. This gap in coverage widens where contractor activities are still ongoing after the introduction of nuclear fuel (with the transition to operational insurance).

Where adequate insurance protection is unavailable, contracting parties may explore whether indemnity protection can be negotiated for normally insurable events of loss or damage. In practice, this may involve contractors seeking indemnity protection from the licensed operator and subcontractors seeking protection from their employers. This is an evolving area in the Australian market.

What are the supply chain restrictions?

Contracts in the nuclear industry often include broad restrictions in relation to proscribed countries and nationals/dual nationals from those countries. This will be further reinforced in the context of the AUKUS program and sensitivities around military technology and export control restrictions.

Although not unexpected given the geopolitical sensitivities that characterise the defence and nuclear industries, this can cause practical issues and should be considered early in the supply chain engagement and mapping process.

What is the emerging regulatory environment for nuclear in Australia?

Given the emerging nature of the nuclear regulatory environment in Australia, the requirements of local authorities and regulators are currently formative. Industry participants should consider how best to manage the risk of emerging regulatory requirements. For example, in relation to execution methodologies, this could be framed as relief for a breach of pre-agreed assumptions about regulatory requirements, potentially built around the contractor's submitted execution plan prepared in line with established practice in more mature nuclear markets.

Given the current state of flux, parties should agree from the outset of contracting how best to allocate and manage risk relating to emerging requirements.

Conclusion

AUKUS and Australia's commitment to acquiring and domestically building nuclear-powered submarines represents a transformational opportunity for industry participants across the defence and nuclear supply chain. This article has highlighted some of the unique contractual challenges the nuclear landscape presents. With our extensive local and international experience advising on major defence and nuclear projects, Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is uniquely placed to support industry participants in navigating these opportunities and challenges.