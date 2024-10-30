Empowering Growth Through Partnerships! (Video)

self

For many years, our MSME recipient Mr. Kitchener Penn, owner of the TCI Junkanoo Museum and founder of We Funk Junkanoo, has partnered with Beaches Turks and Caicos Resort to showcase the richness of our local culture. This partnership, with the support of Beaches' Managing Director Mr. James McAnally, demonstrates how ongoing collaborations between local businesses and larger enterprises can create lasting mutual benefits. Watch the video to see how this dynamic duo continues to inspire and uplift the community!

