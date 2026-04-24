Part 4: The Legal Architecture Of A Franchise System - What You’re Actually Building

Introduction

Franchising in Australia operates under a well-developed legal regime. The Franchising Code of Conduct, which has the force of law under the Competition and Consumer Act 2010 (Cth), sets minimum standards for disclosure, franchise agreements, and the conduct of the franchise relationship.

The prospective franchisor must determine the architecture of the system before the legal drafting can commence. Structure decisions, such as, how territories are defined, how royalties are calculated, which entity holds the intellectual property will dictate the drafting of the documents.

Legal Overview

Corporate Structure: Separating the Assets from the Operations

The first architectural decision is corporate. Best practice is to have a different entity for holding your intellectual property from the entity that operates as the franchisor. This separation protects the core assets of the business: if the franchisor entity faces claims from franchisees or third parties, the intellectual property remains shielded in a separate holding company.

The franchisor entity is the party named in the franchise agreement and the disclosure document, and it is the entity that carries the ongoing relationship with franchisees. Where the founder also intends to operate individual franchise locations, a further layer of separation makes sense: a dedicated operating entity for each site or territory, so that the liabilities of one location cannot contaminate another. This kind of structuring has tax implications as well as risk implications and is worth getting right before any franchise documentation is prepared. Restructuring later is disproportionately expensive.

The Intellectual Property Foundation

Every franchisee operates under your brand, which means the brand needs to be legally yours to license. This sounds obvious, but a common misconception trips up otherwise careful operators: registering a business name with ASIC does not give you any exclusive right to the name. Business name registration is an administrative record. It confers no enforcement mechanism and no protection against others using the same or a similar mark.

Trade mark registration through IP Australia is the only form of protection that actually allows you to prevent unauthorised use and to license the mark with confidence. The registration process takes several months, so it needs to be started well before the first franchise agreement is signed. Copyright in brand assets created by third parties, e.g. logos, website design, marketing materials, should also be confirmed in writing. Under Australian copyright law, the creator typically owns the initial rights unless there is an explicit written assignment.

Legal Documents

The Disclosure Layer

The Franchising Code of Conduct requires franchisors to provide prospective franchisees with specific information at specific times. The full disclosure document must be provided at least fourteen days before the franchisee signs the franchise agreement or makes any non-refundable payment. It covers the franchisor’s history, financials, the agreement terms, existing franchisees, and any legal proceedings. It must be updated annually, and any material change during the year requires a continuous update.

Before that, earlier in the engagement, the franchisor must provide a prescribed Information Statement; a short, standardised document that orients the prospective franchisee to the nature of franchising itself. This is the step that is most often missed. Failing to provide it at the right time is a breach, even where no formal application has been lodged and no money has changed hands. Franchisors who treat disclosure as a task for the signing table rather than as a discipline that runs through the recruitment process tend to discover the gap only when a dispute arises.

A further disclosure layer sits at the sector level. The Franchise Disclosure Register is a public register administered by the ACCC, and all franchise systems must be registered and updated annually. Non-compliance attracts significant civil penalties. For a prospective franchisor, registration is not a launch formality, it is a recurring compliance obligation that needs to be built into the system’s calendar from the outset.

The Franchise Agreement

The franchise agreement is the contract that governs the relationship and defines everything of commercial substance: the rights granted, the territory, the fees, the term, the standards, and the basis on which the relationship can end. A well-drafted agreement balances the franchisor’s need to protect the brand with the franchisee’s need for commercial certainty and independence. Under-drafted agreements fail both parties equally; they expose the franchisor to arguments about what was agreed, and leave the franchisee uncertain about what they have actually bought.

The scope of this article does not allow a section-by-section walk through the agreement, but the principle worth internalising is this: the agreement is not a template to be adapted. It is the document that will shape every franchisee relationship for the life of the system, and it deserves the same care as the commercial modelling and operational preparation that precede it.

Practical Take-Aways

Structure Before Documentation

The legal architecture of a franchise system is best thought of as a sequence, not a checklist. Corporate structure first, so that the assets sit where they need to sit. Intellectual property next, because the brand is the thing you are licensing. Then the disclosure regime and the franchise agreement, because those documents only work if the structure underneath them is sound.

For prospective franchisors, the single most common and most expensive mistake is starting the documentation before the structure. A franchise agreement drafted over the wrong corporate entity, or licensing a trade mark that has not been properly registered, will need to be unpicked once the problem surfaces. The preparation is sequential for a reason, and the businesses that franchise well are generally the ones that resisted the temptation to skip steps.

The legal architecture is one of several questions a business owner needs to work through before franchising. Whelan Lawyers has prepared a comprehensive guide, Your Guide to Becoming a Franchisor: How to Franchise Your Business,which walks through the full readiness assessment, the legal architecture, and the commercial decisions that shape a sustainable network. The guide is available to download here.

Part 5: Built to Sell: Why the First Franchise Agreement Shapes the Exit Ten Years Later