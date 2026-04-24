New Hate Speech Laws: What Your Business Needs To Know

From 22 January 2026, Australia’s new Combatting Antisemitism, Hate and Extremism (Criminal and Migration Laws) Act 2026 creates serious criminal liability for anyone who funds, supports, or promotes prohibited hate groups. Businesses are not exempt. The Act’s broad definitions of ‘support’ and ‘funding’ mean that ordinary commercial activity, from charitable donations to supplier contracts, can now carry criminal risk.

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Summary

From 22 January 2026, businesses face criminal liability for funding, supporting, or displaying symbols of prohibited hate groups under the Combatting Antisemitism, Hate and Extremism (Criminal and Migration Laws) Act 2026.

Businesses must review supply chains, commercial agreements, and workplace policies to avoid inadvertently breaching the new laws.

Employee conduct that previously warranted only disciplinary action may now cross a criminal threshold under a lower recklessness standard.

This article explains the legal obligations Australian businesses face under the Combatting Antisemitism, Hate and Extremism (Criminal and Migration Laws) Act 2026, serving as a plain-English guide for business owners operating in Australia.

It has been prepared by LegalVision, a commercial law firm that specialises in advising clients on regulatory compliance and employment law.

Tips for Businesses

Update commercial contracts to include warranties, indemnities, and termination rights relating to prohibited hate groups. Add hate group checks to supplier and contractor onboarding. Refresh workplace policies and staff training to reflect the new recklessness standard. Review any platforms hosting user-generated content and establish clear moderation procedures.

From 22 January 2026, Australia’s new Combatting Antisemitism, Hate and Extremism (Criminal and Migration Laws) Act 2026 creates serious criminal liability for anyone who funds, supports, or promotes prohibited hate groups. Businesses are not exempt. The Act’s broad definitions of ‘support’ and ‘funding’ mean that ordinary commercial activity, from charitable donations to supplier contracts, can now carry criminal risk. This article explains the key changes introduced by the new laws and sets out practical steps your business can take to ensure compliance.

What Are the New Laws?

The Government introduced the new law in January 2026 to build on the Criminal Code Amendment (Hate Crimes) Act 2025. In 2025, Parliament expanded the meaning of ‘advocating’ violence to include recklessness. Whereas in 2026, Parliament created a specific regime for ‘Prohibited Hate Groups’.

Key provisions include:

the Government can now list organisations as ‘prohibited hate groups’ (similar to the existing terrorist organisation listing framework);

it is now a criminal offence to direct, fund, recruit for, or provide material support to a prohibited hate group; and

the laws strengthen bans on the public display of hate symbols (such as Nazi symbols).

How Do These Laws Impact Businesses?

While the laws are primarily targeted at extremist groups, the broad definition of ‘support’ and ‘funding’ creates new compliance obligations for businesses.

Financial and Supply Chain Risks

The new offences regarding funding and providing support to prohibited hate groups apply to everyone, including corporations.

Businesses must exercise due diligence to avoid inadvertently supporting prohibited hate groups, as even unintentional support can attract legal scrutiny despite the law focusing on reckless or intentional conduct. This includes:

charitable donations;

community sponsorships; and

supplier or contractor relationships.

Workplace Culture and Employee Conduct

Under the Act, a person may be liable if they are reckless about whether their words promote violence against a protected group, such as:

groups defined by race;

religion;

gender identity;

sexual orientation; or

disability.

While the Act targets criminal behaviour, its provisions directly impact what is considered acceptable conduct within a business, which means that a serious human resources issue could also be a potential criminal matter.

This impacts your workplace in two ways:

an employee making heated comments about protected groups in the workplace may now be crossing a criminal threshold, not just a disciplinary one; or if an employee is found to be a member of a ‘prohibited hate group’ outside of work, this creates complex legal issues regarding their continued employment. If a business discovers an employee belongs to such a group, it may be employing someone involved in criminal activity, not just holding extreme views.

Online Content and Marketing

If your business hosts user-generated content, your risk increases, such as:

a forum;

comments section or social media group.

Under the new Act, you could be seen as recklessly supporting a prohibited hate group if you know illegal content is on your platform and do not remove it.

In this context, recklessness means you are aware of the content but fail to take reasonable steps to take it down.

Even if your conduct does not amount to a criminal offence, the eSafety Commissioner can still take action against you. Under the Online Safety Act, the Commissioner has broad powers to issue takedown notices and impose significant fines if you host content that promotes violence or supports criminal organisations.

Key Statistics: 3,892: racial hatred complaints were received by the Australian Human Rights Commission in 2024–25, a sharp increase reflecting growing exposure to hate speech.

Over 1.2 million: online hate speech incidents were reported to the eSafety Commissioner in the 12 months to June 2025.

Significant rise: in business-related hate speech complaints, particularly involving social media platforms and employee conduct. Sources: Australian Human Rights Commission (2025) eSafety Commissioner (2025) Law Council of Australia (2024)

Three Practical Steps for Businesses

1. Review Your Service Agreements

Businesses should review and update their standard commercial agreements, including those with suppliers and service providers. Consider inserting specific clauses to ensure all parties acknowledge and commit to complying with the Combatting Antisemitism, Hate and Extremism Act 2026.

These provisions should include:

a formal warranty from the other party that they are not a prohibited group and do not support one;

an indemnity to protect your business from any losses if that warranty is breached; and

a clear right of termination for non-compliance.

2. Review Your Due Diligence

If your business makes frequent donations or engages many small third-party contractors, consider adding a check against the government’s list of Prohibited Hate Groups to your onboarding process. This is similar to the checks many businesses already do for sanctions or money laundering.

3. Refresh Employee Training and Policies

Remind staff that the legal landscape has changed. You should explain that behaviour which may have previously led only to internal disciplinary action could now amount to a criminal offence for advocating violence.

A new, lower ‘recklessness’ standard now applies. This means an employee can be liable not only if they intend to encourage violence, but also if they are careless about whether their words could encourage it.

Key Takeaways

For businesses, the key takeaways are:

it is illegal to fund, support, or display symbols of prohibited hate groups;

businesses should ensure they do not inadvertently financially support listed hate groups through supply chains or donations; and

make sure your employment policies are aligned with the new Act.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can my business be liable if an employee posts hateful content outside work? Potentially. If an employee advocates violence against a protected group, this may be a criminal offence. It can also create workplace and reputational risks for your business. Employers should address this conduct under workplace policies and seek legal advice where serious issues arise. Do these laws apply to business donations and suppliers? Yes. Businesses can commit an offence if they fund or support a prohibited hate group, including through donations, sponsorships or supplier relationships. You should carry out due diligence to ensure organisations you deal with are not listed as prohibited groups. Can an employee’s outside conduct affect my business? Yes. If an employee belongs to a prohibited hate group outside work, your business may face complex legal and criminal exposure. What should service agreements now include? Insert warranties confirming parties aren’t prohibited groups, indemnities for breaches, and clear termination rights for non-compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.