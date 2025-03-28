Mexico's New Energy Sector Laws

On 18 March 2025, Mexico published a comprehensive package of new energy laws, fundamentally reshaping the country's energy sector. Mayer Brown is well-placed to assist clients with projects in Mexico, as we have a deep understanding of these new regulatory changes and their impact. Below is a reference guide comparing the new applicable laws, the repealed laws, and their expected impact.

These new laws establish a new regulatory framework reinforcing the State's central role in energy planning and control, which will have an impact on private-sector participation in electricity generation, hydrocarbon projects upstream, midstream and downstream, and associated infrastructure development. These laws came into force on 19 March:

Subject Matter New Law Repealed Law Main Impacts Energy Transition Energy Planning and Transition Law (Ley de Planeación y Transición Energética) Energy Transition Law (Ley de Transición Energética) Enhanced state-led energy planning, increased oversight on clean energy targets and policies. Power Electric Sector Law (Ley del Sector Eléctrico) Electricity Industry Law (Ley de la Industria Eléctrica) Establishes the Federal Electricity Commission's priority over the private sector, securing at least 54% of electricity generation. State Utility Public State Company Law – CFE (Ley de la Empresa Pública del Estado, CFE) CFE Law (Federal Electricity Commission Law) (Ley de la Comisión Federal de Electricidad) Centralisation of the Federal Electricity Commission, removal of subsidiaries, increased vertical integration. Hydrocarbons Hydrocarbons Sector Law (Ley del Sector Hidrocarburos) Hydrocarbons Law (Ley de Hidrocarburos) Priority of PEMEX in oil and gas activities; centralisation of and increased control over the sector. National Oil Company Public State Company Law – PEMEX (Ley de la Empresa Pública del Estado, PEMEX) PEMEX Law (Ley de Petróleos Mexicanos) Reinforces PEMEX's dominance in the market; provides exclusive rights and priority in hydrocarbons activities. Energy Regulator National Energy Commission Law (Ley de la Comisión Nacional de Energía) Coordinated Regulatory Bodies Law (Ley de los Órganos Reguladores Coordinados en Materia Energética) Consolidation and centralisation of regulatory oversight of the energy sector under the National Energy Commission, which is now part of the Ministry of Energy. Biofuels Biofuels Law (Ley de Biocombustibles) Biofuels Law (previously included within broader laws) Specific regulatory framework and state-driven promotion for the production and use of biofuels. Geothermal Energy Geothermal Power Law (Ley de Geotermia) Electricity Industry Law (Ley de la Industria Eléctrica) Dedicated legal framework to regulate geothermal resources development.

Given the far-reaching consequences of these reforms, stakeholders should carry out a thorough legal, financial, and operational assessment of its potential impact. Mitigating potential risks and safeguarding investors' rights must remain a top priority, achieved through tailored strategies such as comprehensive due diligence, contractual revisions, and, where necessary, international arbitration.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2025. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.