Deal Talk EP5: The Rules Of The Game In Financial Services M&A (Podcast)

In this episode of Deal Talk, partners Kam Jamshidi and Andrew Bradley explore the opportunities for M&A in the Australian financial services sector.

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In this episode of Deal Talk, partners Kam Jamshidi and Andrew Bradley explore the opportunities for M&A in the Australian financial services sector.



Sharing insights from their recent experience advising on the sale of Insignia Financial, Andrew and Kam work through the key issues facing dealmakers in this sector, including:

The themes driving financial services M&A and private equity interest

How the sector has changed in the years since the Royal Commission

ASIC's enforcement focus and why regulatory pressure is an opportunity, not just a threat

The Shield and First Guardian situation and what it means for the broader ecosystem

Legacy technology stacks and the opportunity for international buyers to add value; and

The differences in working with APRA and FIRB to get a deal over the line

Important listening for private equity sponsors and strategic acquirers considering the Australian financial services sector.

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