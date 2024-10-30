Empowering Growth Through Partnerships! (Video)

Invest Turks and Caicos is dedicated to providing free and confidential advice and support, including: information on the local business climate; facilitating the investment process through liaison with key Government Departments; advice on Government incentives and concessions to investors; introductions to local service providers/suppliers; advice on immigration matters, including permanent residence certificates; and specific ongoing support following the set up of a business.
For many years, our MSME recipient Mr. Kitchener Penn, owner of the TCI Junkanoo Museum and founder of We Funk Junkanoo, has partnered with Beaches Turks and Caicos Resort to showcase the richness of our local culture.
