Deal Talk EP5: The Rules Of The Game In Financial Services M&A (Podcast)

Kam Jamshidi’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
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In this episode of Deal Talk, partners Kam Jamshidi and Andrew Bradley explore the opportunities for M&A in the Australian financial services sector.
Sharing insights from their recent experience advising on the sale of Insignia Financial, Andrew and Kam work through the key issues facing dealmakers in this sector, including:
- The themes driving financial services M&A and private equity interest
- How the sector has changed in the years since the Royal Commission
- ASIC's enforcement focus and why regulatory pressure is an opportunity, not just a threat
- The Shield and First Guardian situation and what it means for the broader ecosystem
- Legacy technology stacks and the opportunity for international buyers to add value; and
- The differences in working with APRA and FIRB to get a deal over the line
Important listening for private equity sponsors and strategic acquirers considering the Australian financial services sector.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]