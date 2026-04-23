Part 3: The Three-Sided Profit Test - What Your Numbers Need To Show Before You Franchise

Most prospective franchisors assume that if the business is profitable, it can be franchised. The profit-and-loss statement is healthy, the margins look sound, and the next step feels natural. What this overlooks is that franchising does not simply share the existing profit, it restructures it.

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Introduction

Most prospective franchisors assume that if the business is profitable, it can be franchised. The profit-and-loss statement is healthy, the margins look sound, and the next step feels natural. What this overlooks is that franchising does not simply share the existing profit, it restructures it.

The franchisor takes on new costs. The franchisee inherits a cost structure the founder never operated under. And the underlying business often needs to support returns for two parties where previously it supported only one. The numbers that work beautifully for a single operator do not always survive that translation.

The numbers that work beautifully for a single operator do not always survive that translation.

Overview

Testing Genuine Profitability

Before a business can be franchised, its financials need to be scrutinised independently of the founder's personal involvement. This is the first and most uncomfortable test. Many operations look robust only because the owner works eighty hours a week, draws less than a market-rate salary, or relies on informal supplier arrangements no franchisee will inherit. A business that depends on that level of personal subsidy is not a franchisable model, it is a job that happens to generate profit.

The exercise worth doing is to reconstruct the profit and loss statement on the assumption that a professional manager, paid at standard industry rates, runs the business in your place. Strip out the favourable supplier arrangements, the unpaid owner hours, the below-market remuneration. What remains is the true margin of the business as a system, as opposed to the margin of the business as you personally operate it. If that figure is still healthy, there is something to franchise. If it collapses, the business needs further work before the next step can be contemplated.

The Consistency Requirement

Alongside the reconstruction, at least three years of prepared financial statements are needed to establish that the performance is repeatable. Shorter or informal histories leave open the possibility that the results reflect temporary conditions rather than an enduring system. Franchising is a long-term commitment, and franchisees will be committing their own capital on the strength of the numbers placed in front of them. Those numbers need to survive scrutiny.

Commercial Implications

Modelling the Franchisee's Position

The second side of the profit test is the franchisee's. A franchisee pays an initial fee, ongoing royalties, marketing contributions, rent, wages, insurance, and every other cost of running the site, all while trying to earn a reasonable return on the capital they have invested. If your modelling shows that the operator cannot cover their own living expenses after all of those deductions, the fee structure needs to be redesigned.

This is where otherwise sound systems come undone. Royalties are sometimes set by reference to what the franchisor needs to earn, rather than what the franchisee can sustainably pay. The problem surfaces eighteen months in, not at signing.

In one matter, an eight per cent royalty combined with a two per cent marketing levy squeezed margins so tightly that franchisees could not pay themselves a reasonable wage. The consequences were predictable: chronic underperformance, disengaged operators, and years of expensive legal disputes. The royalty income did not come close to compensating the franchisor for the cost of that litigation or the reputational damage to the brand.

Stress-testing the franchisee's pro-forma figures before the fee structure is finalised is not a courtesy. It is the single most protective financial exercise a franchisor can do, because it is the one that reveals whether the system is commercially viable for the party whose viability actually sustains it.

Funding the Launch Independently

The third side of the test sits with the franchisor. Setting up a franchise system properly costs money: legal documentation, the operations manual, training programs, technology infrastructure, recruitment, and onboarding. Funding that setup independently, from retained earnings, investor capital, or dedicated debt, is the only sound approach.

Where franchisors rely on initial franchise fees to cover setup costs, even without deliberate intent, they create a structural imbalance. Early franchisees effectively subsidise the preparation of the system they are joining. That imbalance erodes trust once it becomes apparent, and can give rise to claims of misrepresentation under the Australian Consumer Law where the disclosure document suggested the system was fully built. The cleaner approach is to have the system fully formed before the first operator signs on, with franchise fees treated as a recovery of recruitment and onboarding costs rather than as a funding mechanism for preparation work.

Practical Take-Aways

Three Tests, One Decision

The financial readiness test is therefore not a single exercise but three interlocking ones. The business must show genuine, replicable profitability stripped of the founder's personal subsidy. The franchisee must be able to operate sustainably after the full weight of the franchise structure. And the franchisor must have the independent capital to build the system before recruiting the first operator. Any one of the three failing compromises the others.

For prospective franchisors, the discipline worth adopting early is a simple one: do the financial modelling before the legal documentation, not after. A franchise system built on rigorous numbers will support sensible legal terms. A franchise system built on optimistic numbers will strain whatever legal architecture is placed on top of it. The preparation work is where financial viability is either proven or assumed, and it is the work that most often decides whether the network eventually succeeds.

Financial readiness is one of several questions a business owner needs to work through before franchising. Whelan Lawyers has prepared a comprehensive guide, Your Guide to Becoming a Franchisor: How to Franchise Your Business,which walks through the full readiness assessment, the legal architecture, and the commercial decisions that shape a sustainable network. The guide is available to download here.

Part 4: The Legal Architecture of a Franchise System - What You're Actually Building

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.