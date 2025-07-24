Simplified Permitting Procedures For Self-consumption Power Plants

On July 10, 2025, the National Commission for Regulatory Improvement (CONAMER) published on its website the request for exemption from regulatory impact analysis (RIA) for the Resolution of the National Energy Commission (CNE) establishing the requirements for obtaining permits for interconnected self-consumption generation in power plants with a capacity between 0.7 and 20 megawatts (MW) (the "Resolution"). The request includes an electronic version of the proposed Resolution, which states that, at an extraordinary meeting held on July 7, 2025, the CNE's Technical Committee approved the Resolution Number CT/4.SE/3-2025, approving the issuance of the Resolution.

In its request for exemption from AIR, the CNE indicates that the purpose of the Resolution is to comply with the provisions of Article 30 of the Electricity Sector Law regarding the establishment of a simplified procedure for obtaining permits for self-consumption generation power plants interconnected to the National Electric System (SEN), with a capacity between 0.7 and 20 MW. The foregoing is intended to contribute to the actions to reduce requirements and facilitate the submission of applications for this type of generation permits and reduce the maximum response timeframes of the CNE.

The Resolution establishes the information and documentation that shall be submitted to the CNE by those interested in obtaining a permit for interconnected self-consumption generation in power plants with a capacity of between 0.7 and 20 MW, in accordance with the following:

CNE-authorized format (to be published later in the Federal Register), containing at least the following: (i) information on the applicant and its representative, (ii) a sworn statement that the legal representation of the applicant has not been revoked, modified, or limited in any way and, where applicable, assurance of the project's financing; (iii) type of technology, fuel (if applicable), capacity, and location of the plant; (iv) indication of whether the plant has its own or contracted backup, in case it is an intermittent generator and injects energy into the National Transmission Grid or General Distribution Grids; (v) the corporate name of each of the offtakers of the private grid associated with the power plant who may receive and use the energy; (vi) description of the financing plan; (vii) acknowledgment of receipt or, where applicable, the number of the Final Resolution of the authorization application regarding the Social Impact Assessment for the Energy Sector; and (viii) number of the official communication issued by the National Center for Energy Control (CENACE) reporting the results of the Impact Study or expedited Impact Study, as applicable.

With regards to subsection (iv), it should be noted that the Law of the Electricity Sector (LSE) establishes that intermittent generators that intend to inject surpluses into the SEN or sell them to Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) shall have their own backup through electric energy storage systems or pay CFE for such back-up.

Documents evidencing the legal personality of the applicant.

Simplified single-line diagram of the power plant(s) including the proposed point of interconnection with the SEN.

Simplified construction schedule including the following stages: commencement of construction, completion of construction, and commercial operations commencement date.

Business plan, if the power plant is not yet installed.

Evidence of the technical and financial capacity of the applicant or its corporate group: (i) general financial statements of the applicant or its corporate group, covering at least the 2 years prior to the date of the permit application; and (ii) documents evidencing the applicant's experience in the design, construction, and operation of generation projects with similar characteristics.

Diagram of the applicant's shareholding and corporate structure, including the percentages of share capital held and the identification of the individuals or legal entities that exercise direct or indirect control over the company.

Evidence of payment of the applicable governmental fees or charges.

Other requirements determined by the CNE through the issuance pf the corresponding provisions.

The Resolution establishes that the CNE shall analyze, evaluate, and resolve permit applications in accordance with the procedure established in the Regulations of the Law of the Electricity Sector and the administrative provisions issued in that regard.

The Resolution shall become effective once the Regulations of the Law of the Electricity Sector and the Law of Energy Planning and Transition become effective.

