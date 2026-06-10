ESG Personal Liability Risks For In-House Counsel: What Legal Teams Must Know (Video)

ASIC can pursue greenwashing enforcement even where investors suffer no direct financial loss, as demonstrated by the $12.9 million penalty in ASIC v Vanguard.

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Summary

In-house counsel can face personal liability – not just organisational risk – where they materially influence ESG disclosures or board decisions.

ASIC can pursue greenwashing enforcement even where investors suffer no direct financial loss, as demonstrated by the $12.9 million penalty in ASIC v Vanguard.

Legal teams should verify the evidence behind ESG claims before publication and maintain contemporaneous records of how claims were substantiated.

This article is a guide to ESG personal liability risks for in-house counsel and business owners operating under Australian law.

It has been prepared by LegalVision, a commercial law firm that specialises in advising clients on ESG governance and corporate compliance.

Tips for Businesses

Map all ESG statements across your business, including reports, websites and investor materials. Introduce documented approval pathways based on risk. Ensure business units own the underlying data, and that legal teams test whether claims are accurately supported by evidence before publication. Avoid absolute or unqualified sustainability language.

ESG obligations have moved beyond corporate reputation into enforceable legal duties. In-house counsel who advise on sustainability disclosures, climate reporting or ethical investment claims now face potential personal liability, not just organisational risk. This article explains how ESG can create personal risk for in-house counsel, what the Vanguard decision means for governance practice, and the steps your legal team should take to reduce exposure.

Learn how to protect your board from ESG-related risks.

Watch our webinar, ESG Failures Are Costing Boards: The Risks You Cannot Ignore, and discover the critical steps your business must take to avoid costly mistakes.

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Why ESG Risk Now Matters for In-House Counsel

For several years, businesses often treated ESG as a reputational issue. A company might publish sustainability commitments, refer to ethical sourcing or include climate-related statements in investor materials. The main concern usually centres on brand damage, customer trust or corporate penalties.

That approach no longer reflects the current regulatory environment.

ASIC has pursued greenwashing claims against businesses that make sustainability, ethical investment or climate-related claims without a proper basis. Mandatory climate reporting under the Corporations Act also means more companies will need to collect, verify and disclose climate-related information. These developments place greater pressure on boards, executives and legal teams to ensure ESG claims can withstand scrutiny.

For in-house counsel, the risk arises because you may do more than advise from the sidelines. You may review the disclosure, shape the claim, brief the board or guide the business on whether a statement can proceed. That role can place you close to the decision-making process.

When Can ESG Risk Become Personal Risk?

Directors’ duties under the Corporations Act apply not only to directors. They also apply to officers. The definition of an officer can extend beyond formal titles and capture people who participate in decisions that affect a substantial part of the business or who can significantly affect the company’s financial standing.

This matters for senior in-house counsel. If you advise on ESG disclosures that affect investor communications, annual reporting, major procurement, regulatory compliance or market positioning, your role may carry more risk than a routine legal review.

Do not assume personal exposure sits only with the board. If your advice materially influences whether the business makes an ESG claim, how it presents that claim, or whether directors approve a disclosure, you should approach the process with the same discipline you would apply to any material governance issue.

Key Statistics 47 interventions: ASIC conducted 47 regulatory interventions on greenwashing misconduct from April 2023 to June 2024. 1,800 entities: Approximately 1,800 Australian entities must comply with mandatory climate-related financial disclosures. $12.9 million: Federal Court imposed a $12.9 million penalty on Vanguard for misleading ESG claims. Sources ASIC Report 791: Greenwashing interventions 2023-2024 (August 2024) Treasury Policy Impact Analysis: Mandatory climate reporting (January 2024) ASIC Media Release 24-213MR: Vanguard greenwashing penalty (September 2024) What Did the Vanguard Greenwashing Decision Show? The Federal Court’s decision in ASIC v Vanguard clarified how serious greenwashing enforcement can become in Australia. Vanguard marketed an ethically conscious investment fund and stated that it screened out certain industries, including tobacco, fossil fuels and weapons. ASIC’s investigation found that a substantial proportion of the fund’s holdings had not been screened against those exclusions. The Court imposed a $12.9 million penalty. The important lesson for in-house counsel is that enforcement did not depend on investors proving financial loss. The issue centred on the accuracy of the statements made to consumers and the integrity of the market. A claim can create enforcement risk even where customers or investors do not suffer direct financial harm. This changes the risk assessment. You should not ask only whether a misleading ESG claim caused damage. You should ask whether the business can substantiate the claim at the time it makes it. Directors' Duties Complete Guide If you are a company director, complying with directors’ duties are core to adhering to corporate governance laws.

This guide will help you understand the directors’ duties that apply to you within the Australian corporate law framework. Download Now How Should In-House Counsel Manage ESG Governance Risk? You should involve the legal team early in ESG communications, not after the business has already settled the language. A final wording review will not fix an unsupported claim. Your role should include testing the substance of the claim, identifying gaps in evidence and helping the business decide whether to amend, qualify or withdraw the statement. You should also build the evidentiary record as the work progresses. If the business relies on external modelling, record who prepared it, what assumptions they used and whether the company tested those assumptions. If the claim relies on internal data, document the methodology, source systems and responsible business owners. If the board approves the disclosure, ensure the minutes capture the questions directors asked and the answers they received. This record matters because regulators will usually assess what the business knew, or should have known, when it made the statement. A later attempt to justify the claim may carry less weight than contemporaneous records showing how the business verified it before publication. You should also take care with broad or absolute ESG language. Claims such as “zero emissions”, “fully sustainable”, “environmentally friendly” or “ethical supply chain” can create significant risk if the business cannot prove every part of the claim. Qualified, precise and evidence-based language will usually reduce exposure. What Practical Steps Should Legal Teams Take? In-house counsel should treat ESG governance as an ongoing compliance process. Start by mapping where ESG statements appear across your business, including annual reports, sustainability reports, investor presentations, tender responses, website copy, product materials, social media posts and board papers. Once you understand where claims arise, you can introduce approval pathways based on risk. You should also agree on clear ownership. Legal should not own the factual accuracy of every ESG claim, but it should help set the standard for verification. Business units should remain responsible for the data and evidence supporting their statements. Legal, risk and compliance teams should then test whether the claim accurately reflects that evidence. For higher-risk disclosures, consider whether your business needs external expert input. This may be necessary where a claim depends on technical climate data, lifecycle analysis, emissions modelling, scientific studies or complex supply chain information. When the business relies on external advice, document why the adviser was appropriate and how the business assessed the advice. Key Takeaways ESG claims now create legal and governance risk, not only reputational risk. In-house counsel may face personal exposure where they materially influence ESG disclosures or board decisions. ASIC’s greenwashing enforcement activity shows that regulators can pursue inaccurate sustainability claims even without proven financial loss. Legal teams should test the evidence behind ESG claims before publication, not merely review the final wording. Board packs should include enough information for directors to understand, question and approve ESG disclosures on an informed basis. Your business should use a documented approval process for sustainability, climate and ESG-related claims. LegalVision provides ongoing legal support for businesses through our fixed-fee legal membership. Our experienced legal tranformation lawyers help businesses manage contracts, employment law, disputes, intellectual property, and more, with unlimited access to specialist lawyers for a fixed monthly fee. Frequently Asked Questions Can ASIC pursue greenwashing claims without investor financial loss? Yes. ASIC focuses on the accuracy of ESG statements and market integrity, not whether investors suffered financial harm. The Vanguard decision confirmed this, resulting in a $12.9 million penalty despite no proven investor losses. Does the officer definition under the Corporations Act capture in-house counsel? It can. Senior in-house counsel who materially influence ESG disclosures or board decisions may qualify as officers, exposing them to personal liability under directors’ duties provisions. What ESG language creates the greatest legal risk? Broad, absolute claims such as “zero emissions,” “fully sustainable,” or “ethical supply chain” carry the highest risk if the business cannot substantiate every element of the claim. When should legal teams review ESG communications? Legal teams should engage early, before the business finalises language. A final wording review cannot fix an unsupported claim – counsel must test the underlying evidence before publication.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.